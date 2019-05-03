Lantronix: A Bet On Revenue Growth And Margin Expansion

My valuation model indicates that LTRX could be worth as much as $5.84 per share. But my estimate is predicated on future LTRX revenue growth and margin expansion.

LTRX's tech is great for the B2B segment. Still, I think that IoT in its current state is somewhat prohibitive due to its complexity for the general population.

The company's CEO responsible for the success of the past few years just left. However, his successor seems suitable.

Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) is an exciting Internet of Things play. However, it was also a successful turnaround investment. Still, the mastermind behind the company's turnaround just left. Nevertheless, it seems that he left it well on its way to becoming an excellent long-term IoT investment. In my view, if LTRX manages to keep up its current margin expansion and revenue growth, then investors will be nicely rewarded.

Source: Lantronix, plus author’s annotation.

Business overview

Lantronix is an Internet of Things company and operates in three segments: IoT, maintenance, and others. This last segment is revenues from discontinued IoT products. Thus, Lantronix is essentially an IoT pure play.

Source: Lantronix. 10-minute IoT challenge.

Lantronix sells devices and products that help other companies to run more efficient operations through technology. Broadly speaking Lantronix focuses on the M2M part of IoT. M2M stands for machine-to-machine connections. Lantronix has many devices that allow companies to get data from their machines.

For example, Lantronix has a very cool use-case on YouTube. The video shows how its IoT tech can be easily implemented in roughly 10 minutes. This proves is that its technology could theoretically be used in various fields. In the video, the company demonstrates that it can connect a weighing scale to the internet through its xPico Wi-Fi. This allows the user to display the reading of the scale online.

As you can imagine, having live information like this would enable companies to automate many processes. Furthermore, it facilitates other M2M applications, which can be easily supervised from anywhere in the world. Thus, the potential uses for Lantronix’s tech are virtually innumerable.

Source: Tech target. M2M connections are part of what’s broadly understood as IoT, though there are some core differences in their tech.

Broadly speaking the company divides its products into two types. First, Machine-to-machine connections like for example the weighing machine case study. Second, console manager devices that facilitate supervising machines and operations remotely from anywhere in the world. Additionally, Lantronix also allows customers to manage their equipment in one simple mobile application.

Source: Lantronix. IoT still has much room for improvement with user interfaces (UI), but LTRX's ConsoleFlow app is a step in the right direction.

In my view, it's entirely possible that at some point LTRX will strike gold with a great IoT product with mass market potential. This would be a game changer for the company. Of course, this is purely speculation on my part, but to me, it seems sensible that LTRX could have very lucrative breakthroughs.

A crucial part of LTRX's success has left the building

There was a time for the company was trading much lower because of lower margins and losses. Also, LTRX's business model wasn't as clearly defined as it’s today. Eventually, LTRX hired CEO Jeffrey Benk, and since then Lantronix has turned around its operations.

Mr. Benk's contribution to LTRX cannot be understated. He took an unprofitable company that was having problems and transformed it into the growing and profitable business it's today. His tenure as CEO was so good that Mr. Benk was named as the "CEO of the year" in an annual IoT program.

With consecutive years of growth in IoT and increasing profitability, Mr. Benck’s operational skills and extensive technology industry experience is leading Lantronix to impressive results for customers and stakeholders. We’d like to congratulate Mr. Benck on his IoT Breakthrough CEO of the Year award, and congratulations to the entire Lantronix team on their success. We look forward to continued IoT innovation from the Company. - James Johnson, director at IoT Breakthrough (see link above).

Unfortunately, CEO Jeffrey Benk recently left LTRX to become the CEO of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE). Still, it seems that Mr. Benk is leaving Lantronix in a great state. During Mr. Benk's tenure as CEO, the company turned around its operations, became profitable, amassed $20 million in cash for LTRX’s balance sheet, and formulated a growth strategy that appears to be working. Mr. Benk also scrapped many products and refined its business model. As a result, Lantronix now has a much better future than it did when Mr. Benk took the helm. In my view, the majority of the turnaround should be attributed to him.

