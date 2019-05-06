Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation: An Out Of Favor Deep Value Stock

Investment Thesis Executive Summary

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP, referred to as "AP" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of custom-engineered specialty metal products, has seen its share price decline over the last twelve months from ~$10 per share to $3.16 as of the last market close. With its stock seemingly priced for bankruptcy at ~0.45x book value, many of AP's insiders recently purchased shares for their personal portfolios. Over time I believe the market will correct the overly negative sentiment built into AP's stock price, putting it more in line with its fundamentals at a price between $4.21 and $5.61 per share. As with any deep value investment situation, the Company certainly has lots of hair on it, but there seem to be two identifiable factors that have made AP's business especially cheap in the market today. First, AP's stock is being punished for a misleading and overstated debt load, in part due to GAAP rules. In reality, AP's liquidity and capital structure give the Company plenty of runway for the foreseeable future. Second, the stock is even more unappealing due to large asbestos-related charges incurred in FY 2018, which were non-cash and simply the result of changes in recognition policy. However, this policy change should result in increased investor transparency and decreased volatility of future asbestos charges. I believe AP's prospects will improve as the Company continues to divest non-core assets and cut costs to get back to profitability.

Business Overview

Founded in 1929, the Company manufactures and sells custom-designed metal products and equipment to customers in the US and internationally through its two segments: the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment operates in the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK and has joint venture interests in China, producing cast and forged steel rolls as well as other forged products. This segment generated ~79 percent of the Company's sales in 2018. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces heat exchange products such as coils and pumps as well as custom-designed parts and systems for industrial building markets, refrigeration industries, and other markets. This segment generated ~21 percent of AP's total sales in 2018.

AP's business has faced a challenging environment in recent years due to the overcapacity in the steel market, which negatively affected many of its customers. Sustained pricing concessions and idled facilities led AP to report negative earnings, negative cash from operations, and a declining book value since FY 2016. But not everything about Ampco-Pittsburgh's business is bleak - FY 2018 saw revenue grow by ~9 percent, net cash flows from operations reversed their negative trend into positive territory, AP's backlog grew by ~6 percent year-over-year, and the Company increased prices on its forged and cast rolls. The Company has also been working on restructuring its operations - which includes divesting subsidiaries (see "Vertical Seal" divestment announced in previous link and planned divestment of Canadian subsidiary), raising capital from sale-leaseback transactions to help pay down debt, and cutting expenses across the business. These developments are intended by Management to prepare AP to generate shareholder value in lower demand environments, although the full scope of the restructuring plan has not yet been disclosed to investors beyond what is stated above.

Valuation

With all of the divestitures and cost-cutting initiatives occurring at AP, performing a realistic earnings-based valuation can be tricky because of the number of moving parts. Instead, I would base a valuation on net asset value. Historically the stock has traded near or above book value, but at its last closing price of $3.16 per share, AP is valued at just 0.45x book. For the reasons outlined in the next section, I believe this low multiple has been reached due to a couple of key concerns regarding the long-term viability of the business. As these concerns are alleviated, I expect AP will be assigned a valuation more in-line with historical multiples of book value. If we assume a conservative range of 0.6x to 0.8x book value, this implies a stock price between $4.21 and $5.61 per share, an upside of 33 to 77 percent from the stock's last closing price. Based on the upcoming catalysts on the horizon (discussed below), it seems reasonable to expect the share price to reach intrinsic value sometime in 2019 or 2020. This investment thesis is not predicated on a positive forecast for the steel market or any of the macroeconomic drivers that affect AP's sales, although a change for the positive in the macro environment (such as the US government enacting the contemplated $2 trillion infrastructure package) may produce greater upside in AP than my target price range. With that said, this thesis rests on the idea that investors have overreacted and extrapolated a continuation of worsening results into the future, which is out of line with the actual prospects of the business.

Heightened Investor Pessimism

Specifically, I contend that the two misleading circumstances below have unduly soured investor interest in AP's stock.

