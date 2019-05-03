TJX Companies Vs. Ross Stores: Looking For The Best Bet

Which one (if either) is the better investment moving forward?

Off-price retail has been one of the best performing sectors over the past decade.

Overview

Did you know that off-price retail has been one of the best-performing sectors over the past decade? Check out the chart below, demonstrating that the two dominant players, the TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST), outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the S&P Retail ETF (XRT) by wide margins.

Their business model is not complicated. These discount retailers help larger retail stores clear unsold inventory and then sell these popular and quality brands to customers with the pricing of 20% to 60% below both Amazon (AMZN) and full-line department stores.

Of course, with the impressive total returns so far in the rearview mirror, investors may wonder whether the sector still presents a good investment moving forward and which stock of TJX and ROST would be a better buy? Let's take a deep dive and find out!

Diversification vs. Concentration

While the business models between TJX and Ross Stores are almost identical (as described above), the major difference between these two lies in their level of business focus.

Market

Ross Stores operates under the brand names, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS, with 1717 stores all in the States (including Guam), with no international exposure.

The TJX companies made their international debut as early as 20 years when it brought the off-price retail concept to the British islands. In addition to the roughly 3,000 domestic stores (under T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and HomeSense), the company currently operates over 1,000 stores overseas in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia. TJX is also the only major brick-and-mortar off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in Europe.

According to the latest earnings release (see below), the TJX Companies earns about a quarter of its total net sales overseas.

Category

Both Ross Stores and the TJX companies compete over the similar categories of goods sold at their stores. One category that is relatively underweighted at Ross Stores is the home fashion (see below), which nevertheless is conducted through a separate division (through the brands of HomeGoods and HomeSense) and has been growing rapidly at TJX (i.e., from 30% of total sales in 2016 to 33% in 2018).

The jewelry and accessories at the TJX Companies also outweigh that at its counterpart. As a result, the revenue at TJX seems more diversified both horizontally (region-wise) and vertically (category-wise).

E-Commerce

Beyond the brick-and-mortar business, the TJX Companies leverages e-commerce another way to drive traffic and expand its customer base. At the moment, it operates Sierra Trading Post, an off-price online retailer acquired in 2012, Tjmaxx.com (for US customers) and Tkmaxx.com (for UK customers). On the contrary, Ross Stores does not conduct online business at the moment.

Overall, Ross Stores appears laser-focus on the US off-price brick-and-mortar retail model as we speak. One interesting thing worth mentioning is that the company did try to pivot its strategic focus in the late 1980s, resulting in declines in same-store sales and earnings soon after.

Growth

Both companies establish great track records of consecutive same-store-sales growths even during the 2008 financial crisis.

As of the latest fiscal year, Ross Stores posted a 4% increase in annual comparable store sales - slightly lower than the 6% at TJX (but higher the prior year: 4% vs. 2%).

The gross margins appear highly correlated between TJX and ROST and have both improved over the past decade, implying healthy growths.

As shown below, both companies delivered strong growths in free cash flow for the past 10 years (315% at TJX vs. 270% at ROST), thanks to the low CapEx requirement to run the off-price retail business.

The growth strategies at the TJX Companies and Ross Stores overlap in terms of opening new stores (in the US), as both management teams agree on the total number of stores to maximize their respective long-term potential to be 3,000 and both companies are working towards that number.

It may take quite a while before the sector hits a saturation point, thanks to the demographic tailwind, where "millennials have the strongest affinity of any age group to off-price retailers" according to a Cowen survey. Furthermore, research shows that younger shopping generations would rather travel and collect experiences than pay unnecessarily high costs for material things.

Millennials really care about brands - they love brands, as most young generations do. But they fall out of love really quickly. The love of brand choice and the bargain hunting ethos puts off-price stores in a sweet spot right now. Matt Sargent Senior Vice President of Retail, Magid

Efficiency

Both management teams delivered consistently superior returns on capital with low CapEx needed (see below), indicating a strong durable competitive edge and capital efficiency of the business model.

Revenue per employee and cash conversion cycle at Ross Stores are advantageous compared to TJX (see below), showing more efficient operations.

Dividend

With regards to dividend increase, both companies have an impressive record: 25 years of consecutive increases for ROST's investors and 22 years for TJX's. Therefore, both management teams seem committed to returning capital to shareholders.

Over the past 10 years, Ross Stores outpace TJX in terms of dividend growth (see below).

