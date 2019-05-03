Uber: Penetration Rate And Financial Modeling Suggest A Fair Value Of $65/share

According to our analysis, we arrive at a valuation of 123 billion, at $65 per share, which is a 47% upside compared to the $44 IPO price.

How big is the ridesharing market? Will ridesharing company be profitable long term? Will the ridesharing company’s business model be sustainable long term?

We are going to answer the three most confusing and controversial questions about ridesharing market and at the same time illustrating how we solved the valuation puzzle of Uber.

We believe IPO price at $44 is conservative because (1) there are not many public ridesharing comparables, (2) the financials of ridesharing companies do not reflect their value as the companies are spending huge amount of incentives to grow and (3) the long-term profitability and sustainability pictures are unclear for most investors.

First of all, we are going to answer the three most confusing and controversial questions about ridesharing market and at the same time illustrating how we solved the valuation puzzle of Uber. According to our analysis, we arrive at a valuation of 123 billion, at $65 per share, which is a 47% upside compared to the $44 IPO price.

How big is the ridesharing market? Will ridesharing company be profitable long term? Will the ridesharing company’s business model be sustainable long term?

How big is the ridesharing market?

According to IBIS research, the U.S. taxi market (which excludes ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft) was about 2.5 billion in 2018. In Uber’s SEC filing, it estimated a U.S. and Canadian market consisting of 3.5 trillion miles per year, representing an estimated $2.6 trillion market opportunity.

Uber defines its total addressable market by estimating the number of miles traveled at 11.9 trillion miles per year, representing an estimated $5.7 trillion market opportunity in 175 countries, except for the 20 countries it addresses through ownership positions in minority-owned affiliates. As of today, Uber currently operates a market consisting of 3.9 trillion miles per year, representing an estimated $2.5 trillion market opportunity in 57 countries, excluding 6 countries where it currently faces a regulation-restricting headwind.

The huge difference between IBIS and Uber’s numbers stems from Uber’s belief that the company is targeting the personal ownership market rather than just the taxi market. In other words, Uber aims to disruptive the entire personal vehicle market.

Ok. Can Uber disrupt personal ownership or just the taxi market?

First, let’s compare the difference between the traditional taxi and ridesharing business models. The table below shows the additional costs in the business models.

Source: LEL Investment Research

Compared to the traditional taxi fleet model (fleet management garage rents car and medallion to taxi driver) or medallion ownership model (medallion owner rents medallion to driver; driver leases car from rental company), a rideshare company has fixed costs such as platform R&D and advertising expenses as well as variable costs like insurance and hosting fees, but it saves on a medallion. Fixed costs in the system such as platform R&D and advertising expenses are not of great concern since they are leveraged by scale. So, the question is whether savings on variables cost in the different business models vary.

In the United States, leasing a medallion could cost a driver 100 dollars a day, equivalent to $36,000 year. According to the Taxi & Limousine Commission (“TLC”), for the taxi industry, where drivers take 2 shifts per day, the annual mileage could go up to 70,000 miles a year. Based on these inputs, the cost of a medallion per mile is around 51 cents.

Uber used stats released by American Automobile Association (“AAA”), showing that the average cost of owning and operating an automobile in the United States in 2018 was 75 cents per mile.

Estimated Global Per-Mile Cost of Operating an Automobile

Maintenance 8¢ 11% Depreciation 29¢ 39% Fuel 11¢ 14% Full coverage insurance 12¢ 16% Finance charge 7¢ 10% License, registration, taxes 7¢ 10%

Source: American Automobile Association, Company filing

We used the stats from AAA and derived the following table for vehicle costs under different annual mileage assumptions (10,000 miles to 20,000 miles) and compared the vehicle costs with ridesharing vehicle and taxi.

There are 3 costs in the system. (1) vehicle cost, (2) driver cost and (3) platform cost.

Source: LEL Investment Research, Company’s SEC Filing, and American Automobile Association report

(1) vehicle cost:

According to AAA, for the personal ownership user, insurance costs hover around $1,189 annually. A taxi driver needs to obtain commercial taxi insurance, which on average costs $6,400 annually. By contrast, ridesharing companies absorb most of the insurance costs and only require the ridesharing driver to pay $6-$20 per month ($72-$120 annually). Thus, compared to personal ownership, ridesharing has an estimated 46% lower operating vehicle cost due to fixed cost savings on insurance, license, registration, and finance charges as well as on variable costs such as depreciation costs.

(2) driver cost:

We assume that the driver is paid the minimum wage of 7.5 USD per hour (12 cents per minute) as a basis, along with the driving speed assumption of 10-mile speed per hour. We estimate the driver’s cost to be around 73 cents per mile.

