Teranga Gold Corporation (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trish Moran - Head, IR

Richard Young - President and CEO

Paul Chawrun - COO

Navin Dyal - CFO

Wayne Lam - RBC Capital Markets

Craig Stanley - Eight Capital

Trish Moran

Before we get started, I'd like to ask everyone to please view slide two of our slide presentation to view our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements. Our slides are posted on Teranga Gold's Web site. With us today on the conference call is Richard Young, Teranga's President and CEO; Paul Chawrun, our COO; and Navin Dyal, our Chief Financial Officer. Following management's formal remarks, we will then open the call to your questions, and now over to Richard.

Richard Young

Well, thank you, Trish, and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our operating and financial results from our first quarter. Starting with slide four, 2019 is off to a strong start for Teranga across our portfolio of mines and projects. Sabodala has never been better. On the back of three consecutive record years of production and strong free cash flows, Sabodala started 2019 off by setting another record with its highest quarterly production ever, and with the second lowest cost ever, resulting in strong operating and free cash flow.

Meanwhile, construction of Wahgnion, our second mine, is on track for completion in the next few months. Preparations are underway for commissioning in the third quarter, production ramp up in the fourth quarter. And beyond our second mine, we are moving ahead with our most advanced expiration project. Golden Hill continues to show that it has the potential to be our third gold mine. In less than two years, we have advanced this project from early stage expiration property to an initial mineral resource estimate. The priority now is to continue to advance the project into the feasibility stage of development.

Our growth pipeline also includes several prospective expiration projects in Côte d'Ivoire. With many good things happening in both Senegal and Burkina Faso, we are equally as excited about the long-term potential we see in Côte d'Ivoire. Simply put, we are focused on executing on our growth strategy to achieve our vision of building a multi-asset mid-tier gold producer in West Africa with strong margins and free cash flows.

And now over to Paul for a review of our operating and development results. Paul?

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, Richard. Turning to slide six, I am pleased to say that Sabodala started the year with record production for the first quarter. The mine produced close to 72,000 ounces of gold, which is 12% higher year-over-year primarily due to an increase in the head grade. During the quarter, mining activities focused on three main deposits and a small one outside of our reserves space. These deposits are highlighted on slide seven.

We moved almost 9 million tons of material, an increase of 1% over the prior year quarter. While the ore tons milled declined slightly by 2%. More than one million tons were milled at a gold recovery rate of 92% with head grade increasing by 15% to 2.33 gm/ton. The Sabodala Village resettlement situated on the Niakafiri deposit continues to progress well. Construction of the new village and related infrastructure is on target for completion in the first half of 2020. At that point, we will resume drilling and commence mining activities.

Turning to slide eight, total ounces mined continued exceed the reserves model. Our reconciliation to reserves has been consistently positive in every quarter for the last several years. This achievement can be traced directly to continuous improvement of dilution control methods and the ore recovery processes as well the conservative resource modeling we have in place. Once again, the mined ore rate during the first quarter was well above the estimated rate outlined in the technical report. However, the grade was lower year-over-year.

Recall that last year at this time we were mining the benches of the high grade ore deposit. Turning to slide nine, mining unit cost improved by 7% due to favorable currency movements and increase in tons mined and equipment productivity gains as a result of continual improvement initiatives such the mine to mill program that has improved fragmentation or increased shovel productivity.

Total milling cost improved by 2% benefiting from favorable currency movements, a deferral in repair and maintenance cost due to scheduling, and lower than expected reagent expenses. Unit costs were comparable to the prior-year period as the decrease in processing cost was offset by decrease in tons milled between periods.

Over to Wahgnion with slide 10, we are entering the final phases of construction at Wahgnion. And plant commissioning is expected in Q3, ramping up in the fourth quarter. Significant progress was made last quarter and most notably was accomplished without a loss time injury. Since the project has started over 4 million hours have been worked without a loss time injury. We are working on a new 2019 mine plan to accommodate an earlier than planned commissioning and production ramp up schedule. Based on current progress, guidance for production at Wahgnion in 2019 is 30,000 to 40,000 ounces. This is well above the original estimate outlined in the October 2018 technical report.

