Lackluster Growth And Valuation At nVent, But Balance Sheet Flexibility Remains

A healthy balance sheet and FCF situation gives management the room to do deals and/or return cash to shareholders if the right deal can't be found.

In a mixed quarter for industrials, nVent's (NVT) mixed quarter seems like par for the course to me. By no means was it a disaster, and the price-driven margin uplift was encouraging, but there's not much reason to expect robust growth in the near term, and after a moderately sector-beating performance since my last update, the valuation is more in the range of "okay, I guess…" now. I don't recommend selling core positions on the basis of quarter-to-quarter vibrations, but with some concerning signs regarding end-market growth across the industrial sector and relatively elevated valuations, I'd wait for a better entry point for new money.

A Mixed Quarter Without A Lot Of Obvious Answers

nVent delivered a more modest quarter than many of its peers, despite what have generally been described as healthy to good markets across industrial, construction, data center, and energy/process industries. The company reported organic revenue growth 2.6%, missing expectations by about 1.5%.

The underperformance was driven largely by the Thermal business, where surprisingly weak results in the commercial and energy end-markets counterbalanced double-digit growth in industrial MRO and limited the segment to around 2% organic growth. With Thermion (THR) not yet out with earnings, I can't compare results, but nVent did seem to do okay on margins here, with 2% segment-level profit growth and almost a point of year-over-year margin improvement.

In the Enclosures business, growth of a little less than 3% was on track with sell-side expectations, but still strikes me as a little light relative to the reports from other electrical product companies like Eaton (ETN), though it was consistent with the 3% growth in Hubbell's (HUBB) Electrical segment. A lot of this business addresses industrial end-markets, and though factory automation demand is clearly slowing, I'm still surprised the performance wasn't better here, given the overall commentary from companies like Eaton on still-healthy (if slowing) "general industrial" demand. Segment profit increased by 12%, though, and margin improved by nearly two points, coming in well ahead of expectations.

The EFS business saw a little less than 3% organic growth, slightly below expectations, with a 1% underlying contraction in volume. Segment profits fell 2%, margin declined 50bp, and this segment was definitely weaker than expected on the margin line.

Gross margin improved by about 20bp, which was about a half-point better than expected. Although the revenue miss compromised nVent's earnings performance at the operating line (segment income rose 5%), operating margin was higher than expected on better pricing realizations relative to costs.

As far as the performances go, though, I'm still scratching my head a bit. I don't expect companies to perform in lockstep, but the weaker commercial and energy results in Thermal are puzzling to me, given the experience of many companies in the non-resi space this quarter, as well as commentary from a host of companies selling into the energy/chemicals/process verticals. Likewise, I would have thought that a so-far better-than-expected trend in North American "general industrial" end-markets would have translated into better performance for the Enclosures business.

Guidance Suggests Moderating Growth In The Near Term

Management reiterated guidance for 2% to 4% organic growth for 2019, which is broadly consistent with the outlooks from companies like Hubbell and Eaton. Although these products are generally regarded as later-cycle, I still expect further slowing in the shorter-cycle industrial markets that nVent serves. I would think that the commercial and energy verticals would be more supportive for slightly better growth, but we'll have to see how the rest of the year develops for the Thermal business. It's worth noting that nVent's Thermal products tend to come relatively late in the process of energy/process industry newbuilds, so there could be some time lag here between stronger orders in the recent past and the flow-through into the financials.

Capital Flexibility, But An Ongoing Push/Pull On Margins

nVent is going into this slowdown in solid shape insofar as the balance sheet is concerned. Net debt is below 2.0x EBITDA and less than 3x my 2019 FCF estimate (also less than 3x last year's actual FCF number). The board recently upped its buyback authorization to $800 million, or close to 17% of the current market cap.

Management has also made it clear that they're interested in M&A at the right price. The general expectation since the split from Pentair (PNR) has been that nVent would look for bolt-on transactions, but not much has happened so far. On balance, I'm fine with that - better to wait for the right deal at the right price.

Although nVent management has talked at some length about its ongoing margin enhancement efforts, I still see some tension between the need to improve margins and the need to improve the product line-up through reinvestment in R&D. Pentair didn't prioritize product development at nVent, and while I'm not suggesting that the company's products are uncompetitive, I do think some reinvest in R&D is needed. To that end, I'd note that, at the company's February Investor Day, management indicated that the product vitality index for the Thermal business was in the mid-teens, and they'd like to move it to around 20%.

The Outlook

I expect the next two to three years (2019 included) to be below-trend for nVent in terms of growth, but I think long-term revenue growth will still be above 3%. Margin and asset efficiency initiatives can drive FCF margins into the high teens, paving the way for healthy mid-single-digit FCF growth.

Discounting those cash flows back, and using a prospective EV/EBTIDA multiple based upon the company's near-term margin and return (ROIC, et al) outlook, I believe the shares are basically fairly valued around $27.50.

The Bottom Line

Although growth was a little soft this quarter, and I expect nVent's end-markets to slow further, I don't think there's anything wrong with the company. I think options for driving better growth are relatively limited outside of M&A, though, and slower growth may also slow the hoped-for margin progression. I'd be in no rush to sell if I already owned these shares, but I don't see today's price as being any particular bargain or inspiring any sense of urgency, so I'd revisit the name at a lower price/valuation.