(3) platform cost:

The platform cost is calculated by dividing the cost of each component by 26 billion mileage in 2018.

The ridesharing business model has a cost advantage through offering ridesharing product and can disrupt personal ownership, mass transportation, and taxi market

Two observations can be drawn:

1. Compared to taxi, a ridesharing company saves vehicle cost through medallion and insurance saving, but additional platform costs make the total cost of 1.62 dollars per mile only slightly lower than that of a taxi at 1.65 dollars.

2. Both taxi and ridesharing have about twice the costs on a per mile basis, compared to personal ownership. However, the UberPool and UberBus functions could achieve a lower cost structure for ridesharing companies since the costs could be shared by multiple passengers. Theoretically, a four-passenger shared UberPool can achieve 41 cents per mile per person, significantly lower than personal ownership at 75 cents. A UberBus with 16 passengers could achieve 17 cents per mile per person, significantly lower than mass transportation at 30 cents.

Clearly, Uber can absolutely disrupt both personal ownership, mass transportation, not to mention the taxi market!

Market skeptics think that ridesharing could only work in the city. This is not true. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, in the U.S., 45% of daily trips are taken for shopping and errands, 15 percent for commuting, while 27 percent are social and recreational, such as visiting a friend. So, an aggregate of 60% daily trips are for shopping and commuting. We believe these destinations are traffic centers and, thus, the ridesharing business model could work.

Leading positions in markets further improve Uber's cost leadership

According to Uber’s filing, it currently owns operations in the U.S, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and Australia. Uber obtained an over 50% market share among ridesharing companies, but they address less than 1% of the total market in these countries. The leading position could potentially guarantee cost leadership given that ridesharing would achieve maximum cost savings by arranging more shared drives for users on the platform.

Will ridesharing company be profitable long term?

The rideshare business model could achieve better profitability than the traditional medallion taxi

Market skeptics believe the myth that the ridesharing business model has not changed the taxi business model. In addition, ridesharing companies bear additional insurance costs, which most insurance companies do not like to offer given the losses. Hence, ridesharing should not be profitable long term.

However, looking at the math, it is clear that ridesharing, by arranging shared rides, could achieve much lower costs per mile on a per passenger basis.

In addition, governments impose quotas on the number of medallions and set prices on taxi fares. The maximum for the taxi market is restricted because of insufficient supply and pricing. The ridesharing business model’s supply and adjusted pricing figures are based on demand, thus unlocking additional profit potential.

Thus, if the taxi industry is profitable, ridesharing should be given the efficiency of resource utilization.

Then, why are Uber and Lyft still posting huge losses?

The answer is that ridesharing companies are not targeting the taxi market, but rather the personal ownership market. If ridesharing companies only try to compete with taxi, ridesharing could easily win by rendering a convenience service and charging the same rate, without sacrificing profitability. Take the NYC market, for example. A medallion taxi charges a base fare of $2.75 per mile $2.5 and $0.5 per minute, costs significantly higher than UberPool and UberX.

Source: Uber’s app and LEL Investment research

Uber and Lyft charge less and spend a huge amount of money on incentives is for the following reasons:

1. In order to challenge the personal ownership market, a shared-ride should be offered when at least 3 paid passengers are in a vehicle at the same time. They need to attract more drivers and passengers to the platform so that they can arrange as many as shared drives as possible.

2. Transportation spending is at a high level in the high customer lifetime value arena. Once the cost leadership is established, the lifetime value of a customer could compensate for upfront customer acquisition costs. For example, in 2018 on average, Uber spent $27 to get an additional customer. However, the customer lifetime value is $147 under the assumption of a 6-month retention period and a contribution margin of 54% (the most profitable market margin). According to Uber, its platform only serves 2% of the serviceable population. Thus, for most markets, the company has not achieved the ideal passenger scale yet)

Yandex taxi has a very profitable but volatile history

There are not many public comparables to analyze. We looked at Yandex, who operates a search, e-commerce and taxi and delivery business in Russia. From 2013 to 2014, Yandex taxi’s operating margin grew from 50% to 66% but declined in 2015 due to marketing competition with Uber. The competition ended with Uber forming partnership with Yandex in February of 2018. From 17Q2, the taxi adjusted EBITDA margin improved from -255% to -2% in 19Q1. According to management, per earnings in 19Q1, they expect the taxi vehicle business to be profitable in 2019.

Source: Yandex’s report

Yandex’s taxi business’ financial history also raises a key issue for ridesharing. Given the low barrier of entry and low transition cost (both for the driver and end-user), even the leading company should be continuously challenged by a new entrant.

