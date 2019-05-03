AbbVie: No Reason To Throw In The Towel

AbbVie's (ABBV) stock price development has turned into a nightmare for investors it seems. The stock is down 30% from its 52-week high and even better than expected earnings in combination with raised guidance couldn't lift the stock price.

No matter how good AbbVie's business is performing nowadays, none of that seems to matter as the upcoming 2023 Humira patent expiration is hanging on the stock like a sword of Damocles.

It is easy and tempting to lose confidence in such a situation, but it is more difficult and challenging to honestly consider risks and opportunities with the stock for long-term investors.

Source: AbbVie Investor Relations

Drawing on AbbVie's latest earnings, management commentary, and relevant news items, we'll show why AbbVie is worth the risk and why it is too early to lose confidence.

What is going on at AbbVie?

Unlike its previous earnings where AbbVie missed expectations completely, its most recent earnings release featured a double beat together with raised guidance. That is usually a very strong indicator for a subsequent positive stock price development, but despite an early 2% rise, ABBV is now back below $80 with its mouth-watering 5.3% yield.

AbbVie reported net sales of $7.83B and thus recorded its first YoY revenue decline for a very long time although it was only a -1.3% change. This did not come unexpected following management's earlier guidance, but the showing was stronger than what analysts expected with AbbVie beating the consensus by a fraction. More impressive though was the company's net earnings which came in at $2.46B for the quarter or at $2.14 per share on a non-GAAP adjusted basis representing a staggering 14.4% Y/Y increase.

The drivers behind these numbers are the usual culprits - Humira and the oncology franchise. Despite losing revenue share Humira remains AbbVie's cash cow. It generated sales of $4.5B for the quarter and is down 5.6% Y/Y as 7% growth within the US was more than offset by a steep decline of 23% operationally in international sales. Although the drop in international sales looks alarmingly high, it was in line with management's expectations "reflecting biosimilar competition across Europe and other international markets". The important thing here is not that international sales are diving, but that the decline is consistent with expectations as that demonstrates that AbbVie's model baked into their forecast and guidance is sound and that management is fully aware and on top of what is happening. It is not forced to react to unexpected events but can focus on execution as planned.

Speaking of execution, AbbVie's hematology-oncology franchise with Imbruvica and Venclexta performed incredibly well during the quarter. The group was up 43.2% on operational basis with Imbruvica passing the $1B sales threshold (+34%) and Venclexta continuing its early hyper-growth phase.

The last cornerstone of AbbVie's growth is its HCV segment where Mavyret logged in $790M in sales. Although that represents a 6.9% Y/Y decline, this is no surprise given that the drug is a cure which naturally erodes the pool of eligible patients for treatment. Gilead (GILD) has been experiencing that same phenomenon with its former blockbuster drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi but to a significantly higher degree. For ABBV, the HCV segment has helped to balance growth, whereas, for Gilead, it was of similar importance as Humira still is for AbbVie.

How about Humira?

The million-dollar question for AbbVie is when and to what extent it will be able to compensate for the steep declines in Humira sales. With biosimilars aggressively entering the market outside the U.S., sales will continue to drop in that area. Until 2023, Humira enjoys patent protection in its biggest market the U.S. and should continue mid-to-high single digit growth there, but the big question is what happens afterwards and, although on a far less likely basis, what happens if Boehringer Ingelheim is allowed to launch its own Humira biosimilar well before January 2023 in the U.S. Both companies are currently trapped in a long-running patent dispute with an uncertain outcome. The latest news here is that a court order compelled AbbVie to turn over specific Humira documents to Boehringer Ingelheim.

Regardless when biosimilar competition will enter the U.S. market, it poses a huge challenge for AbbVie given that Humira, the world's best-selling drug ever, needs a lot of growth elsewhere in the portfolio in order to compensate for the expected declines.

Humira sales have reached almost $20B for FY2018, further cementing the status of the world's best-selling drug. It has been an absolute success story for AbbVie with sales almost tripling over the last 8 years. Based on latest figures, the U.S. is contributing 69% of sales with International making up the remaining 31%. If that international sales volume is now expected to plummet 30% in 2019, this represents an almost $2B headwind on the top line.