Nevertheless, now the company has a new skipper. This adds a layer of uncertainty to the company. Still, LTRX has a much clearer path now, and execution should be much simpler than last time it changed its CEO. Also, I think Paul Pickel (LTRX’s new CEO) is actually a suitable successor. Mr. Pickel was the president and COO of Microsemi Corporation until it was acquired by Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP). Thus, I believe Mr. Pickel will bring valuable operational experience to Lantronix, but his vision is still uncertain. Hence, it remains to be seen if the new CEO will be as good as the last one.

Potential for improvement

Regardless, I think IoT technology is it still in its infancy. Fortunately, LTRX already has some exciting products that can sustain the company over the next few years. With those proceeds, it can continue funding its R&D, which is vital for the company's future. LTRX's R&D expenses are about $8 million per year or roughly 16% of its total revenues.

Source: McKinsey Global Institute analysis. IoT will have a substantial impact on many fields. Thus LTRX's market opportunity is enormous.

LTRX’s case studies and applications are astonishing. However, implementing them into real products requires a long-term commitment to LTRX's tech. This can be a bit discouraging for companies because LTRX is still a tiny business in the grand scheme of things. I'm not saying this is necessarily a bad thing. It could be that this dynamic builds into an excellent competitive advantage over the long-term. However, right now it is something that investors need to keep in mind.

Businesses probably think twice about designing products with Lantronix's technology, because they're essentially going to become dependent on LTRX. Obviously, it isn’t problematic to become dependent on Microsoft (MSFT). However, becoming dependent on a much smaller company like LTRX can be much riskier.

Secondly, I would say that the biggest problem that LTRX’s technology has right now is its user interface. Its technology is too complex to be used by regular people (i.e., without technical expertise). For example, small entrepreneurs will have to learn how to use Lantronix’s technology before implementing it into a product. As you saw in their YouTube video, even a simple application requires technical understanding about networks, protocols, and even programming. Thus, it's clear that IoT can still be much more straightforward.

Source: Forbes. The IoT market should grow at a CAGR of 18.67% from 2019-2025. I think LTRX will likely benefit from these secular tailwinds.

As a side note, I think that when companies manage to simplify IoT to a point where anyone can use it, then it’ll take off exponentially. Until then, LTRX’s prospects will likely remain in the B2B segment.

Valuation

There are three critical assumptions for my model:

LTRX is a small company. This makes it inherently riskier, but its potential upside is also much more significant. I believe this risk profile is fairly captured in the discount rate suggested by the CAPM. LTRX’s gross margins are very high at 56% and R&D expenditures (about $8 million per year) are a sort of fixed cost for LTRX. I believe that revenue growth (about 10% YoY) will outpace R&D (about 1% YoY) over the long term, which will generate margin expansion. LTRX will likely continue to benefit from both the IoT and SaaS market trends.

I expect that the company's profit margins will continue to increase gradually YoY. At the final year in 2023, I assume that the company reaches a reasonable profit margin of 14.07%. As you can see my valuation model implies that there's a potential upside of 54.15%. Also, notice that I use a reasonable PE multiple based on its earnings long-term growth rate of 22.63%. At a PEG ratio of 1, this would imply a PE multiple of 22.63. I believe this ratio is reasonable because a) it reasonably prices in future growth and b) it’s in below the S&P 500’s CAPE ratio of 31.05.

Potential risks

I've identified three key risks for LTRX investors (source: LTRX's last 10-K):

LTRX has high revenue concentration on a few clients. 51% of the company's total revenues came from the five biggest clients. However, LTRX justifies this by saying they're distributors. It's possible that, as IoT tech develops, barriers to entry decrease and new competitors will enter the market. This will likely cause ASPs to decrease, which would put pressure on LTRX's margins. This would throw off my valuation considerably. This is because margin expansion is a critical assumption. LTRX has some exposure to the trade dispute between the US and China. Though the company is already divesting from China to hedge this risk, it’s still exposed to currency risks.

Conclusion

In my view, it is very likely that LTRX is trading below its fair value. My valuation of Lantronix suggests there's a substantial potential upside for investors at these levels.

However, this is not without its risks. Lantronix is exposed to many potential pitfalls. If any of the previously mentioned risks play out, then the company's fair value would be severely punished. This is because my valuation model is heavily dependent on a) sustained revenue growth and b) margin expansion due to revenues outpacing R&D expenditures.

Personally, betting on these two factors is too risky. Still, I can see why some types of investors might be interested in LTRX as an IoT play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.