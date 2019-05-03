Marathon Oil - Thoughts On Q1 Earnings

Unfortunately, the stock dropped after earnings as oil needs to find a bottom before this stock becomes a buy.

The Houston TX based oil producer Marathon Oil (MRO) just released its first quarter earnings. The company is one of the oil stocks that I monitor on a frequent basis due to its solid balance sheet and strong domestic oil production portfolio. While Q1 sales were down, as analysts expected, the company was able to crush bottom line expectations thanks to efficient production which is more than likely going to last in the near future. All things considered, all we need now are higher oil prices.

Source: Marathon Oil

Production Up, Costs Down

Let's start with the best news. Adjusted EPS reached a new high of $0.31. Official expectations were at just $0.06 which means the company was able to beat expectations three times in a row.

Source: Estimize

Unfortunately, sales were down 31% to $1.20 billion. This is $30 million below expectations and not a big chocker considered that oil prices took a big hit at the end of 2018.

Marathon Oil's average price realization was at $54.05 per barrel which is significantly below the previous-year quarter price of $62.22. The company was able to generate the best price in the Eagle Ford area where selling prices averaged $57.69. Northern Delaware prices were at $48.97 which is much lower compared to $60.45 in Q1 of 2018.

Moving over to oil production, the company generated strong results in its biggest operating areas Eagle Ford and Bakken. Both count for roughly two-thirds of the company's total oil production. Eagle Ford production averaged 105 MBoed. 62% of this production consists of oil.

Bakken production averaged 92 MBoed with 29 wells to sales with average IP 30 of 2,500 Boed (77% oil).

Total company production reached 203.000 Bod which is up 6% year-on-year. US production accounted for 177.000 Bod with a growth rate of 11%. Both total and domestic production numbers are adjusted for divestitures.

The smaller Permian production in Northern Delaware went up to 26 MBoed from 15 Mboed in the previous-year quarter.

Moving over to free cash flow, I am happy that Marathon is able to generate $2.2 billion FCF at $60/bbl oil. This drops to $750 million at $50/bbl oil. The company is FCF positive at $45/bbl oil. Thanks to these results, the company returned almost $900 million to its shareholders through a $700 million share buyback program and $170 million dividends.

Lower break-even prices are the result of continuous investments in efficiency. Development capex is down 8% year-on-year which allows for higher production growth since the total development budget is unchanged. Hence, total domestic oil production is expected to rise by another 5% in the second quarter. Additionally, US unit production expenses were down 12%.

Last but not least, the company's balance sheet has $4.4 billion of liquidity. The company has a debt/equity ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.6 which indicates long-term financial stability as well as a solid short-term liquidity position.

All things considered, I am keeping Marathon Oil on my radar. Both Marathon Oil and Continental Resources (CLR) are my core oil trades that I frequently buy and sell to track the price of oil. Both companies are showing strong production growth numbers and low-break even prices. Additionally, it is very likely that this continues in the future.

Unfortunately, Marathon Oil broke down after earnings. The stock hit the lowest levels since February as oil is currently retreating from its highs.

Source: FINVIZ

I am not yet adding Marathon Oil to my portfolio as I am waiting for a bottom in oil prices. This could happen next week or later in the year. I don't know the exact moment oil is going to bottom but what I do know however is that Marathon Oil is one of the best oil stocks to use as an investment vehicle. Strong free cash flow, rising production and efficiency numbers and a high correlation to the price of oil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.