IPG Photonics Takes A Volume Hit From Weaker Margins, And Competition Is Still A Real Threat

Even relative to the strong rally in industrials and the market in general so far on a year-to-date basis, IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) performance has been exceptional, as investors are clearly willing to look ahead and build in a recovery for machine tools later in 2019. I think this enthusiasm may be overdone, though, as although the market in China does indeed appeal to be stabilizing, competition continues to be a long-term threat to IPG’s volumes and margins.

A Tough Quarter For Margins

IPG Photonics reported a 12% revenue decline in the first quarter, good for a 2% beat relative to expectations. High-power laser sales fell 22%, while medium and low-power laser sales fell 39%, pulsed laser sales fell 18%, and QCW laser sales fell 13%. Systems were the lone bright spot, with 20% growth excluding the Genesis deal.

IPG Photonics has a very well-deserved reputation for continually driving down its component costs, but volume pressures are creating operating leverage headwinds that the company cannot counteract. Gross margin fell more than eight points this quarter, missing expectations by over a point, with about five points of contraction coming from manufacturing overhead/cost absorption issues. Moreover, the company was less able to leverage its ongoing operating costs, leading operating income to fall by more than half, missing expectations by around 10%, and leading to 14.5-point drop in operating margin.

Sales to customers in China and Europe were both down 24%, while sales to customers in Japan were down 20%. Sales within the U.S. rose 65%. Book to bill was above 1.0 for the quarter, and management noted some sequential order growth from China. While management gave revenue guidance for the second quarter that was in-line with expectations, the EPS guidance was lower as the margin pressures will linger on.

Balancing Growing Laser Use With Increasing Competition

The good news for IPG, as the company has highlighted consistently at various sell-side presentations and conferences over the years, is that lasers are still relatively under-penetrated as the “business end” of cutting, welding, and other machine tools at around 20%. While there are, and likely always will be, applications where basic metal cutting tools still make sense, the improvements in lasers over the years (speed, total cost of ownership, et al), have made them increasingly compelling across a much wider range of addressable markets. With that, I look for industrial laser growth to continue to exceed underlying machine tool growth for quite a while.

Now the “buts”.

While IPG once had a very sizable lead in the core 1kW-4kW industrial laser market, Chinese rivals like Han’s Laser and Raycus have substantially improved their products over the years. With that, it has become a much more competitive market, with the normal impact you’d expect on prices. Raycus, for instance, has cut prices by about 30% over the last six to nine months, and I don’t believe that was done solely to stimulate demand in a weaker Chinese industrial setting. Although IPG can offset some of this pressure through its exceptional diode production efficiency (and diodes around half of the COGS), it can’t offset all of that.

Looking at the competitive threat in a different context, while IPG reported that sales to customers in China were down 24% in the first quarter, Han’s Laser reported 41% growth in laser sales in the quarter, and Raycus saw 24% growth. Consequently, while it does look as though the Chinese tool market could stabilize in the second half of 2019 and return to growth in 2020, share erosion is an ongoing threat.

One meaningful counterbalance working in IPG’s favor is that the company remains the technology leader in the space, and by what looks like a wide margin. Sales of lasers of 10kW or higher grew 40% in first quarter, and Han’s, Raycus, and other would-be competitors just don’t have the capabilities to compete effectively there at this point. Likewise, IPG continues to try to innovate its way into new markets – green pulsed lasers for solar panel production saw revenue growth of over 100% in the first quarter.

The question is whether IPG can innovate itself into enough new business to offset the market share and price competition in the core 1kW-4kW space. I’m more cautious about that. Past 20kW-30kW, there just aren’t many obvious industrial uses for lasers, and so I worry that the growing “attach rate” of lasers to machine tools will benefit the likes of Han’s and Raycus more than IPG. Likewise, while IPG management once talked up opportunities like replacing projection/display bulbs with fiber lasers and pushing aside Coherent (COHR) and its excimer lasers in OLED production, not much has been said about those opportunities more recently.

The Outlook

In the context of cautious guidance from machine tool leader DMG Mori, not to mention fairly weak guides from Japanese machine tool companies and automation providers like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), it’s hard to feel a great deal of confidence in a quick turnaround for IPG. I do think the end-markets it serves are probably bottoming out, but I don’t think that process is over yet, and I’m not sure the bounce off the bottom will be as robust as the share price would seem to predict.

I’m still valuing IPG on the assumption of long-term revenue growth of almost 7% and low double-digit FCF growth – not bad growth rates for what is primarily a supplier to the machine tool market. Likewise, I give IPG a premium EV/EBITDA multiple to reflect its well-above-average margins and ROIC. Even so, though, the implied return today is more in the range of the mid-to-high single-digits (on an annualized basis), and that doesn’t meet my hurdle rate.

The Bottom Line

Even with the increasing competitive risks and challenges from Chinese laser companies, I’d be willing to own IPG at the right price. I’ll happily eat my words if/when I’m wrong, but I don’t think today’s price is the right one, and I do worry that the valuation assumes a pretty quick and healthy recovery in orders and margins that I just don’t see happening. Consequently, this is not a stock I’ll be buying at this price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.