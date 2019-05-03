CVS Health Is A Bargain

Given the data provided, it looks like there could be attractive upside from here, especially if management achieves 2019's guidance.

Despite this, headwinds and fears related to competition appear to have pushed shares low and kept them there.

The management team at CVS Health (CVS) has proven, yet again, that it has what it takes to build and run a healthcare powerhouse. In the firm's latest earnings release for its first quarter of 2019 fiscal year, the business announced an update to guidance that, if achieved, will result in performance this year that is greater than previously anticipated. Not only that, but also despite the company's 5.4% run-up in share price in response to the news, and in large part because shares of the diversified healthcare business are trading near their 52-week low, this updated guidance puts CVS in a really attractive position from a price and valuation perspective. Perhaps now more than at any point over the past year, it makes sense for long-term investors to take a look at the firm and consider buying into it.

Management has high expectations

By most accounts, CVS Health had a really great quarter. According to management, pharmacy revenue came in at $33.56 billion, up from the $32.55 billion that was generated the same time last year. A big contributor to this appears to have been volume, which rose 2.8%, with claims rising from 468.8 million to 481.8 million. Retail and LTC revenue also did quite well, climbing from $20.43 billion to $21.12 billion as prescription volumes grew 5.5%. The company's Health Care Benefits segment also did well, with revenue coming in at $17.87 billion compared to the $1.32 billion seen just one year earlier, but that rise was driven by the company's acquisition of Aetna.

For the most part, things were really positive for the business, but not everything was good. The business suffered, for instance, from continued reimbursement pressure related to prescriptions, plus operating expenses (driven in part by actions taken regarding tax reform and legal costs) grew year-over-year. In addition to this, its Long-Term Care business continued to suffer declines.

Quarterly results are important to understand, but beyond that we need to emphasize not the recent past, but the future. And if management's own thoughts on the matter are any indication, the future for the business is bright. In the table below, you can see expected ranges for the business for operating income, adjusted operating income, earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share, and operating cash flow.

All of these figures look appealing to me. Not only that, though, but also looking into the future, it looks even better. This is due to progress being made so far by management in realizing synergies from the Aetna transaction. According to management, the company is already tracking toward the higher end of the $300 million to $350 million range for synergies for this year. As a result of this, the company believes that synergies on an annual run-rate will exceed the company's initial target of $750 million in 2020. All of these savings should be on an operating basis, meaning that with the exception of the impact associated with taxes, investors should see a dollar-for-dollar gain in profitability on the bottom line.

Shares look cheap

Almost any way you stack it, shares of CVS Health look cheap at this time. As I type this, the market cap of the behemoth is $74.48 billion, but this is actually near the low-end of its market cap range. Shares today are trading for $57.33 apiece, while the 52-week range is between $51.77 and $82.15 per unit. While I don't know if shares will rise 43.3% that would take them back to their year-long highs, from a pricing perspective, the firm looks appealing.

Using the midpoint of its guidance ranges for the year, we can get a look at different ways to value the firm in the table below. On a price/operating cash flow basis, for instance, shares of CVS Health are currently trading at a multiple of 6.3. On an adjusted basis, this falls to 4.9. My personal way to value most enterprises, through a price/cash flows from operating activities perspective, suggests units are trading at a multiple of 7.4, while on an EPS and adjusted EPS basis, the multiples are 11.5 and 8.4, respectively.

One thing I understand is that the market fears competition from new entrants into this space like Amazon (AMZN). On the retail/pharmacy side, I believe these concerns are warranted, but regarding its insurance operations, I wouldn't be concerned. On that side, the issue is more regulatory in nature, and given the attitudes of the current administration in office, the probability of disruption that negatively affects CVS Health is limited. In the past, I have written about some issues related to market disruption, which you can read about here.

Takeaway

Right now, the market seems to be getting a little more cheerful about CVS Health and its prospects. Still, shares remain cheaply priced by almost every measure, with the exception of GAAP EPS. Given the company's market-leading position and the valuation of the broader market, if competition were not a concern, I could understand shares of the business trading quite a bit higher, but because of the prospect of disruption down the road, more realistic upside moving forward might be in the range of 20% or so, especially now that management is showing attractive progress with the combined business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.