In the latest Uber SEC filing, it disclosed that its U.S. operation faced competition with a negative impact on profitability. Again, this coincides with the results seen for Yandex. We conclude that taxis are a very profitable business, but to defend itself against the competition, the leading company should either raise its marketing dollar spending, which results in a huge loss or buy out the competitors. We will address this issue in our valuation analysis.

Will ridesharing company’s business model be sustainable long term?

The low barrier of entry and low transition cost are potential risks but should be offset by obtaining knowledge of markets

Ridesharing companies are different from other platforms such as Facebook or Amazon in that ridesharing companies build an empire city by city. Most of the time, end-users and drivers in a particular city only stay in the neighborhood. The network liquidity effect and leverage are restricted to that particular city.

Since each city is different, knowledge of the commute center and commute passenger behavior forms the moat for ridesharing companies. For larger companies without the knowledge of different cities, purely spending on incentives to attract drivers and customers should have a less and less cost advantage long term. However, there is still a clear threat from Google and Facebook, who own location information about users on the platform. They are likely to tap into this market in the future. Google is also the lead in autonomous driving and once the technology is available for scaled commercial use, the cost advantage for Google will be obviously higher than for Uber. Thus, at the moment, we think the ridesharing company with the leading position in a particular market should have a moat against most of the new entrants with no location knowledge or user base. In our valuation analysis, we will simply assume that ridesharing companies operate without an on-going concern, as long as there is no fatal move from Google or other competitors.

Valuation

So how much should Uber be worth?

According to market news, Uber intends to set its IPO range between 83.3B and 91.51B.

The FCF model is the preferred method over multiple

We employed the sum of the parts valuation, as follows:

We used Lyft and Grubhub P/S ratios of 7.9x and 5.5x, respectively, and estimate Uber’s valuation at around 75.3B.

Source: Yahoo finance, LEL Investment Research

However, we don’t think the multiple valuation methods takes into account the skew factor from massive marketing spending for revenue and profitability metrics. Neither P/S and P/E or even the EV/EBITDA should be affected in evaluating ridesharing in its rapid growth phase. We believe the FCF model will be a better method, as the ups and downs in profitability short term will have less impact on terminal value.

Also, if we look into comparable transactions from Uber and Yandex, their recent divestiture of regional businesses are valued based on the FCF method rather than multiple. In fact, Uber sold its business in China to Didi for a 6 billion valuation at the time its revenue was only 1 million. A similar example is that Uber sold its Russia business to Yandex when the operation in there only generated 4 million.

The valuation of 123 billion at $65 per share has a 47% upside compared to the $44 IPO price and is reasonable considering sensitivity test results.

For FCF valuation, we used the following assumption:

We project ridesharing to penetrate 12% of its current Service Available Market and reach revenues of 64.7 billion in 10 years, at CAGR of 22%. Our free cash flow margin assumption is based on mixed assumptions of the Contribution Margin and other components as a percentage of revenue. Among the components, we project the Contribution Margin to reach 54% in 10 years. WACC and terminal growth rate assumptions are 15% and 3%, respectively. We arrive at a valuation of 123 billion, at $65 per share, which is a 47% upside compared to the $44 IPO price.

Source: LEL Investment Research

We used a sensitivity analysis to explain why our assumptions are conservative and have considered the most likely case market scenarios. The major assumption factors used are (1) Contribution Margin, (2) Service Available Market, (3) WACC and (4) terminal growth rate.

The Service Available Market penetration rate plays a more important role than WACC and terminal growth rate.

First, we believe a 15% WACC and 3% terminal growth rate are rational assumptions given current market conditions. In the sensitivity analysis below, we show that WACC and terminal growth rate play less important roles compared to the Service Available Market penetration rate assumption. Although the different assumptions of WACC and terminal growth rate could change the valuation, the investor could expect to make a return under most scenarios as long as SAM penetration is above 12%.

Source: LEL Investment Research

Second, we will put more effort into testing Contribution Margin and SAM penetration assumptions. Under 15% of WACC and 2% of terminal growth rate assumptions, the return could fall to negative territory easily if the terminal SAM penetration is under 10% or the terminal Contribution Margin falls below 30%.

Source: LEL Investment research

The Contribution Margin is likely to hit the mid to high 50% range, using peer comp and bottom-up analysis

For the Contribution Margin, in the latest Uber’s SEC filing, the Q1 2019 result was disclosed. The filing said that among the top 5 countries in which it operates, the highest estimated Core Platform Contribution Margin among these countries was approximately 54% and the lowest estimated Core Platform Contribution Margin was approximately (10)%. We think the 54% margin is achievable long term given the historical EBITDA margin of 50%-66% in Yandex’s disclosure.

