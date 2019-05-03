Frontier Communications: It Goes Without Saying

Since the Annual Meeting and the election of Directors is scheduled for May 7th, this earnings report also provides one last assessment of the board's performance before key decisions about the future of the Frontier Board are made.

The report is reviewed in part to look for causes of such strong reaction, but also to update Frontier's status in several key financial metrics.

Author's note: This article is intended for investors oriented towards value-deep, value-distressed asset investing. Those seeking moderate- to high-risk value investments may have an interest in this article. Investments in this company at any level of the capital structure are unsuitable for those seeking retirement income, and I strongly discourage purchase of securities related to this company for retirement income accounts, where a focus on risk aversion should be paramount.

As many know, late April and early May are the period in the school year when many students are taking finals. Apropos to this season, Frontier Communications (FTR) was also taking a final exam, offering one last quarterly earnings report prior to the upcoming Annual Meeting on May 7th. We now know the results of the "blue book" that Frontier turned in for that final exam. The market provided a grade for that exam on May 1st, 2019, driving down the stock by 22+% and giving Frontier an "F" for the quarter.

I had previously offered in a recent article in Seeking Alpha ( "The Frontier Communications' Board Needs a Reset: Here's Why and Here's How", published on April 20th, 2019) my intentions and decisions for this upcoming Annual Meeting. This article highlighted many reasons why a change in the board was needed. Some had criticized this author for not waiting until the Q1 earnings report before issuing the article in expectation that the board would be viewed differently and more positively after the report. As I have now learned, I do view the board differently after this report; unfortunately, that change was not in a direction those critics might have expected.

In the article below, updates on key financial metrics are included: Company Churn, Revenue, Capital Expenditures (or capex), and Free Cash Flow. Comparisons are made on how those measures are moving relative to one another as well as a review the status of the deleveraging needed by Frontier in the intermediate term to remain solvent.

Following these updates, concern about the management of the earnings discussion, which fell well short of an effective discussion of issues key to the future of Frontier, are highlighted.

Finally, I will return to the article referenced above to highlight how this earnings report should impact upcoming decisions on board composition.

Customer Churn:

I have not typically included a chart on Customer Churn ("Company Churn" in the parlance of Frontier) as it is widely covered by others. However, Company Churn represents an upstream metric on how the company is attracting customers, so here is a history of Company Churn back to the quarter (Q1'2017) where I first find the company calculating this specific metric (as opposed to segmented churn metrics):

The solid blue line represents a progression of Company Churn levels since Q1 2017. While some improvement had been made earlier, improvement in Company Churn appears to have stopped by the Q3-Q4 2017 time period and has remained very flat at 2% per quarter for the past six to seven quarters.

The orange line represents that 4Q Moving Average (4Q MA), showing a convergence on that same 2% qoq level (or about 8% per year).

Anything can happen, but based upon the charting so far, it appears that the Company Churn will likely remain flat near 2% qoq for the foreseeable future.

Revenue:

Revenue has declined quarter-over-quarter in every quarter since the CTF Acquisition. However, that decline has slowed over time, as highlighted in the following table, to provide the specific 4Q trailing sum of revenues since the CTF was consummated:

The table provides the specific data, but the trend can be more easily seen in the following graph:

The blue dots represent the individual quarter's qoq decline, starting in Q3 2016 using Q2 2016 as the first reference point post CTF. As has been discussed, revenue decline spiked after the Acquisition with a difficult execution of the newly acquired lines (as described by some) or a "botched" execution of the integration (as described by others). Be that as it may, revenue decline has been declining down to an annualized 4.5% in the latest quarter as reported on Tuesday.

Regression analysis (the dotted, blue line) is included to help understand what all of the data to date are telling us about future direction. Of course, anything can happen, but the regression line has provided some reasonable, if approximate guidance, to this point. The orange dots represent short-term forecasts of 1% revenue decline qoq (or about 4.5% annually). While the continued revenue decline remains a concern, it represents a rate of decline nearly half of the declines of 8% annually experienced in 2017 into early 2018.

As more quarters of data have been acquired since the CTF, this results in a sufficient number of quarters to have passed so that a trailing Moving Average can also provide some insight on the direction and of the trajectory of revenue, currently in decline but with that decline to be moderating:

Again, we see a convergence of the actual quarterly revenue data (in blue, same data as above) and the 4Q Moving Average (in orange) at about 1.1% qoq or about 4.5% per year.