Moving to slide 11, the most notable development on the exploration front during the first quarter was the completion of an early stage mineral resource estimate for Golden Hill. This initial estimate which we discussed with our fourth quarter results provides a solid base for which to grow and confirms our interpretation that each prospect has potential for resource expansion.

To move Golden Hill to the feasibility stage, we are conducting preliminary technical, environmental and social studies. These will be used as the basis for an eventual environmental and social impact assessment in support of a preliminary economic estimate. As part of the feasibility development, further drilling evaluation is planned at the known deposits as well as a number of new prospects with the goal of adding to our current resource estimates.

Moving to Côte d'Ivoire on slide 12, at Afema, our team continued with geological and structural evaluations to expand the oxide mineralization along the Afema shear zone as well as other separate and distinct structural trends on the property namely, Niam and Lisa [ph]. Preliminary field programs including our initial RC drilling continued on both historic and new target areas on the mine license.

The program results have extended known trends of mineralization and identified new structures of interest and the most important part of our exploration program at Aefma this quarter was the completion of an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey of both the mine license and regional permits. The data acquired from this high definition survey has provided compelling imagery worth of extensive follow-up.

Turning to our Miminvest joint venture properties on slide 13, during the quarter, we completed a mechanical trenching and program at Guitry in the area of where we discovered an extensive three by seven kilometer geo-chem anomaly last year. The results were positive and further trenching as well as follow up RC and diamond drilling plan for later this year.

And now over to Navin to discuss how this quarter strong production translated financially.

Navin Dyal

Thank you, Paul. Based on record quarterly production and lower cost 2019 is off to a strong start, compared to first quarter of last year, we saw higher revenue, EBITDA and cash flows and lower per ounce costs and unit mining costs.

Let's look at the numbers starting with slide 15, year-over-year revenue increased by 7% to $92 million driven by an 8% increase in ounces sold offset by a 1% decline in the average realized gold prices. Back in 2017 and Q1 2018, we put in place forward gold sales contracts to add certainty to our free cash flow position during the construction period at Wahgnion entering 2019, 81,500 ounces of production remain hedged at Sabodala at an average price of 13.47 per ounce.

As of March 31, 2019 forward gold sales contract covering 71,500 ounces remain to be settled this year. What this means is that at an average price of gold up 12.50 per ounce the hedges provide approximately $9 million in additional free cash flow at Sabodala in 2019.

Moving to slide 16, underlying our strong operating results was also higher head rate which served to improve per ounce cost metrics, year-over-year on a per ounce basis each metric improved, cost of sales by 1% and all-in sustaining costs excluding non-cash inventory movements and amortized events royalty costs by 9%. As well, these costs were below the company's full year guidance ranges. We are on track to meet our production and cost guidance in 2019.

Turning to our profit metrics starting on Side 17, revenue growth slightly offset by higher depreciation drove a 5% increase in gross profit to $28 million and saw EBITDA rise by 37% to $37 million. Continue with profit metrics on slide 18, it was a strong quarter in terms of revenue costs and expenses. However net income and adjusted net income were negatively impacted by a pending tax assessment for Senegalese operations relating to the 2015, 2016, and 2017 tax years.

Despite our best efforts, we've been unable to resolve certain claims associated with our corporate structure and the nature and treatment of inter-company transactions within the target group of companies.

While we do not agree with the government of Senegal's interpretations, we believe it is in the company's best interest to settle this fact assessment. Management's best estimate of the potential tax settlement is $10 million, which has been reflected in the company's financial income statement, through increases to income tax expense of $7.8 million and other expenses of $2.2 million relating to interest and penalties. At this time, we anticipate a final settlement in the near term, and that any amount owing will be paid over a 12-month period. Excluding this pending tax assessment income tax expense increased by $4.5 million, mainly due to higher taxable profit during the current quarter due to higher revenues.