Inflated Credit Risk: As of December 31, 2018, AP's financial statements reported ~$45.7M in debt maturing in 2019 and a total debt balance of ~$77.6M. Compared to a cash balance of only $19.7M, AP appears to have an impending liquidity problem and therefore heightened probability of declaring bankruptcy. However, if we look into the line items that compose this debt balance, a different picture emerges.

As disclosed in the footnotes to the 2018 10-k, $26.5M in promissory notes were paid off on March 4, 2019 (after the December 2018 reporting date), removing nearly 60 percent of the reported debt balance maturing in 2019. The debt was repaid using proceeds from the divestment of a subsidiary as well as some real estate. Another $13.3M of the reported current debt stems from Industrial Revenue Bonds ("IRBs"), which don't actually mature in 2019. Instead, the IRBs have a maturity schedule as follows: $4.1M maturing in 2020, $7.1M maturing in 2027, and $2.1M maturing in 2029. The IRBs are secured by letters of credit and are remarketed periodically. Though the Company and its bankers consider the possibility remote, in the instance where IRBs are not able to be remarketed, bondholders can seek reimbursement immediately from the letters of credit. For this reason, the IRBs are recorded as current debt, despite the fact that the large majority of this balance is not owed until 2027, thus further inflating the current debt balance. To sum it up, between the promissory notes and the IRBs, we can see that over 85 percent of the stated debt maturing in 2019 has either been repaid or is not actually due for repayment in 2019.

Lastly, about $18.5M of long-term debt on AP's balance sheet under the heading "Sale and Leaseback Financing Obligation" reflects proceeds from a sale-leaseback transaction that occurred in September 2018. The transaction terms included an option for AP to repurchase the properties in 2025, and as a result of this option, the transaction does not qualify for sale and leaseback accounting. Therefore, the properties' net asset values have not been removed from the balance sheet, a gain or loss on the sale of the properties was not recognized, and the proceeds from the sale were recognized as a debt obligation on the balance sheet. Though this line item may be considered a liability, it does not weigh on the credit quality of AP's business in the same way that a loan obligation would (and does not entail any covenants or recourse to assets owned by the Company).

Adjusting AP's debt balance for the promissory note repayment and the sale-leaseback proceeds removes ~$44.7M in debt, leaving ~$32.9M in pro-forma debt obligations. This is less than half of the stated debt balance as of December 31, 2018. In conjunction with the IRBs classified as "current debt", we see a distorted leverage profile in AP's financials. These reported figures also make AP seem like a greater financial risk according to databases and screeners than it truly is. In terms of liquidity, AP can access $35M on its revolving line of credit and will have additional cash proceeds of up to $20M in 2019 from the planned sale of its Canadian subsidiary (more detail below), providing plenty of runway for the business going forward.

Asbestos Liabilities: The Company has faced recurring legal claims related to asbestos-containing components used in its products historically sold by the Air & Liquid Processing Segment. In FY 2018 AP incurred a non-cash charge of ~$32.9M related to the recognition of asbestos liabilities. However, this was not the result of some unexpected increase in legal claims, but rather the extension of the time horizon for claim recognition from a ten-year horizon to the full period of potential claim liabilities out to the year 2052. The objective of extending the recognition horizon for these claims is to enhance investor clarity and decrease the volatility of future liability adjustments. The change in the recognition horizon was made possible by decreased asbestos liability uncertainty due to stabilizing case law, claims activity, and insurance reimbursements related to the Company's asbestos liabilities (note that all of AP's insurance companies are rated A (excellent) or better by A.M. Best Corporation). If we add back this non-cash asbestos charge, we see that AP's adjusted operating income for FY 2018 improves from a loss of $44.9M to a loss of only ~$12.0M, compared to an operating loss of $13.8M in the prior year.