Capital Expenditures:

Please find the capital expenditures by quarter since the CTF here:

As one can see, Frontier was running a $1.2B capital annual expenditures rate since the CTF. That translates into about $300M per quarter. The guidance of $1,150M would suggest four quarters of $287.5M, so spending above that would suggest overspending the guidance. In fact, this is what Frontier did in 2018, one of the features of the article referenced above. It appears that Frontier has started doing this again in 2019; specifically, they guided again to a $287.5M upper range for quarterly capex, but spent $305 in Q1. Will they show a lower capex spend in Q2?

The 4Q moving average on Capex spending supports that view, with the moving average converging on the actual spend in Q1 at ca. $300M/quarter:

So, I have argued in earlier articles, and will again argue below, that this money is not delivering any return (with 75% of it claimed to be focused on growth, but not having delivered $1 of growth since the CTF Acquisition) and is needed elsewhere to reduce debt (and which will also deliver a guaranteed 8.5% return on average as opposed to a zero demonstrated return delivered by the capex).

Operating Free Cash Flow:

If there was a bright spot anywhere in the Q1 report, it would be in the category of Operating Free Cash Flow. Here is a record of Operating Free Cash Flow, as it is currently defined by Frontier and back-calculated for earlier quarters:

So, while there was much about which to complain in this report, some negative commentators were heralding the "negative Free Cash Flow" as a harbinger of immediate failure. However, reflects a lack of understanding of the seasonality of Frontier FCF. Frontier has a specific situation where much of the semi-annual interest is paid in Q1 and Q3 of the year even as the same interest is "charged" to earnings in the Profit and Loss statement evenly each quarter. So, in the even quarters (Q2 and Q4), interest is charged on the earnings statement but is not paid, so there is an excess of cash built up in the Cash Flow from Operations in those quarters; however, in the following, odd quarters, the interest for that and the previous quarter is paid, so there is an equally negative impact on cash flow during those quarters. This is the cycle of cash flow that results, as measured by the Operating Cash Flow from Operations for Frontier since the CTF:

So, yes, Frontier delivered negative Free Cash Flow in Q1 2019. There was much to criticize about their performance, but that ought not be part of that criticism.

It is better to use a smoothed version, again using a 4Q Moving Average, to measure progress (or a lack of it) towards increasing Operational Cash Flow from Operations, itself representing a critical metric related to debt repayment:

Now we can see a more usable assessment of Operating Free Cash Flow by using a Moving Average to smooth out the variability caused by timing of interest payments. More positive commentary follows on the substantial upswing of cash flow in Q2 and Q4, while bearish, negatively-oriented commentators gloat when the negative Free Cash Flow numbers delivered in each odd quarter. Neither is actually representative of the annual Free Cash Flow and we see clearly from this chart that neither is warranted.

Indeed, Operating Free Cash Flow back to the CTF Acquisition has been relatively flat on a Moving Average basis, having dropped substantially less than what one might infer from following Company Churn or even Revenue Decline. One can see from the table underlying the graph that Operating Cash Flow has been essentially flat, with ups and downs, since the four quarter period ending Q3'17. It has been up for the latest two quarters, as one can see in this table from which the graphs above were produced:

So, 4Q trailing Operating Cash Flow was higher immediately after the CTF, then dropped about 15-20% to a low point in Q3 2018. However, it has recovered about a third of that reduced amount in this quarter.

So, we have discussed that the Company Churn numbers continue to show deterioration, while Revenue Decline is deteriorating less and Operating Cash Flow Resulting from those factors is at least flat, if not increasing by a small percentage.

How do all these factors relate, based upon the Q1 report?

How Do Company Churn, Revenue Decline and Operating Cash Flow Relate?:

Even if not explicitly stated, one is led to infer by some negative commentary that churn, revenue, earnings and cash flow move in lock step; therefore, monitoring churn will simply provide indications for financial metrics "downstream" from that number.

However, we find that there is not a lockstep relationship between churn and revenue or revenue and cash flow, as we can now see in the following table:

Over the past year, as is well publicized by many, churn has indeed gone down by 8% year-over-year, consistent over several quarters. Indeed it has approached the 8% per year (a bit below 2% per quarter) as an asymptote and I believe those who say that this rate of customer loss will continue for some time. The graph above does not appear to show any inflection in this rate, although anything can happen.

However, even as Company Churn has continued downward at the steady 8% yoy pace, Revenue Decline has dropped substantially from 11+% just after the consummation of the CTF Acquisition down to a range of 4-4.5% in the most recent two quarters. Indeed, Revenue Decline also appears to be hitting an asymptote, albeit at half the rate of the Churn.

Now, we turn to FCF, which shows a small uptick over the past year. I would tend to describe FCF as flat, rather than increasing, but it does show a clearly distinct trend relative to either Churn or Revenue Decline.

These comments are not intended to herald a new "Golden Age" for Frontier, but rather to show that some comments may be suggesting more decline in cash flow, the critical measure for debt redemption, prompted by use of derivative measures (churn or revenue) instead of looking simply and directly at cash flow.

