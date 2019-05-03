California Resources: Rumors May Trump Profits

California Resources (CRC) profit progress has been spotty at best. Now, the California government is rumored to want to change the rules of the oil and gas industry game in the state. That could put a new fatal wrinkle into the stock price.

California has long been opposed to offshore drilling. But the recent escalation of the offshore drilling prevention efforts may spill into the conventional and unconventional onshore oil business. Californians have never been afraid to pay higher oil and gas prices despite having some impressive potential geology throughout the state and offshore from the state. Never has there been a rational discussion about a balanced program to bring those resources online and lower the general oil and gas bills in the state as a result. Instead, it has been one fear mongering campaign built on some accidents and a lot of misinformation.

California Resources has managed to adeptly navigate the state politics for some time. But the current debt load and the latest political climate may be about to collide. That would be very unfortunate for this heavily leveraged California oil producer.

Stock Price Action

Lately, the stock has taken on a life of its own not remotely related to the oil and gas industry progress.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website May 2, 2019

As shown above, the stock price has dropped about $10 per share while the oil pricing remains relatively strong. As someone who has long thought this dangerous (highly financially leveraged) stock overvalued future prospects, the above price action was in some ways a relief.

Then again, the news that some would like oil wells banned from certain distances and other unrealistic controls on the onshore business meant that this company may have to contend with some unrealistic new laws. Once this state gets going on regulation, there appears to be no stopping the legislature. The unfortunate part of this is that California Resources does not need another challenge to overcome. This company already has a full plate.

Debt

The company management has long touted improving debt metrics. That may well be the case (depending upon the observer). However, the debt due profile is deteriorating.

Source: California Resources First Quarter 2019, Investor Presentation

The largest problem with the debt due profile is "Father Time". This company has not yet made the cash flow advances necessary to refinance the coming debt due on favorable terms. If that debt can be refinanced at all, it will most likely be refinanced at higher interest rates with greater fees.

Generally, the lending market wants to see cash flow of at least one-third of the debt. This company generates cash flow that is nowhere near that amount. Even the small amount generated is not completely available. Consolidated subsidiaries have obligations that prevent the cash from being forwarded to the parent company.

Source: California Resources First Quarter 2019, 10-Q.

The joint venture with Ares (click on 10-Q) converted the electricity expense into a joint venture profit. Then, the preferred payments are shown at the bottom of the income statement. However, many analysts, knowing that the electric is used in the production business, would reclassify the whole joint venture back into expenses. That preferred stock increases productions expenses when that reclassification is done for analysis purposes. All the expenses previous to the joint venture are there plus the mezzanine equity and those equity requirements. Then there are the additional "profit splitting" obligations to further increase electric costs.

Management has made a lot of announcements on the debt progress. But the mezzanine equity obligations keep climbing because some preferred payments can be deferred and there is a "payment-in-kind" provision. Therefore, there are some silent steps backward on the debt progress front. The cash flow and income generated from these partnerships generally stay with the partnerships. That means at times, the parent company only has access to two-thirds or more of the reported consolidated cash flow.

So far, lenders have worked with the company. But, at any time, the patience could run out. Management just announced the renewal of the bank line on decent terms. So, there is no immediate liquidity threat. Still, it would seem that management has to be "hearing footsteps".

Earnings

This management has done everything it can to increase consolidated EBITDA. But accessible cash is what is needed. All management can do is promise that the joint ventures will result in more cash when that cash is needed. So far, there is not been more cash.

Source: California Resources First Quarter 2019, Investor Presentation

Cash provided by operations actually decreased in the first quarter. If one reviews the cash provided by operating activities before the change in non-working capital current assets and liabilities, then cash provided actually grew by at least $50 million. The problem is its consolidated cash, and management never really discusses what cash they have access to at the current time. Cash available to the parent company (unconsolidated cash flow) may not have significantly increased.

The management presentation of more cash in the future from the joint ventures is highly dependent upon the oil pricing at the time certain profit points in the various joint ventures are satisfied. In the case of the Ares joint venture, there is probably little or no chance that any cash will ever be realized from that joint venture. The preferred stock requirements, as well as the deferral and payment-in-kind provisions, appear to prevent any meaningful contribution to company finances for the foreseeable future.

Other joint ventures that relate to production agreements have a highly variable future. A period of low oil prices once the company gains a greater share of production would offset any production increases.

Future

For now, the quarterly cash flow is nowhere near the amount required to properly service the debt load. In addition to that, the debt maturity profile is becoming increasingly unfavorable

The company recently executed another joint venture. But this company would literally need billions of dollars in joint ventures to properly handle the current debt load. Major asset sales could be a possible step to trim that debt load. Another possibility would be to take logical geographic areas public as a separate company (while retaining operational control) to raise cash.

The largest problem by far appears to be the large capital budget that produces single-digit production growth. This company gets far less growth from its capital budget than do many unconventional producers. In addition to the high production costs, this low growth could severely cripple the company in the future.

California politics appear to be interfering with many possible equity options. It is entirely possible that the $50 stock price high was the last chance to minimize equity dilution. Political arguments can rapidly change. Right now, they look very unfavorable for this company.

The largest problem with a lot of financial leverage is the lack of potential alternative options when things are unfavorable. Debt has to be paid whether it is raining or the sun is shining. Right now, the California Resources weather forecast appears to be very cloudy with a potential flood on the way. This already high risk company just became a whole lot riskier.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO LONG DATED CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.