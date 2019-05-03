Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q1 2019 Earnings Review

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne delivered a quarter which clearly excited investors. The increase in EPS from $0.19 to $0.49 compared to Q1 2018 drove a 10% single-day pop in the share price, most of which remains in the price a day later. Against the backdrop of the short-seller report from Spruce Point Capital (see our prior note on that short report), the share price spike was no doubt welcome to shareholders concerned about Spruce Point’s allegations. Although the dramatic increase in EPS was mainly down to the nuts and bolts of revenue and cost recognition, it’s fair to say that the company’s financial position is strengthening. AJRD’s net leverage (including its pension obligations – a debt most analysts ignore but it’s a real debt that has to be paid at some point, or if the company was acquired would be factored into the price) is down to below 1.0x, and it has c.$700m cash at bank.

Going forward the key risks to the stock seem to be the declining backlog and the specter of the Spruce Point allegations about earnings and cashflow. On a long-term hold basis we remain at Neutral due to the backlog question and the current elevated share price. Right now we don't see the evidence to say that SprucePoint has it right on accounting. We cover this in more detail below.

On a trading basis we believe this to be an attractive stock because it exhibits far more price volatility than it does fundamental volatility.

In this Earnings Review note available on its release to all SA readers, we review the quarter.

The Story Of Q1 2019

Here’s the story of the quarter in a single picture. Looks good, right?

Source: Company SEC filings, Ycharts.com

Firstly, flat revenues isn't a bad performance, given that Q1 18 was a +20% jump on Q1 17 - so this quarter had a tough comparable.

Moving on to earnings - at first glance it’s hard to understand how flat revenues can deliver such a huge step up in gross profit, and every other profit measure from EBITDA through net income to EPS – unless the company had just gone through a major cost-reduction exercise, which it has not.

The answer lies in the way that AJRD – and its peers in the space and defense industries – accounts for revenues. Companies like these - which deliver large, long running contracts to federal government customers - account for revenue on a ‘percentage of completion’ or ‘estimate at completion’ basis. In essence, a project is agreed with the customer to have total value of $x over its life – let’s say $10m. The customer might pay say $2.5m of that upfront to the vendor. That’s not revenue yet – that’s a ‘contract liability’ on the balance sheet matched by the same amount of cash on the asset side of the balance sheet. As work is completed on the contract, revenue is recognized in the income statement, which increases net income, which increases retained earnings on the balance sheet, which is offset by a corresponding decrease in the contract liability amount.

In AJRD’s Q1, the major moving part in the revenue line was the recognition of $20m of ‘estimate of completion’ revenue which carried little or no cost of goods sold. So the operating leverage from that revenue was huge – hence the disproportionate earnings improvement. Perfectly sound accounting, as long as the estimates of completion and the reality of project delivery are in close proximity. But not a big step up in cash earnings. So we think the market over-reacted a little to the upside on this occasion – probably a relief rally following the recent Spruce Point short-seller attack.

Let’s turn now to the Spruce Point allegations once more.

Dealing with short-attack claims

Spruce Point’s report made a number of claims but the issues that stand out to us as most powerful are the declining backlog and the allegation of improper accounting. Let’s take a look at those

Backlog

Backlog isn’t something that appears on the financial statements but again for a business like AJRD that has a series of long-sales-cycle, long-running federal contracts as its source of revenues and earnings, it’s a real thing that should be watched closely. Backlog converts into revenue and earnings at a reasonably predictable rate. So by watching the change in backlog you can see down the pike a little to forecast what’s going to happen to revenues.

Here’s the story of the last few quarters:

Source: Company SEC filings

The company reports ‘Funded’ backlog as “backlog that is expected to be recognized as revenue in the coming twelve months”. Now, very little of AJRD’s revenue is won in the short term – the majority of it shows up in backlog first. So if the funded backlog is $1.8bn and the company is saying that they will recognize that funded backlog in the next twelve months … then it’s likely that the TTM revenue in 12 months’ time will be around $1.8bn – unless a major contract is cancelled or the company fails to execute correctly.