This can't continue forever, but it can continue for quite some time, certainly for the four years that will be the period in which we will find out if Frontier survives (by March 2023). This cash flow will be critical if Frontier has any hope to redeem its way out of a deep leverage hole into which it has fallen, which is discussed next.

Net Debt Reduction:

Net reduction of debt (that is, a measure of total debt - both long-term and the current portion of the long-term debt - net of cash) effected by Frontier since the CTF:

We see in the latest quarter that total debt was reduced only by $18M. However, this is not surprising since the Operating Cash Flow is negative for Q1. The "heavy lifting" for debt reduction needs to take place in the even quarters (Q2 and Q4) while the CFO tries to keep the company "even in the odd quarters".

The revolver capacity used at the end of Q1 2019 was reported to be $375M. A key number to watch in future quarters will be the degree to which the revolver capacity has been used at the end of each even quarter. Look for the revolver capacity to have been paid down by the end of Q2, hopefully using most of the FCF available to do just that during the next quarter.

So, has Frontier made significant progress in deleveraging? Those who have read earlier articles will know that I do not think that Frontier has made debt reductions close to what has been needed.

To illustrate this, I have modified the chart above to reflect how much debt reduction would be needed to reduce the total debt, net of cash, down to a more reasonable four times EBITDA level. That is, how much debt has been reduced to reduce total debt down to a level of $14B, which would be four times current EBITDA of $3,500 estimated for 2019 ($3,492M rounded off).

The Y-axis has been sized to reflect the degree of necessary debt reduction, putting $14B where the X-axis crosses the Y-axis:

Using this graphical approach, the reader can quickly calibrate visually the degree to which debt must be reduced, in this case, at a minimum. In my view, four times EBITDA continues to represent an over-levered situation, although it would be an improvement to today's ratio. Therefore, I have also included a similar approach to show how much debt has been eliminated relative to the amount needed to reduce it to three times EBITDA, in my view a relatively responsible capital structure:

I believe that this graph demonstrates the concern highlighted in several previous articles without needing much explanation. Even as Frontier first reduced, then eliminated, the dividend for the expressed purpose of deleveraging, the money never actually appeared to make it into deleveraging. Rather, Frontier had diverted the dividends from debt reduction into spending capital seeking growth, but it has never delivered $1 of growth for, now at this point, twelve quarters. However, the amount of cash flow invested on rightsizing the debt load and paying down the debt load taken on for the CTF has been completely inadequate and scarcely begins to reduce the debt to the extent needed.

It goes without saying: enough is enough.

"The Elephant in the Room":

This board does not have a plan for addressing the 2022-2023 debt wall.

First, if there was any issue that needed to be addressed pro-actively, it was this one. This is the critical issue for the future of Frontier equity holders. Yet, presentation and discussion of this critical issue was not raised by Frontier and they waited for the Q&A to answer this question?

Then, the answer was clearly not well prepared (or prepared at all). How can you not have prepared an answer for this question, even if you were not going to handle this pro-actively?

Here was the rambling answer to the first question by Mr. Barden of BofA/Merrill:

Just on to your question on the 2022 tower. I mean, firstly, because as we think about it, I mean, in our capital structure activities in Q1, has created situation where we have significantly reduced the debt principal obligations we have through the end of 2021. So, we pushed off approximately $400 million of bank amortization that we would normally have been due. So, which means we will be to earmark a lot of extra cash flow to whittling down that tower in advance of that -- in advance of approaching that maturity. Beyond that as we have expressed before, we’re committed to reducing our debt profile through a combination of debt paydown through free cash flow, EBITDA growth particularly as well from our transformation initiatives, potential asset sales, and ultimate capital markets transactions.

Beyond recycling last year's accomplishments and making general mention of every potential approach, what exactly did that mean?

Apparently, that answer did not satisfy Mr. McCormack of Guggenheim Partners (or likely anyone else, certainly not this analyst), so he followed up with a repeat question:

Hey, Sheldon, could you just then circle back maybe on your comment regarding balance sheet alternatives? You mentioned a couple of things on the call already. If you're thinking sort of beyond asset sales, are there other levers you can pull on that?

and got this reply:

Look, I think, I’d say, our near-term focus is maintaining our runway here and trying to -- and exploring. I think you would have seen what we did most recently in the quarter is around sort of extending our first lien liabilities. Beyond that, I think we’re going to further commentary around alternatives we're considering about next half.

Our near-term focus is maintaining our runway?

