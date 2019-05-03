Noble Corporation - Weak Fundamentals But Management Upbeat On Industry Prospects

Management delivered a very upbeat conference call and expects recovery to gain further strength. Company remains one of the industry's highest risk/reward scenarios.

Manageable short-term debt schedule and a large revolving credit facility should keep the company afloat for the time being.

Respectable Q1 results but major cash outflows caused company to dip into its credit facilities for the first time in many years. Keep a close eye on covenant compliance.

On Wednesday, leading offshore driller Noble Corporation reported respectable Q1/2019 results with key metrics coming in mostly above previous guidance and management even raising full-year revenue expectations slightly.

On the flipside, the company's cash balance was literally cut in half quarter-over-quarter largely due to elevated capital expenditures and some debt management activities resulting in a further reduction of short-term maturities and some interest savings going forward.

The recent debt tender offer was partially funded with drawings under the company's previously untapped credit facilities which are governed by financial covenants, with the most important being a maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 55% with Noble currently at almost 48% and still moving higher. That said, it would take another $1 billion in losses to violate this covenant. While the company, clearly, can't afford further impairment charges, anticipated losses from operations for 2019 and 2020 are unlikely to be that high.

The current quarter will be more of the same given the triple whammy of a projected sequential drop in revenues, even higher capex levels and the absence of high-margin contributions from the drillship "Noble Don Taylor" which rolled over from a legacy contract to a much lower spot dayrate during Q1.

While the almost complete lack of high-margin legacy contracts is somewhat offset by an industry-leading fleet utilization, the company's very weak balance sheet remains a major cause for concern.

With backlog still being in decline and a slightly negative net asset value per share on a contract-free basis, Noble appears to be in considerably worse shape than peers EnscoRowan (ESV), Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore (DO) and perhaps even Seadrill (SDRL).

To be fair, the company's issues appear very much reflected in its stock price with shares currently trading at multi-decade lows. At these levels, the stock can be considered an option on a more pronounced industry recovery until 2023/2024.

On the conference call, management surprised with a very upbeat take on the short- and medium-term industry prospects in most regions of the world and for basically all asset classes. The company also indicated a potential contract award for its last remaining warm-stacked asset, the semi-submersible rig "Noble Paul Romano" in the not too distant future while cold-stacked units "Noble Jim Day" and "Noble Danny Atkins" still require further dayrate recovery to deal with estimated reactivation costs of $50-100 million per rig.

Bottom Line

Like basically all of its peers, Noble Corporation is facing another ugly year with large operating losses and elevated capex requirements expected to cause further damage to the company's already stricken balance sheet.

That said, with more than one billion in available drawing capacity under its credit facilities, Noble is unlikely to face liquidity issues over the next couple of years (assuming the company remains in compliance with financial covenants).

With three high-specification drillships becoming available over the course of next year, the company might finally be in the position to put some rigs on long-term contracts at healthy dayrates similar to Diamond Offshore's recently reported awards.

Noble continues to represent one of the industry's highest risk/reward scenarios and at current levels, the stock should be viewed largely as an option on a timely industry recovery.

Over the course of the downturn, a buy-and-hold strategy for offshore drilling stocks has been a terrible idea but taking advantage of the extreme volatility in the shares by utilizing a swing-trade strategy has often lead to respectable short-term gains for traders.

Personally, I have become somewhat more positive on the industry over the past couple of months as, finally, some much needed long-term contract commitments at dayrates substantially above current spot rates have started to roll in and reports of supermajors increasing offshore exploration budgets emerged.

That said, I remain skeptical on longer-term prospects for oil prices, particularly under a potential recession scenario. Moreover, with market participants increasingly scrutinizing the industry's ability to roll over large debt maturities kicking in around 2023 and beyond, I continue to expect offshore drilling stocks to face an uphill battle.

Over the course of the downturn, broad industry sell-offs like witnessed in the early parts of this week, have almost always presented a great swing trade opportunity and I have positioned myself accordingly by taking moderate long positions in Diamond Offshore, Transocean, Noble and Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) so far.

