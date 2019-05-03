EOG Resources Destroys Q1 2019 Consensus; Maintains 2019 Plan

EOG Reports Big 1Q19; Reiterates Spending Guidance; Boosts Dividend by 31% - This is a Z4 Pre Call Note.

The 1Q19 Numbers:

1Q19 capex was below plan at $1.7 B (guidance was $1.75 B to $1.95 B); the high level of spend was viewed as a negative on the 4Q18 call.

Free cash in the quarter was $55 mm after dividends,

Operating costs came in down 8% from 1Q18 and below guidance at $14.06 including interest expense.

Guidance:

2Q19 Volumes: 786 to 819 MBOEpd ,

, 2019 volumes guidance unchanged,

2019 capex guidance unchanged at $6.3 B (740 net completions planned),

Maintains $50 as level that generates free cash flow.

Highlights: # of wells gives idea of scale, results stay very oily

Delaware: (segment production not broken out by quarter but was 132 MBOEpd on average in 2018)

placed on production 78 net wells in 1Q vs 70 in 1Q18 with one less rig (20 rigs this year),

with one less rig (20 rigs this year), 61 WC (1.5 milers), 12 BS (1 milers), 5 Leonard (1.5 milers),

Respective 30 day BOEpd rates of 2,950 (66% oil), 2,100 (71% oil), and 3,000 (55% oil).

rates of 2,950 (66% oil), 2,100 (71% oil), and 3,000 (55% oil). We noted the IP30s on those 5 Leonard wells got a lot bigger which may prompt questions about when we see that lower cost Permian target grab a bigger piece of the capex pie.

Eagle Ford: (171 MBOEpd in 2018)

89 net wells (8,300' laterals) added in the quarter (30 day rate at 1,650 BOEpd , 82% oil),

, 82% oil), Noting they have at 10 years worth of high return drilling inventory; note that they have really worked to improve efficiencies on both the east and west portions of their position and that the east and west are now in near parity from a capital efficiency standpoint (well cost/first year oil production),

10 rig program this year.

Other Notable: The rest of the programs will have a combined 10 rigs running this year and 170 of the 740 planned 2019 completions.

Eastern Anadarko Woodford - 4 tests in the quarter, focused on delineation at this time. We're waiting patiently for them to give more details on this program.

Woodford - 4 tests in the quarter, focused on delineation at this time. We're waiting patiently for them to give more details on this program. Williston Basin (Bakken) - only drilled two wells and deferred completions until summer. Trying not to outstrip takeaway capacity.

Other Items:

They boosted the dividend by 31% to $0.2875.

Export capacity boosted. They have commitments to send 100,000 bopd to the Gulf Coast for export next year, growing to 250,000 bopd in 2022. Look for questions along the lines of how much are your exporting now and how much of an uplift do you expect to receive above your already peer leading realizations.

Balance Sheet:

0.5x net debt to annualized 1Q19 EBITDA.

Target debt reduction of $3 B (2018 to 2021) or another $1.75 B after this June's retirement.

Nutshell: Nice quarter as they underspent while coming in $165 mm high to consensus EBITDAX estimates. No capex boost is the mantra this quarter and almost all the names we track in upstream did in fact hold to prior guidance, generally in the name of future free cash flow achievement (and fear of seeing their stocks dumped if they did boost spending). It's even better if a name under spent in 1Q19 and outperformed on volumes. That combo was pretty rare this quarter. We hold a placeholder position in the ZLT out of long standing habit as it forces us to listen to one of the best operators in the business each quarter. I may yet change that. We also note that while many speculate about various Permians as takeout candidates, these guys produce more oil in the U.S. from horizontal wells than anyone else (more than COP, more than XOM, more than a who's who of major indies). It's possible that having a runway that stretches beyond a decade of high return locations at low oil and gas prices who has a strong balance sheet and generates billions in free cash above a $60 price could be attractive to some would be buyer who misses out on APC. Especially as they trade at rarely seen out year sub 6x TEV/EBITDA multiples as they do now. I recall when Conoco bought Burlington and when XOM took out XTO. It would be refreshing to see a big fish not wait until elevated commodity prices were in place make such a deal less attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.