Annaly Capital Management: Dividend Cut

Annaly Capital Management's shares continue to be priced at a slight premium to accounting book value.

The mortgage REIT underearned its dividend payout with core earnings in the last quarter.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), the largest mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, released first quarter earnings on Wednesday that met expectations. However, the mortgage REIT also pre-announced a cut in its quarterly dividend rate which could weigh on Annaly Capital Management's shares over the short haul. Shares today are priced at a slight premium to accounting book value, and an investment in NLY yields 10.0 percent based on the soon-to-be-declared run-rate dividend.

Annaly Capital Management - Portfolio Overview

Annaly Capital Management is a diversified capital manager with large investments in agency MBS, residential credit, commercial real estate and middle market lending. The mortgage REIT's service offering has expanded in the last couple of years to include commercial real estate and a middle market financing business on the back of a diversification strategy that sought to reduce Annaly Capital Management's reliance on its core agency MBS business.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

Annaly Capital Management's drive to increase the company's diversification profile has transformed the mortgage REIT. Annaly Capital Management today has not only more diversified revenue streams, but the mortgage REIT also has a significant size advantage compared to other mortgage REITs in the sector.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management's large size has translated into a sizable operating cost advantage: Annaly Capital Management is twice as efficient as other comparable mortgage real estate investment trusts in the sector in terms of operating costs.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management today is by far the largest mortgage REIT in the sector after the company acquired a couple of other publicly-traded mortgage real estate investment trusts such as Hatteras Financial and MTGE Investment Corp. in the past.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Pending Distribution Cut

Annaly Capital Management pulled in $0.29/share in core earnings in Q1-2019, down $0.01/share compared to last year, and underearned its dividend payout of $0.30/share.

The mortgage REIT has had a very narrow margin of dividend safety for a while, and now pre-announced that it expects to cut its quarterly dividend payout from $0.30/share to $0.25/share in the second quarter, reflecting a dividend cut of ~17 percent. Management cited "a flattening yield curve and compressed spreads" as reasons for the dividend cut.

Annaly Capital Management's dividend cut follows AGNC Investment Corp.'s (AGNC) dividend cut that was announced last month.

Source: Achilles Research

The dividend cut is the first dividend adjustment for Annaly Capital Management since Q4-2013 when the mortgage REIT lowered its payout from $0.35/share to $0.30/share. Based on the new dividend run-rate, an investment in NLY yields 10.0 percent.

Valuation

Annaly Capital Management reported a book value of $9.67/share in the first quarter, up 3 percent compared to Q4-2018. Since shares today sell for $10.01 at the time of writing, an investment in NLY costs income investors ~1.035x accounting book value. Negative investor sentiment with respect to the dividend cut could put pressure on Annaly Capital Management's valuation over the short haul.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Annaly Capital Management has a significant amount of interest rate risk based on its large investments into rate-sensitive mortgage assets.

Small changes in interest rates/yields can have a large, negative impact on Annaly Capital Management's portfolio value.

Here's an up-to-date sensitivity table.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

The biggest risk factor, in my opinion, relates to the mortgage REIT's valuation: Annaly Capital Management's shares are likely going to trade weakly in the next couple of days/weeks in order to reflect the lowered dividend payout.

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management just pre-announced a 17 percent dividend cut, which follows AGNC Investment Corp.'s dividend cut last month. Annaly Capital Management has always had a narrow margin of dividend safety, and a high-yield/high-risk income vehicle like NLY always comes with the risk of a dividend adjustment. The dividend cut is unfortunate, and it could put more selling pressure on NLY over the short haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.