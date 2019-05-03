Hubbell Outperforms On Margins, But Growth Is Going To Slow

Hubbell shares do still look undervalued on relatively modest long-term growth assumptions, but delivering a better mix of growth and margins is likely a gating factor to share price appreciation.

Lighting continues to be a drag, and with Eaton looking to exit the lighting business, it may be time for Hubbell too to consider its options.

Hubbell has been generating better organic growth lately and showing some progress on margins, but there's a lot of work still to be done.

As a later-cycle play, Hubbell (HUBB) shares have done only so-so in the market since my last update, underperforming the broader industrial category, as well as other electrical product companies like Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) and nVent (NVT), but doing comparatively better than Eaton (ETN), Acuity (AYI), and ABB (ABB) over that time. While Hubbell does seem a little ahead of pace on margin improvement, and I believe management's outlook for market growth as 2019 rolls in is quite realistic, slowing growth in future quarters may limit some of the share price potential.

I don't prefer Hubbell to Schneider or Eaton, but the shares do seem undervalued at a time when many industrials seem richly valued. While I think Hubbell's lower growth profile and still-not-so-impressive margins may remain an issue for the share price performance, I do still see some value here at a time when that's harder to find in industrials and the market in general.

Faster Price/Cost Realizations Boost Q1 Results

Hubbell reported 10% revenue growth in the first quarter, coming in around 1.5% below expectations. Organic growth was 5%, largely matching the electrical businesses of Eaton and ABB, but underperforming the 7% growth at Schneider (not to mention Schneider's nearly 12% growth in North America, where Hubbell does the vast majority of its business).

Power drove the business this quarter, with organic growth of 9%. That didn't really flow through, though, as a less profitable mix in the Aclara business hurt results. Segment-level profits rose just 2%, with margins contracting almost three points.

In the Electrical business, revenue growth of 3% was not so impressive, but management's willingness to trade growth for margins is showing some benefits. Segment profits rose 11%, with almost a point of margin improvement.

On a consolidated basis, Hubbell saw slight gross margin contraction (down 20bp), but this was better than expected as the company saw a faster price/cost pivot. With that, operating income rose about 6%, beating expectations by around 4% and driving the per-share earnings beat.

A Generally Rational View Of The Market

I continue to be of the opinion that there's more risk to the economy in 2019 than commonly shown in estimates/expectations, and particularly in shorter-cycle businesses. To that end, I think Hubbell's outlook for 2% to 3% end-market growth across its business is pretty rational at a time when many companies still seem to be counting on renewed strength later in 2019.

Looking at Hubbell's market commentary, the company saw low- to mid-single-digit growth in its non-residential construction business. That seems light to me relative to what companies like Eaton, Honeywell (HON), Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY), and Schneider have said about North American non-resi, but product/sub-sector mix could explain at least some of the difference, as Hubbell is more skewed toward lighting and less so towards building automation.

Industrial demand was healthy for Hubbell, with a skew towards heavy industry which seems to make sense relative to the aforementioned peer commentaries. Oil & gas was more mixed for Hubbell, and that too seems to be a common theme with a lot of company-to-company variability in its commentary on the sector. Given Hubbell's skew toward offshore, that could perhaps explain why some other companies have been more bullish on demand trends in oil.

Hubbell also referred to low-single-digit growth in residential and specifically mentioned some seasonal pre-buy as a factor in the results. Eaton, Rexel, and Schneider were relatively more bullish on residential, but I don't expect this to be a particularly strong market in 2019.

Restructuring, Aclara, And Lighting Remain Key Topics

The biggest value driver I see for Hubbell is ongoing restructuring efforts. In addition to getting more efficient in sourcing, manufacturing, and distributing its products, management continues to prune its product portfolio. Particularly in lighting, management is trying to direct more product development and marketing efforts towards "niche'ier" segments that can support healthier margins. At the same time, the company is looking to either raise prices to drive more acceptable margins or walk away from business in lower-margin SKUs.

The lighting business remains a drag overall on results, and it's tough to get ahead when about 20% of your business is dragging. Eaton has decided to get rid of its lighting business, and I expect that there will be more pressure on Hubbell's management to "do something" with its lighting business. There are some arguments that a combination of Eaton's lighting business and Hubbell's lighting business could create a "better together" synergy opportunity, but I don't think Hubbell's balance sheet can sustain an outright buy, and I don't know how receptive Eaton would be to a more JV-type structure (I think Eaton wants out), though spinning both Eaton and Hubbell's lighting businesses into a new publicly-traded entity could be an option.

As far as Aclara goes, this is still a work in progress. It was a controversial deal at the time, and I don't think that issue has been settled. Longer-term I still like the opportunities in advanced metering infrastructure and smart grid.

The Outlook

I'm only expecting around 3% to 4% long-term growth from Hubbell, and I believe the next couple of years could actually be below-trend if and when the U.S. economy slows like I expect. I do expect margin improvement from pricing and restructuring actions, and I expect that to drive low-to-mid-teen FCF margins long term, leveraging that revenue growth into mid-single-digit FCF growth.

Between discounted cash flow and an EV/EBITDA multiple extrapolated from Hubbell's near-term margins and returns (ROIC, et al), I believe the shares should trade around the mid-$130s.

The Bottom Line

Hubbell is not exceptionally cheap, nor do I believe it is an exceptional company, and there is an argument to be made that investors can earn better returns over time by sticking to exceptional companies. In any case, I do think Hubbell still offers comparatively attractive later-cycle exposure at a more reasonable valuation than what investors can find in most other industrials. That's a tepid endorsement, I grant, but there could be some appeal here to more value-driven investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.