In addition, if we use the bottom up method to estimate the potential margin under UberPool with 4 passengers and Uber Bus with 15 passengers full load, the potential operating margin could be boosted to 31% and 47%, respectively, under the 20% take rate assumption. Here, we don’t exclude unallocated R&D and G&A expenses in the calculation, while Uber’s Contribution Margin definition does exclude those numbers. Thus, if we adjust it accordingly, the number should be close to 35%-52% long term. Also, if Uber raised the unitization rate long term, we believe the 20% take rate assumption could be underestimated. Hence, we believe the Contribution Margin is not too aggressive.

Source: Company filing, LEL Investment research

Rideshare SAM penetration could reach the mid-teen range given its low-cost advantage and supporting city/country stats

For SAM penetration, the core rationale here is that rideshare could achieve a lower cost per mile per person compared to the vehicle personal ownership model.

We estimated penetration rate for Uber in the U.S. and for Lyft in North America as of the end of 2018. Lyft provided rider’s stats in SEC filing. For Uber, we used U.S. rides as a percentage of the total trip as the basis to estimate the rider of Uber in U.S. Lyft’s penetration in North America is around 6.1%, while Uber’s penetration in the U.S. is around 7.2%.

In addition, we reference research from the National Center for Sustainable Transportation. The institute indicates that ridesharing penetration rate could reach between 9.8% to 20.8% in urban areas. Further, their study shows that penetration could reach 7.4% to 11.8% in Los Angeles and the Bay area.

Source: National Center for Sustainable Transportation

In addition, Didi’s CEO recently released its long-term target of a 10-15% penetration rate in China. From data from a Chinese research company, JiGuang, they estimate the Chinese ridesharing company has reached a 16% penetration of total internet users. Hence, if internet usage is the trend in the future in China, a total serviceable population penetration of 16% is achievable. Although China is not a serviceable market for current Uber addresses, we think the long-term internet usage trend should be similar worldwide.

Given the above analysis, we believe our 12% penetration assumption is in a reasonable range.

Short-Term price war from an ordinary entrant should have a limited impact on valuation

Below, we assume severe competition against Uber. Thus, Uber should go through a price war to win long term. The take rate would drop to 8% before the end of the price war. After the price war, Uber’s take rate jumps to 20% gradually long term. We used a sensitivity analysis to test for a war lasting 2-6 years to see the impact on return.

Source: LEL Investment research

Below, we illustrate that our valuation is barely impacted by the length of a price war because an 80% valuation determines the terminal value and margin assumption in the terminal phase. As long as there is no fatal threat from a disruptive company to challenge and take out Uber completely, the valuation should not be impacted by a short-term price war.

Source: LEL Investment research

Will Lyft challenge Uber? The short answer is 'No'

Here, we want to show that Lyft has worse operating efficiency for almost every financial indicators (looking at the below ratios as a percentage of bookings) compared to Uber.

Uber is working on optimizing the usage of cars and drivers. They have introduced the Uber Eat business to improve the driver and car usage to lower per mile costs. Its variable costs, such as revenue, marketing and operations, and support unit expenses decreased as a percentage of total bookings. Its fixed costs such as research and general expenses as a percentage of bookings are also leveraged with scale.

According to Lyft’s SEC filing, 91% of its drivers work less than 20 hours per week. Lyft also acquired a lot of bike sharing assets in 2018 (although Uber purchased a bike sharing business as well, that business accounts for a very small portion of fixed assets for them).

This implies that Lyft operates in opposite directions compared to Uber. Lyft intends to improve the quality of the driver experience and include more vehicle options for the end-user. However, transportation is more of a price business as the services offered are not that differentiated. We think Lyft is likely wasting its money for its degree of effort. The financial result shows heightened variable costs, as revenue, operation and support expenses as a percentage of booking are on the rise. Its fixed costs, such as general administrative and research, were also deleveraged in 2018. Hence, although Lyft is aggressively spending money to challenge Uber in the U.S., we believe the company has a limited chance to influence Uber’s leadership position here under its current strategic direction. Hence, we think Uber’s valuation should not be impacted by the short term competition.

Source: Company filing, LEL Investment research

Conclusion

Our above analysis covered the 3 most confusing questions in the ridesharing area and used the answers as the basis for our valuation work. We believe that the current IPO price is not overly expensive and could provide a potential return for IPO investors over the next 6-12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UBER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.