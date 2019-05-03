Welltower: Defying The Senior Housing Cycle

We weigh all the evidence and give you our take on whether the stock should be bought.

Some tenants though are getting squeezed with the rent hikes.

Welltower, Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is a REIT that invests primarily in healthcare assets. The company has more than 1,500 healthcare properties divided among senior housing, outpatient medical and long-term/post-acute care facilities. This company has been on our radar for some time, and we have often been asked our opinion about this investment. With Q1-2019 results out, we decided to investigate whether this fits our investment needs.

The Business

WELL has a long, rich history and has invested over 40 years exclusively in the healthcare sector.

WELL has developed a strong focus on senior housing, and its Senior Housing Operating and Triple Net segments account for about two-thirds of the total company net operating income (NOI).

While the bulk of the portfolio is in the US, WELL does offer some international exposure via its properties in Canada and UK.

Key Positives

WELL has taken a big position in a rather difficult industry, senior housing, and made it work.

The company reported solid growth here year on year. We are seeing this in both the triple net and the operation portfolios. This is a rather extraordinary achievement as the other giant REIT with a portfolio in this category just as large, Ventas (VTR), is completely fumbling in the operating segment with negative growth rates in NOI for six straight quarters. WELL is not just doing well, it is doing great.

A reason perhaps for this great performance is its extremely low dependence on government funding sources for the patients who use its facilities.

But while that may be a reason, it does not explain the numbers by itself. Other high private pay model REITs like New Senior (SNR), which is almost 100% private pay oriented, have completely been decimated by the supply of new senior housing.

WELL has also managed to keep occupancy relatively steady while other senior home focused REITs have struggled.

The main reason for that is that WELL has chosen its locations rather strategically where land is a constraint for development. New supply continues to be low around its existing senior housing centers and that has allowed supply and demand to move in lockstep rather than get overwhelmed with new builds.

Another key positive for WELL has been its active disposition program to reduce the worst operators. In that regard, it recently announced that it had heavily trimmed its Genesis (GEN) portfolio.

Genesis HealthCare: We completed the previously announced disposition of 24 Genesis HealthCare properties for $263 million. Genesis HealthCare now represents 4% of our In-Place NOI with Long-Term/Post-Acute Care being less than 10%.

Valuation and Dividends

WELL is expected to earn $4.17 in funds from operations (FFO) this year, and that puts it at a lofty 18X of that multiple. The stock currently pays 87 cents a quarter in dividends, leading to an annualized amount of $3.48. This does give it a preliminary payout ratio of 83%. The true payout ratio which examines cash flow (by stripping out straight line rent) and taking into account recurring capex comes in higher. WELL's FFO is reduced by about 50 cents when these items are taken into account leading to a payout ratio of closer to 95%. This is on the high side, but should be manageable as the portfolio is performing superbly.

Key Risk

While senior housing triple net leases do form only 18% of the total portfolio, we are seeing operators there getting a bit squeezed with EBITDAR coverage moving to 1.05X.

This is incredibly low. To give a comparison, LTC Properties (LTC), which has multiple operators currently in a problem status, has an EBITDAR coverage ratio of 1.21X on its senior homes side.

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA), another REIT, had a huge problem with Senior Care Centers and ultimately had to sell those properties at an over 15% cap rate. Senior Care Centers was the tenant at a similar EBITDAR ratio before things went bust.

Of course in WELL's case, the 1.05X is the average. We have a few tenants that are already below that.

WELL's risk is lower than others as the triple net sector is far smaller percentage of its portfolio than with other REITs, but it still deserves monitoring. Any issues here down the line could lead to a moderate valuation compression in this stock.

Dividend Safety

WELL's good portfolio management has to be balanced against its high payout ratio and problems that are potentially brewing in the senior housing triple net segment. For the time being, we remain comfortable with what appears to be excellent execution outside of one small area. We put the 12-month danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as follows:

Conclusion

WELL has shown that it can thrive in tough conditions. Debra Cafaro from VTR receives non-stop praise and she has not been able to get her senior housing operating portfolio to stabilize, and it is expected to have more than a 2% down NOI for the year. WELL is expected to generate a 0.5-2.0% NOI growth in that segment.

On the negative side, there may be headwinds brewing with the triple net segment having some rather abysmal coverage metrics. The dividend payout ratio is high, and the yield is not high enough to get us interested. The stock has good debt metrics, but at 18X FFO, we think all the good news is priced in. We rate this one a "Hold".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.