For the future, Humira will continue to play a major role, but rather than overly focusing on declining Humira sales, we should also place great emphasis on what the company can generate from its existing product portfolio and its pipeline.

The future catalysts

Arguably the biggest catalyst and lever to compensate for declining Humira sales is risankizumab, now termed Skyrizi, for which the FDA has recently granted approval in treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Psoriasis is "a long-lasting autoimmune disease characterized by patches of abnormal skin. These skin patches are typically red, dry, itchy, and scaly".

Psoriasis is a very wide-spread disease with an estimated 125 million people worldwide and more than 8 million Americans infected. Anyone can get that disease regardless of age and is thus a serious global problem. The causes of the disease are unknown. The most important thing for the drug to succeed is speed and durability, and here, the clinical studies speak for themselves:

In psoriasis both speed and durability of response are important considerations for an optimal therapy, as loss of efficacy is a key concern for both patients and physicians. Our clinical trials demonstrated clearance after just a single dose of SKYRIZI, as measured by the mean change in PASI score. The average skin clearance following the first dose was 58%, increasing to 91% after two doses and 95% after five doses.

Source: AbbVie Q1/2019 Earnings Call

As such, it offers tremendous potential and runway for Skyrizi. Management got very specific on its expectations for Skyrizi as it ramps up later during the year. In total, for fiscal 2019, the impact on sales will be very moderate and mostly occur in the second half of the year with an expected $150M. That won't move the needle for AbbVie this year, but it boasts tremendous potential the next year and beyond.

The second major drug launch this year will be upadacitinib (upa) assuming everything goes according to plan.

We've been extremely encouraged by the level of efficacy and benefit risk profile observed across the entire upadacitinib clinical program, including its clear superiority versus HUMIRA, the current gold standard for the treatment of RA. Based on the data generated across our program, we believe upadacitinib will offer meaningful advantage over other products on the market today for those in development and we remain on track for US regulatory decision in the third quarter.

Source: AbbVie Q1/2019 Earnings Call

Based on results of phase 3 studies, it looks as if upa could even surpass Humira in terms of efficacy in treating RA. If this turns out to be as great as a commercial success as AbbVie is projecting, upa could and should make up at least $10B in total sales by 2025. Certainly, it will take years for the drug to reach peak sales, but given that for the next 3.5 years, AbbVie will continue to generate strong sales from Humira, there is sufficient time to ramp up.

Dividends on the rise

AbbVie's current dividend yield stands at a juicy 5.3% and its dividend growth has been in the double digits for years, although its stock price tanked from $125 to the high $70s now. The last dividend raise announced in January 2019 came in at 11.5%.

And still, despite such stellar dividend growth amid revenue headwinds, the company's cash dividend payout ratio still remains below 50% and thus leaves room for future growth.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie's next dividend has already been declared and the stock went ex-dividend on April 12. Following the ongoing weakness in the stock, investors can now lock in a rock solid 5.3% forward yield.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions), which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for May 2019. Here we can see that I am expecting a sizable payment on May 15 from AbbVie.

Investor Take-Away

Although I personally believe it is too early and short-sighted to lose confidence with and in AbbVie, this does not mean that there aren't any risks. In fact, investing in biotech which is a well-known "hit-or-miss" business is always risky. In the case of AbbVie, the stakes are even higher, as it has been enjoying the enormous and rising cash flows from its blockbuster Humira drug, and while the new drugs to be launched this year, as well as its pipeline, are promising, success is never guaranteed. The debacle with Stemcentrx which cost AbbVie a dear fortune as it had to write off about $4B of the $5.8B purchase price it paid in 2016 shows that management despite sounding very confident all the time can make costly mistakes.

As far as Skyrizi and upa are concerned, the odds of a repeat are very low, but the likelihood that they will generate multi-billion dollar in sales for years to come is a different question.

Investors willing to accept that level of risk are paid a bond-like dividend of over 5% which is expected to grow. AbbVie had a very strong start to the year and the confidence management showed with raising its full-year guidance this early on reveals that it is not time to lose confidence now. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if 2019 turns out better than expected with AbbVie's oncology portfolio and the launch of new drugs ramping up stronger than expected.

These are important pillars to AbbVie's future and 2019 will show how stable this foundation already is.

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.