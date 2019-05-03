Parsons IPO: Undervalued And Working For The United States Intelligence Community

Taking into account the treasury stock and IPO price of $27, the enterprise value will be $1.414 billion. With other peers trading at 21.1x - 42.4x FCF, the total valuation appears to be too low.

The company expects to use the money to pay dividends and repay a loan among other purposes.

The CFO was $284 million, and FCF amounted to $255 million. Besides, it is quite beneficial that CFO increased by 7% and 33% in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

The company has strong relationships and signed contracts with large clients. It is very beneficial. It means that the revenue lines should not be very volatile in the future.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) is acquiring other businesses, which is helping the company grow its FCF. Additionally, Parsons reported 2018 FCF of $255 million, and competitors are trading at 21.1x - 42.4x FCF. It means that Parsons should not trade at the expected enterprise value of $1.414 billion. If the company can reduce its debt, it is likely that the total valuation will increase. With this in mind, after the IPO, Parson may present a good buying opportunity.

Business

Founded 75 years ago, Parsons Corporation offers technology-driven solutions to clients operating in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets.

The amount of know-how accumulated in cybersecurity, defense, physical infrastructure, mobility solutions, and military training is the company's most interesting feature.

In addition, the company has strong relationships and signed contracts with large clients. It is very beneficial. It means that the revenue lines should not be very volatile in the future. See below some of the company's clients:

Missile Defense Agency

The United States intelligence community,

The U.S. military

The Department of Energy

The Federal Aviation Administration.

Los Angeles World Airports

Canada's Metrolinx

Dubai's Roads

Transport Authority

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The company's business model is based on four business lines:

Systems Integration: Parsons provides services and technological solutions to integrate complex physical systems.

Software Development: The company designs mission-specific applications for cyber, defense, and commercial customers.

Program Management: Parsons offers its expertise and technology for the execution of complex projects.

Critical Mission Support: The company provides a wide range of defense services including mission training, fighting infectious diseases, and protection of national airspace.

Besides, Parsons has extensive expertise in the acquisition of other businesses. As shown in the image below, every year, the company acquires one or two entities.

As a result of the company's acquisition strategy, the revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net income have increased quite a bit in the last three years. See below more details on these figures before assessing the financial statements:

Balance Sheet And Recent Acquisition

The company's financial situation is stable. The asset/liability ratio is 1.59x, and the amount of financial debt is not worrying. Cash in hand is not very significant. It is equal to $228 million. The largest asset is goodwill, which is worth $736 million.

Reviewing each acquisition executed by Parsons is impossible. With that, let's study the largest transaction, so that investors get an idea of the type of businesses that Parsons is acquiring. In 2018, the company bought Polaris Alpha for $489 million. As shown in the image below, revenue of Polaris approximated to $260 million.

Source: Washington Technology

See the image below for the information on the assets acquired:

It is a pity that investors don't have access to the income statement of Polaris Alpha. However, with the public information available, the price at which Parsons acquired Polaris Alpha does not seem expensive. The revenue/net assets ratio was equal to 0.53x. In addition, the amount of goodwill and intangible assets represented 90% of the total amount of assets acquired. It means that Parsons acquired a lot of know-how that should help the company push the revenue line up in the future.

A list of assets of Parsons Corporation is shown in the table below. Note that the recent acquisitions helped the company increase its total amount of assets by 14.9% y/y.

On the liabilities front, the amount of debt should be reviewed closely. The amount of long-term debt is worth $429 million, which is larger than the total amount of cash. With that, investors should not worry as the largest part of the debt should be made after 2020. As a result, as of today, the financial risk is not high. The images below offer the list of liabilities and the company's contractual obligations:

Income Statement

While the revenue increased by 17% in 2018, investors should not expect it to grow at the same pace in the future. Keep in mind that the recent acquisitions made the revenue rise. If Parsons does not acquire new entities, sales should not grow that much. Note the in 2017 and 2016, the revenue lines are approximately the same. The table below provides further details on this matter:

Investors will find the most appealing feature of Parsons in its cash flow statement. In 2018, the CFO was $284 million, and FCF amounted to $255 million. Besides, it is quite beneficial that CFO increased by 7% and 33% in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The image below offers the top of the cash flow statement:

Use Of Proceeds

The market may not appreciate the use of proceeds from the IPO. The company expects to use the money to pay dividends and repay a loan among other purposes. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

"The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock and thereby enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to fund the IPO Dividend of $52.1 million, repay the outstanding balance of $150.5 million under our Term Loan and repay outstanding indebtedness under our Revolving Credit Facility." Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

See below a list of peers of Parsons Corporation:

CACI International Inc. (CACI)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

CSRA Inc.

The Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)

ManTech International Corporation. (MANT)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Siemens AG (OTC:SEMHF)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

CACI, SAIC, BAH, PRSP and MANT report revenue of less than $6.6 billion. They can be used to assess the valuation of Parsons. As shown in the image below, they trade at 21.1x - 42.4 FCF:

In 2018, FCF amounted to $255 million. With this figure in mind, let's use forward FCF of $255 million. Assuming an EV/FCF of 21.1x - 42.4x FCF, Parsons should have an enterprise value of $5.3 - $10.8 billion. The table below offers the expected capitalization:

Parsons Corporation expects that the initial public offering price per share will be between $26.00 and $28.00. The amount of common stock after the offering is expected to be equal to 96.6 million. However, Parsons reports treasury stock of 46.9 million shares. Using these figures and a share price of $27, the expected enterprise value should be $1.414 billion. See the table below for more details on the calculation of the market capitalization:

Taking into account this valuation, Parsons Corporation is expected to trade undervalued as compared to peers.

Conclusion

