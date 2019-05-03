Pretium Resources: Is The Glass Half Full Now?

Investors should trade PVG short term and bet only a small portion for the long term until the planned production will be sufficiently controlled.

Gold production this quarter is 17.8% lower than the preceding quarter, and grade for 1Q'19 is only 8.7 G/T (9.1 G/T in 1Q'18).

Pretium Resources released its first-quarter results on May 2, 2019. It was the seventh full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were $103.12 million, up from $89.42 million in 1Q'18.

Image: The Brucejack - Source: Mining.com

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pretium Resources (PVG) is a junior gold and silver mine in Canada nearly completing its second year of commercial production. Initially, the mine was developed by Robert Quartermain on October 28, 2010, for a price of $450 million.

The project and, now, the producing mine have been bruised with controversies, and the pros and cons are still battling about these issues.

As a reminder, the company is still involved with a lawsuit:

On October 29, 2013, David Wong, a shareholder of the Company, filed a proposed class action against the Company, Robert Quartermain (a director, and the President and the CEO of the Company at such time) and Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Ltd. (the "Wong Action"). The Wong Action was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice... ... [O]n January 23, 2019 the Court granted, an order certifying the Wong Action as a class proceeding pursuant to the Class Proceedings Act (Ontario).

Pretium Resources is now reporting its seventh quarter of commercial production with an average of 88.6K Au Oz and 101.4K Ag Oz per quarter.

Production has been quite unpredictable due primarily to "the high variability of the gold mineralization throughout the Valley of the Kings deposit."

Unfortunately, the stock price has not performed well, and shareholders are now down significantly since January 2019.

This quarter again proves that Pretium Resources is still in a period of adaptation or fine-tuning, which may take most of the year 2019.

Thus, the investment thesis is quite elementary here. Investors ought to trade PVG short-term using technical analysis and bet only a small portion for the long term until the planned production will be sufficiently controlled to offer a stable outlook upon which investors can safely use.

Furthermore, investors will have to trade the stock in correlation with the gold price, which is not helping now.

Note: Again, in this article, I will not comment on the Snowfield prospect that the company owns.

Pretium Resources - 1Q'19 results and financial snapshot

Pretium Resources 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q '18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 70.88 107.06 89.42 146.48 110.06 108.6 103.12 Net Income in $ Million −6.98 −2.72 -8.06 31.10 10.734 2.85 4.17 EBITDA in $ Million 14.79 31.92 24.62 81.28 n/a 36.51 34.04 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 21.23% 9.75% 2.62% 4.04% EPS diluted in $/share −0.04 −0.01 -0.04 0.17 0.06 0.01 0.02 Operating cash flow in $ Million 47.24 33.41 24.72 77.28 52.36 42.89 39.94 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 56.12 36.51 9.74 5.77 10.8 6.58 5.40 Free Cash Flow (YCharts) in $ Million −8.9 −3.1 15.0 71.51 41.56 36.3 34.5 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Cash and short-term investments in $ Million 53.77 56.29 70.54 142.50 190.32 45.4 50.9 Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 715.2 744.6 758.9 771.4 789.2 624.4 612.7 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 181.3 182.0 182.4 183.5 183.1 183.9 185.0 Gold Production K Oz 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Gold ounce Production Oz 82,203 70,281 75,689 111,340 92,641 96,342 79,180 Silver Production in oz 83,233 96,004 94,730 118,205 92,458 113,886 108,234 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,281 1,211 1,271 1,276 1,169 1,204 1,257 AISC by-product $/Oz 788 893 1,004 648 709 784 868

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

1 - Revenues and trend Pretium Resources released its first-quarter results on May 2, 2019. It was the seventh full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were $103.12 million, up from $89.42 million in 1Q'18, with a net profit of $4.17 million or $0.02 per diluted share. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings were $16.5 million or $0.09 per share.

Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said in the press release:

Brucejack delivered another profitable quarter and generated free cash flow. Our AISC for the quarter was within our annual guidance, and we generated almost $40 million in cash from operations, which enabled us to pay down $20 million of debt ahead of schedule. We made significant progress in the quarter towards achieving our 3,800 tonnes per day production rate target at Brucejack and with increased accessibility from continued underground development, we have established a solid foundation for operating effectively at our higher target rate. Both grade and tonnes are expected to be higher in the second half of the year and we remain on track to achieve 2019 guidance.