On the positive side, there aren’t many companies that can tell you what their revenue will be in a year’s time – this kind of certainty makes long-term share price growth easier for analysts and gives comfort to actual and potential shareholders because one big variable in the share price – revenue performance – isn’t all that variable.

On the negative side – backlog is coming down. It’s down 17% since Q4 2017, and down 7% since Q4 2018. So that means that revenue is likely to decline over the coming year or two. And since AJRD is a low-margin business (fully 81% of its revenues in Q1 were paid away to third parties), a revenue decline can hit earnings very hard. This in our view is the single biggest risk facing the company. It has a relatively small number of customers and its revenue is likely to decline. If the long-term stock performance is to be positive, AJRD has to start growing its backlog and with that its revenue line.

In our view there’s no scandal about the backlog decline. It is, as the phrase goes, not rocket science. It’s a function of AJRD’s positioning in the traditional world of space and defense hardware, a world which is experiencing some tectonic shifts right now as lower-cost vendors enter the market. We think the way the company can best remedy this is to take a toe-hold in the New Space world, whether by providing propulsion products to new launch providers / satellite bus manufacturers or something more creative such as engineering/design services to New Space vendors. Our belief is that the company should use some of its $700m cash pile to achieve this expansion into the New Space market, potentially with a handful of strategic investments in key New Space companies.

Our view is that revenue growth is the key long-term challenge for this business and we hope that AJRD management are able to find ways to deploy this capital in a way that gets the revenue line growing again.

Accounting Standards, or, “Show Me The Money”

Spruce Point make manifold allegations about AJRD’s accounting. In essence the allegations add up to saying that AJRD’s earnings aren’t real, because they don’t turn into cash. Now this took us a little by surprise when we read Spruce Point’s report, because in the Q4 2018 earnings report, AJRD CEO Eileen Drake committed the company to having “cashflow to exceed net income”. That’s not an easy thing to achieve – it means that customers have to pay upfront, or suppliers get paid very late. But we applaud it. There is no better measure of quality of earnings in our view than having cashflow exceed earnings over a sustained period.

This quarter, earnings were way up but the company used up cash, it didn’t generate it. So you can see what Spruce Point might be getting at. But Q1 2018 was heavily cash negative for AJRD, and the company finished the year with a very strong annual cashflow performance and deleverage - see our note reviewing 2018 full year earnings. The company expects similar cashflow seasonality in 2019, albeit at a lower absolute level because it has to make tax payments this year. So as 2019 evolves we will get a clear view of the validity of the Spruce Point accounting allegations. Earnings turn into cash … accounting will look fine. Earnings don’t turn into cash … accounting will need to be looked at very closely. We would be interested to see how Spruce Point responds to this quarter but in particular future cash-positive quarters this coming year.

Q2 Outlook

We’re concerned about analyst estimates for 2019. Consensus revenue estimate for 2019 seems to be $1.95bn (source – Ycharts.com). We can’t reconcile that with the company’s own funded backlog numbers. Further, consensus estimates have revenue growing to $2.1bn revenue for FY2021, a 13% increase over FY2018 revenues. We don’t think that revenue is yet secure, and AJRD operates in a long-run business with long sales cycles. If the company is going to hit those revenue numbers it ought to already know from which contracts. Since the world of traditional spacefaring vendors is under pressure right now, and it is these traditional vendors (such as ULA) that are AJRD’s customers, we think the risk is that AJRD’s space projects are likely to be pushed out in time or pushed down in price. So that is a risk to revenue and with it a material risk to earnings, due to the operating leverage point we make above. On the other hand, AJRD supplies propulsion systems for missile / defense purposes too, and that market is likely to grow rapidly in the next few years as the major powers of the world re-arm. So perhaps the company can make its numbers that way. We’re cautious however. Q2 estimates are modest – revenue of $478m, less than Q1, and EPS of $0.39 – so we think the company could perhaps hit Q2 whilst then slipping in Q3 and/or Q4 as the ramp gets steeper. We’ll revisit this in an earnings preview as Q2 numbers approach.

Rating

At the current price, elevated following these results, we continue to rate AJRD at Neutral from a long-term hold perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.