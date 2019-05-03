3M's Acquisition Of Acelity Is Too Much 'Business As Usual' For Me

The transition to a new CEO is not going well so far for 3M, and between short-cycle pressures and strategic uncertainty, this is a harder stock to like.

"More of the same" is not what a lot of 3M investors want to see, and particularly not when it comes with a premium price tag.

In buying Acelity, 3M appears to be overpaying for an asset that will extend its reach in wound care, but not dramatically improve growth or margins.

The more things change, the more I guess they stay the same. After a sharp drop in the wake of its worst quarterly report in years, and growing investor concern about the direction and fundamental growth capacity of the business, 3M (MMM) has chosen to spend almost $7 billion of shareholders’ money on a medical technology business that isn’t growing all that fast and doesn’t have exceptional margins. I can see how this deal for Acelity could produce above-average synergies and become a stronger deal over time, but to me this seems all to familiar of a deal with 3M overpaying for an asset that doesn’t really add much of what the company really needs.

Worse still, 3M announced that they’ll be pulling back on share buybacks. Coupled with concerns about possible long-tail pollution-related payouts, this is not what 3M’s generally more conservative investor base wants to here, and I’m concerned that future divestitures could further compromise short-term FCF generation capacity. I don’t believe this fundamentally alters the 3M investment argument (yet…), but it’s another thumb on the wrong side of the balance scale.

Acquiring Acelity At A Premium

3M announced Thursday that it had reached an agreement to acquire Acelity from its private equity owners in a deal worth $6.7 billion. Most of the transaction will be funded from debt.

For the most part, Acelity is what has become of the former Kinetic Concepts, a wound care company that sold itself to private equity back in 2011 for $5 billion. Acelity was, and is, the leading negative pressure wound therapy company, with around 70% global share and closer to 80% share in the U.S. Smith & Nephew (SNN) is a significant competitor in the market, but generally competes responsibly.

The primary products, negative pressure units incorporating the name “V.A.C.”, create a gentle vacuum at the site of a wound, speeding healing and reducing the risk of infection. The concept is well-established and supported by numerous peer-reviewed articles, and although there has been plenty of reimbursement pressure over the years, it’s not a struggle (typically) to get this therapy paid for.

3M is paying around 4.5x forward sales, and I don’t much like that premium. Acelity’s revenue growth since 2014 has been basically flat, and while there are valid adjustments that suggest that’s not the true underlying growth rate, a forward growth rate of around 4% to 6% still suggests that 3M is overpaying, perhaps by $750M or more. Despite strong market share, Acelity’s operating margins are not exceptional (and they’ve fallen in each of the last two years), and that is despite spending quite little on R&D.

How 3M Could Make This Work

Trying to look at this deal from a more positive perspective, I can see some arguments in favor of the deal.

First, while 3M will be absorbing some meaningful near-term dilution, the longer-term synergy potential should be meaningful. Acelity’s SG&A is over 50% of revenue, in part due to a more significant direct sales effort, and 3M should be able to work that done. Second, Acelity only generates about a quarter of its revenue outside the U.S., and 3M’s much larger global reach should be able to drive that higher over time. Third, this deal is a somewhat logical extension of 3M’s sizable wound care business that makes up almost half of its Health Care sales. Adding negative pressure therapy to existing wound closure, wound care, and dressing offers does make sense from a portfolio perspective, not unlike how Capital Safety added scale and breadth to the safety business.

Buying Now … Selling Later?

I do think it is more likely that 3M will start looking to divest businesses as the new CEO settles in and decides on the new directions for the business. Unfortunately, I’m concerned that the new CEO may choose to address investor concerns about growth at 3M by selling some slower-growing, higher-margin businesses that “punch above their weight” in terms of free cash flow generation.

Moreover, I would still like to hear a cogent vision from management on what they want 3M to be in five to 10 years. We have that from Honeywell (HON), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Danaher (DHR), and Roper (ROP). 3M, for its part, has talked mostly about leveraging what it already has into new markets (like adhesives, separation/purification, and so on), with auto electrification being really one of the only “new” endeavors.

The Outlook

I’m not changing my model at this point on the basis of the Acelity deal, though it will be impacting (reducing) EPS in the first two years due to various purchase-related costs and charges. There should be accretion on an underlying basis, though, and as I said there are opportunities for 3M to improve both the sales and margins of the acquired business.

The Bottom Line

3M is clearly going through a painful adjustment process, and it’s worth remembering that the company had some similar issues when the former CEO took the job. There’s still a very good core here, but 3M management has some difficult choices to make between growth and margins and whether to simply stick with what got the company this far, or start thinking about more strategic moves to reposition the market toward longer-term growth opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.