2 - Analysis of the all-in sustaining costs (AISC) on a by-product basis

AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. For the third quarter, Pretium Resources sold what it produced. Generally, gold sold and gold generated are quite similar, and it makes no difference, in general.

Gold ounces sold/produced oz 79,180/81,434 Silver ounces sold/produced oz 96,974/108,234

The company indicated an AISC of $868 per ounce on a by-product basis ($1,009 per ounce in Q1'18), which means that the production of silver is deducted from the costs.

The realized AISC is matching the industry average. However, the last three quarters are showing a steady increase well above the LOM average AISC of $539 per ounce, indicated on April 4, 2019, where the company confirmed that LOM is now 14 years. My question is how the company intends to average an AISC of $502 per Oz after looking at the performance indicated in the chart above?

Note: As a reminder, Pretium Resources reported all-in sustaining cash costs (life of mine) initially of $448/oz that I questioned as unrealistic in a preceding article.

Source: PVG

The company has described AISC in the filings as:

[T]he sum of total cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision, treatment and refinery charges netted against revenue, site share-based compensation, and corporate administrative expenses, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce amount.

2019 production and financial guidance

Gold production for 2019 is expected in the range of 390k to 420k ounces, based on an output from 3,000 to 3,800 TPD by year end in 2019, with an average of 3,500 TPD in 2019. AISC is expected to range between $775 and $875 in 2019.

Note: The company indicated that both grade and tonnes are expected to be higher in the second half of the year.

Source: PVG Presentation March 18, 2019

3 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow situation is improving with the gold production. Yearly Free cash flow ("TTM") is now $183.8 million, with an FCF of $34.5 million in 1Q'19.

4 - Net debt is $562 million as of March 31, 2019 Net debt is now $562 million, down sequentially.

Also, it is essential to indicate that the company has an extra ~$65-$70 million in liability related to the "offtake agreement." However, this obligation can be repaid at the end of 2019.

The Company entered into an agreement pursuant to which it will deliver 100% of refined gold up to 7,067,000 ounces. The final purchase price to be paid by the purchaser will be, at the purchaser's option, a market referenced gold price in USD per ounce during a defined pricing period before and after the date of each sale. The Company has the option to reduce the offtake obligation by up to 75% by paying $13 per ounce effective December 31, 2019 on the then remaining undelivered gold ounces.

Note: The company indicated that it repaid $20.0 million of the $480.0 million senior secured loan facility this quarter.

5 - Gold and silver production analysis

Note: Gold price realized this quarter was $1,257 per oz. Pretium Resources is getting an average gold price discounted between $15 and $50 per Oz. I have estimated the discount at $46 per Oz in Q1'19, which is quite large.

Production details: Grade per Tonne and Daily Production Tonne per day

Note: The company is still planning to increase its production rate at Brucejack to 3,800 tons per day from the currently permitted rate of 2,700 tons per day.

Grade per tonne this quarter was deficient, and it is concerning. However, the company believes that the H2 2019 will bring better grade and production. Let's hope that the company will deliver on this commitment.

If we look at the chart above, the grade was ~12.0 G/T in 2018. Now, the company is indicating that the grade for 2019 will be 10.4 G/T or over 13% lower. Furthermore, the grade for 1Q'19 is only 8.7 G/T (9.1 G/T in 1Q'18), which is much lower than I was expecting.

Also, gold production was quite weak.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Pretium Resources released its first quarter of 2019, and as usual, I am not entirely satisfied by what I have read, and I do not get the excitement that Joseph Ovsenek is trying to convey.

It is simply not enough and well below what the company should produce, especially with 3,279 TPD on average this quarter.

It is not making sense, and the mine should produce more than 100K Oz by now.

Gold production this quarter is 17.8% lower than the preceding quarter, with a weak grade below 9 G/T. However, the mine is not a loser and is producing the right amount of gold with a grade that we can qualify as impressive. The only problem is that it is not enough to justify a substantial increase in stock price from what we have now.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

PVG, as expected, took a turn for the worst starting April. One important reason is the weakness of the price of gold, which cannot trade above $1,300 and turned very bearish a few days ago.

I expected PVG to re-test the line support successfully at $7.50, but the recent decision by the Fed had a severe effect on the gold miners, and PVG dropped further to a low of $7.00.

The line support at $7.50 is now line resistance (I recommend selling about 20% at $7.60-7.50), and the new line support could be as low as $6.75 (I recommend adding at this level).

