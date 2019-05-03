P/E Ratios At Market Peaks

I believe that historic context is important to examining current valuations, and I hope that this article is useful to readers trying to make sense of the new market high.

We are not too far from the average earnings multiple at market peaks, but this average was skewed higher by stratospheric multiples during the tech bubble.

This article examines the P/E ratio when the S&P 500 has hit new all-time highs, as it did earlier this week.

With the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) closing at a new all-time nominal high on Tuesday at 2,945, I thought it might be interesting for Seeking Alpha readers to examine a historical view of the market's price/earnings (P/E) ratio at previous market peaks.

First, I gathered daily pricing data on the S&P 500 back to 1954, a sixty-five-year data period.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

I pulled this information into a spreadsheet, and used a maximum function to examine when the data series was at a new all-time high. Below is a chart showing what the all-time high for the index had been at each date back to 1954.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

The longest consecutive data source of trailing P/E data available to me stretches back to 1954, which is why these graphs all begin with that date. Everyone likes to use their own price-to-earnings measure. It can be trailing, forward, interest-rate adjusted, operating-focused, and with and without extraordinary items, among many different flavors. What matters most here is that it is a time consistent source. For the purposes of this article, graphed below is the S&P 500 index level divided by trailing twelve month earnings per share before extraordinary items. The long-run average of this measure is about 16.7x, and the ratio currently stands at 19.0x, roughly 14% higher than the long-run average.

Earnings multiples will naturally ebb and flow based on the market's forward earnings projections and the state of the business cycle. Absent in this graph, but still noticeable, is the impact of interest rates. High rates in the 1970s and early 1980s depressed multiples; very low rates post-crisis had an elevating impact on multiples despite heightened economic uncertainty. One could certainly argue that the ten-year Treasury yield today (2.55%) is so much lower than the average rate in this dataset (6.17%) that recent multiples are understated. Someone else could counter that the current environment's historically elevated profit margins or lower expected forward economic growth dictates lower multiples. What this article is trying to do is simply put the long-run earnings multiple and the historical earnings multiple at market peaks into a long-run context.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

With each date's corresponding high in a data series, I looked at the breakpoints when new highs for the S&P 500 were made. For each of these dates that had a new all-time high, I pulled in the P/E ratio for that date. The graph below shows the P/E ratio of the market when new peaks were made.

The blue dots above are the P/E ratio at historic market peaks. The orange line is the average multiple when the market hit then all-time highs. At 19.0x trailing earnings for our measure, the market is currently trading just above the average multiple at market peaks (18.7x). While the earnings multiple today is just above its long-term average at market peaks, this average is skewed higher by the tech bubble-fueled earnings multiple at market highs from the late 1990s, further complicating historical comparisons.

When I first wrote a version of this article in March 2012, the market was making its first post-crisis peak, but the earnings multiple was its lowest at a fifty-two week high since 1989. While the market in 2012 was wrangling with the sovereign debt overhang, European morass, and uncertainty over decelerating Chinese growth, the domestic equity market was still priced at historically attractive levels.

Fast forward seven years, and the long-term effects of debt overhang in the developed world, a fractured Europe, and uncertainty over Chinese growth are still largely unresolved, but the market has doubled in nominal terms (1364 to over 2900). Investors have been rewarded with roughly 13% annualized returns, including reinvested dividends, amidst a historically long domestic economic expansion. Over this period, U.S. markets have dominated their developed market counterparts.

I hope this article puts the earnings multiple at market peaks in a historic perspective for readers. We will likely make incremental higher highs from here, but that is a bolder call than in 2012. As I wrote recently, new market highs after extended periods without new peaks tend to see healthy one-year forward returns. In my outlook for 2019, written in the relatively dark days of late December, I noted that I was getting more constructive on equity valuations. After the best start to a calendar year in at least two decades, we should expect returns to moderate over the rest of 2019 and for the rest of the business cycle. To me, this analysis suggests that the current earnings multiple with the market at an all-time high is fair given still low rates and limited risk of an economic downturn on the immediate horizon.