A comparison below with regards to dividend coverage indicates the relative safety of future dividend payment and increase at ROST compared to TJX.

Reinvestment Opportunity

To deliver compounded growth of shareholder value, businesses would need to find the secular growth area to reinvest their earnings meaningfully.

At Ross Stores, the management appears to focus on adding domestic stores, with 100 new stores already in plan for this year. As described below, most of the CapEx at ROST for 2019 would be fuel the geographic expansion in the US.

The growth equation at TJX is a bit more complex. In addition to investing in new stores for its MarMaxx and international divisions, the company also hopes to fill up the whitespace for both the HomeGoods and HomeSense concepts in the currently under-penetrated home market in the US. The management sees the growth opportunity for home fashion as being enormous, estimating a total store count of more than double to unlock the market potential.

Bulletproof

In my opinion, the off-price retail sector is bulletproof in terms of economic condition as well as technological disruption (e.g., from Amazon).

Both the TJX Companies and Ross Stores demonstrated the resilience to previous recessions (including the Great Recession) by still growing their businesses during economic hardships. As a matter of fact, there has never been any negative annual growth in revenue for either company for the past 20 years (see below). Also, both companies have a healthy balance sheet with high cash reserve and contained debt level.

Off-price retailers offer a discovery-based "treasure hunt" experience that seems difficult to imitate online. According to Barbara Kahn, professor of marketing at The Wharton School, the idea of finding something special amongst the racks in a physical store is a compelling shopping experience for some people."

Additionally, according to Matt Sargent, SVP at Magid, the in-store jumble, the increasingly dubious merchandising from designers and the "Compare to" pricing that often inflates the worth of an off-price deal may not fly so easily online, causing troubles for e-tailers replicating the off-price model.

Then lastly it comes to the margin side of the business, as the high costs of running an e-commerce site may not make the off-price option an attractive investment.

Risk

I think that the near-term risks lying ahead for off-price retailers are two-fold:

Competition is getting fierce within the retail sector, as traditional department stores, such as Macy's (M) and Nordstrom (JWN), have entered the lucrative space by launching their own off-price units and adding more outlets. Such risk is limited in my opinion as department stores (and possibly e-tailers in the future) are setting themselves up for cannibalization by that business. The previous catalyst due to the collapse of department stores may lose its momentum, as the inventory situation in the U.S. wholesale channel is "cleaner" than before. There is just less closeout buys to take advantage of - something that served as a high-margin opportunity for TJX and Ross Stores. Such risk should be short-lived as well since brands and other retailers (including e-commerce) continue to supply merchandise and the long-time track records of TJX and ROST suggest sustainability of the business model. In order for the market to achieve equilibrium, off-pricers need to be there to digest unwanted inventory somewhere.

What investors really should keep in mind is the ongoing technological advancement, which enables full-pricers and manufacturers to get much better at inventory and supply chain management. As a result, the TJX Companies and Ross Stores may simply not have as many sourcing opportunities as they used to. In my view, this is a longer-term risk, which may not materialize for another decade or so, but would likely pose structural change to this sector in the end.

Valuation

Admittedly, at current price levels, investors appear to be paying a premium for both stocks based on their price to the 3-year median of sales and price to the 3-year median of FCF (see below).

Although TJX does look cheaper from the P/S perspective (i.e., the gap widened for the past couple of years), the margin at ROST (see the 3-year median of operating margin below) is more favorable and improving more consistently.

In today's market full of heightened valuations everywhere, bargains with qualities seldom exist. In the bulletproof and tailwind-blow off-price retail sector, a dominant player with high returns on capital, low CapEx requirement, strong cash flow, healthy balance sheet, decent reinvestment opportunity, growth track record, and shareholder-friendly management, should deserve a P/S of 2x and a P/FCF of 20x as the fair price. Hence, the current pricing level should offer some margins of safety for mistakes as well as alpha-generation potential for long-term patient investors in both TJX and ROST.

Conclusion

I believe that in this rough-and-tumble retail space, off-price chains, offering lower-cost, higher-value products and the shopping experience that many consumers are looking for, will continue to outstrip other players with struggling and/or outmoded models.

As described above, the two dominant players, TJX and Ross Stores, both generated decent total shareholder returns and are expected to do so moving forward with limited risks at least in the short- to mid-term. It is a hard decision to choose between these two stocks in light of the similarity of their fundamentals and valuations. But if I had to pick only one, I would go with ROST, which is more strategically focused, and forgo TJX, whose businesses are more diversified.

