Inphi Validating Its Growth Stock Credentials, With PAM About To Ramp

I can stretch some of my valuation parameters to see upside for Inphi from here, but it looks like the Street has largely caught up to the above-average growth potential.

PAM is the real attraction here, with Inphi looking to win business with Amazon at 400G and stake out a lead against Broadcom and MaxLinear.

Inphi had a stronger than expected first quarter, helped by sales into the 5G backhaul market, and margins were also better than expected ahead of a big product cycle.

Although I liked Inphi (IPHI) as a higher-valuation/higher-risk pick back in September, I didn’t quite expect the 35% move the shares have logged since then. While Inphi has done quite a bit better than the SOX, and would-be competitor MACOM (MTSI), MaxLinear (MXL) has more or less kept pace as investors get more bullish about the upcoming ramp of PAM chips in high-end data centers.

As things sit now, I still love the opportunity Inphi has in data centers, not to mention an arguably under-appreciated opportunity in 5G backhaul. The valuation more fully reflects that, though, and so while I do think Inphi is capable of additional beat-and-raise quarters, I can’t really say this is a situation where the Street is significantly underpricing the near-term opportunity. That said, looking a few years out at what this company could do in terms of revenue, margins, EBITDA and so on, there could still be further upside for shareholders.

A Decent Start To 2019 …

In a challenging quarter for semiconductors, the much more focused and specialized Inphi did alright. Revenue rose 37% on a year-over-year basis and slipped 5% sequentially, but came in almost 2% better than expected, with very strong ClariPhy M200 DSP telco sales (up 13% qoq) offsetting weaker amplifier and driver sales, as well as weakness in the data center. All told, long haul and metro revenue rose 15% sequentially, while data center declined 19%.

Inphi already has excellent gross margins, but gross margin improved 140bp sequentially, beating expectations by 70bp and arguably offsetting the 70bp miss in the fourth quarter. Operating income dropped by about a quarter sequentially, but margin was still healthy at 19%.

… But The Real Excitement Comes Later

Management complemented the better-than-expected quarter by raising revenue guidance for the second quarter by about 4%. Even so, the real excitement comes in the second half, when high-end data center deployments should start pushing sequential growth into the high single-digits (maybe into the double-digits) and driving a quarterly revenue level of over $100 million versus the $80 million-plus result this quarter.

To that end, while the beat-and-raise was driven by the M200 for 5G applications, it looks like 400G data center timelines may be accelerating, which would be good news for revenue momentum in the second half as the company looks to win PAM business from Amazon (AMZN) to go with the ramping volumes it is seeing from Google (GOOG).

Taking a step back, the 5G opportunity is also coming on faster than expected, as Chinese and Korean companies conduct field trials of 5G equipment at a faster than expected pace. Inphi sells its 50G Polaris DSPs and amps into the 5G backhaul market, and while management mentioned some risk of inventory build in China, on balance this is a good incremental opportunity for the company.

The bigger opportunity is in data center PAM, though, which Inphi believes could go from $150 million or more in 2019 to over $300 million in 2020 and $600 million in 2021, with its overall addressable market in interconnect quadrupling from around $500 million to $2 billion in 2022. With Amazon (AMZN) ready to go at 400G, Inphi is well-placed to benefit from this lucrative opportunity.

A Mixed Competitive Backdrop

Looking at the (somewhat) recent OFC meeting in early March, I like where Inphi is positioned in PAM for at least the next 12 months. Inphi is already shipping in volume to Google and can serve 400G needs today.

Broadcom (AVGO) looks to be one of Inphi’s most serious rivals, and the company has announced a 7nm PAM family, but commercial production likely won’t begin in earnest until fairly late in 2019. MaxLinear has its 16nm Telluride PAM, and it includes an integrated DSP and driver, but due diligence calls came back with a “yeah, it’s okay, I guess…” vibe compared to Inphi’s Polaris/Porrima 16nm offering. To be sure, due diligence calls can only get you so far, but MaxLinear has really been counting on a big ramp from Telluride to drive its business to a new level.

As for MACOM, it sounds like management there is choosing to focus on cheaper, lower-power analog options due to development costs for 400G PAM, so it looks like they’re sliding out of the picture at this point.

Turning back to Inphi, I’d note that the company also has a new gen-2 Porrima on the way, one that integrates the driver (like MaxLinear) and is more comparable in power to Broadcom. I have no doubt that Broadcom will get its share of business (and this isn’t just a 2H’19/1H’20 opportunity …), but Inphi seems to be in better shape at this point than I’d expected.

The Outlook

I had already expected a big ramp between 2018 and 2019 revenue, and I’ve only bumped my 2019 expectations modestly post-Q1 results (by $5 million to $370M). I do expect revenue to grow at a mid-teens rate over the next five years, though, and at a low double-digit rate over the next 10 years, with significant margin improvement in 2019 and 2020 and ongoing improvement into 2021.

While there is a risk that deployments will come slower than expected (data center has been a choppier market this quarter, with a sharper divide between have’s and have-not’s), I think Inphi’s focus on the highest end should insulate it, as companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), and others seem to have little restraint on building out high-end data center capabilities.

I would also note some M&A potential here. I think Inphi’s valuation makes a buyout more challenging, but I think there are several chip companies out there that would like to own high-end PAM technology.

As far as valuation goes, I can’t drive an attractive fair value by my normal approaches (discounted cash flow and near-term margin-driven EV/rev and EV/EBITDA), but if I use the numbers I expect in 2021 and discount back two years, I could argue for a fair value in the mid-$50’s.

The Bottom Line

I consider a mid-$50’s to be a pretty bullish “best case” scenario for now, so I’m not going to buy the shares on that basis, but I think I’d be reluctant to sell if I already did own them on the basis of what additional beat-and-raise quarters could do for sentiment and estimates. Given a strong competitive position in an emerging growth market, this is definitely a name I’d watchlist and consider again at a less demanding entry price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.