Catalysts

Restructuring Program - Divesting Canadian Subsidiary: In October 2018, AP's Board approved a plan to divest its Canadian subsidiary ASW Steel Inc. ("ASW") due to substantial losses amid a contraction in sales to the oil and gas industry, steel & aluminum tariffs, and the loss of a key customer. With the decision to divest the unit, the Company has written down ASW to fair value less selling costs, which is reflected on AP's balance sheet in a line item called "current assets of discontinued operations" held at $20M. If AP can generate anywhere close to $20M in a sale of ASW, AP will gain substantial liquidity and also rid itself of an unprofitable business unit which would otherwise be an earnings drag. The re-classification of ASW to a discontinued operation also generated a non-cash impairment expense of $15M that weighed on 2018's reported net income. Excluding ASW's earnings/loss contribution, the impairment charge, and the asbestos charge above, we see an adjusted net loss to AP of roughly ~$12.5M in 2018 compared to a loss of $15.8M in the year prior.

Restructuring Program - Cost Cutting Initiatives: In the Q4 2018 earnings call, the CEO discussed recently enacted overhead reductions that he expects will generate $2.5 million in pre-tax savings per year. Further overhead reductions are expected to be completed through the consolidation of the Company's asset base and simplification of their manufacturing flow path. These steps should also free up working capital.

Improved Debt Profile: The successful repayment of the March 2019 debt maturity, along with a recognition by the market that the IRBs are not actually "current" debt and that the leaseback financing obligation is non-economic debt, should help alleviate the market's concerns regarding the financial risk of the business. Note that the 2019 promissory note repayment is not yet reflected in databases or screening tools due to the fact that it occurred after the closing of the books for year-end 2018, and was only disclosed as a footnote in the 10-K.

Change in Asbestos Liability Reporting: With this change, Management hopes to provide more clarity to investors regarding future asbestos-related liabilities and less volatility in future charges.

Management and Insider Activity

Between August and year-end 2018, eight different insiders purchased over 70k shares in AP from the open market, investing roughly $300,000 of their personal funds at prices between $3.06 and $7.41 per share. Another positive sign is that the majority of the Board members' compensation is in stock, further enforcing shareholder value as a motivating factor for insiders. Laurence E. Paul, who is the grandson of founder Louis Berkman, recently announced that he is stepping down from his role as a Director. The Berkman family, who have historically been controlling shareholders in AP, are down to a 10 percent ownership stake as they continue to divest shares from the Louis Berkman Investment Company. With GAMCO Investors, Inc. now the largest shareholder (~20 percent ownership stake), it's possible that the Company may be in a better position as a takeover target or to pursue strategic alternatives that can bridge the disconnect between market value and intrinsic value.

Risks

As a small cap industrial Company, AP's stock price is inherently subject to near-term price volatility coinciding with changes in the macroeconomic and regulatory environment. Therefore, a certain amount of comfort with price volatility may be a prerequisite to buying AP shares (as can be said about most "deep value" situations). Despite the fact that asbestos claims activity has stabilized, an unforeseen increase in claims and litigation may hurt the future performance of AP. Changes in worldwide steel demand will impact the business as well. Given the uncertainty of steel demand and pricing in the future, Management is restructuring the business to be smaller and profitable in both higher and lower demand environments. Should industry difficulties persist or cost containment efforts fail, Management may seek to raise capital by issuing common stock, which would dilute current shareholders. AP is already setting the stage for a future equity issuance, with the latest proxy filing showing a proposal by the Board to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 20M to 40M shares. The Company came close to issuing equity in 2018 to pay down the promissory notes due in 2019 but ultimately scrapped the plans before the issuance took place.

Conclusion

AP's stock is clearly out of favor, and its historically low share price seems to incorporate many of the negative aspects of its business and industry environment. As a deep value investment situation, this thesis rests on the belief that the stock is mispriced due to investor overreaction. I believe that there is quite a bit of misunderstanding with respect to AP's business and outlook, due to 1) non-recurring, non-cash expenses, 2) liquidity concerns that have been addressed but are not yet reflected in the financials, 3) poor optics from an inflated, but partially non-economic debt profile, 4) improved investor clarity with respect to asbestos liabilities, and 5) a restructuring program that should leave AP a more lean, profitable business by year-end 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.