So, in preparing for the critical question in arguably what was a critical earnings report in the runup to this pivotal Annual Meeting, the board choose to respond, not by pro-actively addressing this critical issue with a thoughtfully prepared, developed approach, but responding passively in a Q&A, where analysts had to ask to get this information which was poorly planned, if at all. Just that observation should raise a question about the collective judgement of this board.

Here is another piece of evidence that the board is not "on" the 2022 debt wall issue. Let's look at the "Capital Structure" chart from 2018:

OK. So far, so good. We are pro-actively acknowledging the issue at this point in 2018. At the time of this chart, the board has eliminated the dividend, assuring investors that this cash will be used for deleveraging. The chart reflects a four-year time horizon through 2021. There is a reason for hope.

As we move into 2019, we will move that four-year time horizon forward into 2022, consistent with the 2018 presentation, right? No such luck.

Here is what they actually delivered in Tuesday's discussion:

So, a number of things jump off this chart as compared to the one used a year prior that could be discussed but we will focus on the most important. The four year time horizon on the 2018 chart has now been compressed to a three-year time horizon for the 2019 chart, still extending only out through 2021. Just in passing, the more recent chart reflects a runway that has been cleared to 2021 while the earlier, 2018 chart had a cleared runway to 2022, so negative progress is being made. The board is obviously "bobbing and weaving" around a problem to which they have no solution.

It goes without saying: this board is simply not getting it done.

"It Goes Without Saying":

1. The board and management continue to press a capex-heavy "growth" strategy, which after $2+B in investment has not delivered $1 of growth, that is clearly losing while continuing to fail to recognize the threats to the equity value of the company. This has simply emboldened short sellers to continue to sell the shares, even as they sell at a very low value, because you can "still lose 100%" and "bankruptcy appears inevitable". Quite honestly, can you blame them? The short sellers have a point because this management and board, having a tin ear to the feedback of the market, demonstrated a inability to receive and to respond to clear messages from the market that they are running this company into the ground. Don't believe me? Just look at the trading of FTR on May 1st, 2019.

2. As a consequence of a focus on growth to the exclusion of a sound balance sheet, the board now finds themselves without an answer to the critical question of deleveraging, therefore ignoring it or running from it. The "ad lib" answers to the key critical question facing Frontier, aptly described as the elephant in the room by Mr. Barde of BofA/Merrill, was breathtaking in the inadequacy of the answer. Indeed, the fact that this was handled in the Q&A rather than pro-actively up front showed very poor judgement on the part of the board and suggests that, even at this point, the board fails to understand the critical nature of this issue. A pattern is emerging here.

3. It was crystal clear that the board does not have a plan to address this critical issue; indeed, it was clear that the board has not even developed parts of a plan as suggested by the latest "capital structure" chart failing to move forward into 2022. This is a "tell" that the board is "running" from discussion about this issue. At some level, one can understand that there remains some uncertainty about how to address it and there may be sensitive elements that can't be shared (e.g., asset sales). But it was clear that they don't even understand how much will be addressed by internal cash flow as opposed to other avenues. What was the most discouraging is that the board did not even bother to develop a structured response to share what little they could and what little planning has been done. Is it any wonder that the equity was down 22+% after such a casual, low-energy response to the key threat to the equity value? I could argue that the common shares should have been down even more than they were, after that performance.

Do you really need more evidence that now is the time to make a change? Can you not see that the market has once again rendered a clear, unanimous verdict of "no confidence"?

It goes without saying: We need a change in the leadership of this company promptly to drive a different result for Frontier Communications in 2019 with sufficient, remaining runway to provide a reasonable chance for success.

In a recent article, I argued for the following changes to the Frontier Board composition be made, with text taken from that article:

I have voted FOR the retention of four board candidates: Mr. Daniel McCarthy

Mr. Michael McDonnell

Ms. Virginia Ruesterholz

Mr. Robert Schriesheim Mr. McCarthy and Ms. Ruesterholz represented the "institutional memory" which the next board would need. Mr. McDonnell and Mr. Schriesheim are relatively new to the board, so may be less contaminated with the existing board culture and strategies to which this author objects. With this said, there must be a substantial change in the culture and approach by this board, which suggests that there needs to be a change in the majority of members. Therefore, I have voted TO WITHHOLD for the remaining board members: Mr. Peter Bynoe

Ms. Diane Ferguson

Mr. Edward Fraioli

Ms. Pamela Reeve

Mr. Howard Schrott

I had planned to reconsider this position on last time after the Q1 report in the hopes or expectation that I might be pleasantly surprised by the report. Unfortunately, that did not happen and am therefore redoubling my effort to argue for change.

I am encouraging my fellow equity holders yet again to reconsider any support to this board and support the approach described here to bring necessary reform and a revitalized approach to the leadership of this company.



Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR, PIY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The article is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.