AS shown on slide 19, operating cash flow improved to $26 millions before changes and working capital and was just shy of $50 million after changes and working capital. The reason for the increase is primarily threefold. Higher revenues for more ounces of gold sold. Proceeds from a gold prepayment and lower income taxes paid.

Our goal has been to get through the construction of Wahgnion using a combination of debt and free cash flow. To assist with our working capital requirements, we secured a gold prepayment facility with one of our customers. Under this facility Teranga may request and advancement of proceeds from future delivery of gold ounces from Sabodala. These transactions are to be settled with future gold production no later than 30 days from the date of the advance. As of March 31, we received $11.8 million relating to an advance of 9,000 ounces of Sabodala future gold production.

Slide 20 presents our liquidity, cash, and cash equivalents for $56 million as of March 31 compared to $47 million at year end, approximately $52 million was spent on Wahgnion construction related activities during the first quarter. Today we spent $176 million of the total commitment value of $224 million, representing 87% of total spend. We currently have $15 million in contingency remaining, so we are in good shape to bring the project in on budget.

During the quarter, we drew down $34.6 million from the tour's facility that at the end of the quarter totaled $146.8 million.

We also finalize the terms of an equipment facility with Caterpillar finance for $12.5 million to fund a portion of the mobile mining equipment and power generators for Wahgnion. We made the first drawdown of $7.2 million in early April. We were preparing for an early commissioning at Wahgnion, which requires an increase in operating capital for 2019. Should we need to bring forward operating capital, we repurpose the $25 million Golden Hill facility on a short-term basis.

That concludes the financial summary for the quarter. We will now take any questions you may have. Operator?

Wayne Lam

Hey, thanks, guys. It looks like a pretty good quarter at Sabodala. Can you just give us an idea of the magnitude of positive grade reconciliation you guys are seeing versus the block model? And can you remind us about the anticipated mill grade profile over the next couple of quarters particularly if you expect to continue feeding higher grade or similar to Q1, or should we expect the mill grades to trend back into the guided range for the year?

Richard Young

That's an excellent question. So we can expect -- well, I guess I'll go backwards first and then go forward with the second part of your question. We probably had I would estimate about a 10% gain on overall on mill high-grade [ph], but we've also been stockpiling high-grade. So for the second quarter, we can expect a little bit of a gain from what we have in our previous estimates, but going forward, we can call back to what we have in our guiding range for the remainder of the year.

Paul Chawrun

Which is 1.8 to 2 grams for the year, and that would put us on track to produce between 215,000 to 230,000 ounces and maintain a high-grade stockpile at year-end, Wayne.

Wayne Lam

Okay, thanks. And then just on the mining front on the grade reconciliation versus block model?

Richard Young

Yes, that's probably about 10% give or take, it varies greatly depending on bench-to-bench, but that's what it resulted to over the long period of time over the last, say, maybe 24 months.

Wayne Lam

Okay, thanks. And then just wondering if you could give us some additional color on the tax assessment and what the rational was from the government side? And is there any sense of timing on when this is expected to be fully settled, or is it within that one-month period you guys have talked about?

Navin Dyal

Sure. Wayne, it's Navin. Yes, so the tax assessment here covers the period of 2015 to 2017. So just to remind everyone, we were under a tax holiday up until 2015 so we don't began paying taxes in 2015. Since 2015, we've paid over $40 million in income taxes to the State of Senegal. Now what this relates to is typical with most other mining companies. The corporate structures can be complex. And for jurisdictions without a deep history of mining such as Senegal, it can be difficult to understand and potentially lead to incorrect interpretations of what the nature and purpose of our structure is for, and also what the inter-company balances that we have transacting between these entities really what their purpose is.

So, we continue to work with the government to continue to help them understand what our structure is for and the nature of these transactions. And we are not depriving the government of any taxes by the sub [ph] structure. But that said, the structure is complex, and what we are going to do is look to simplify the structure over the coming months so that we don't have this issue going forward as well as to look at our inter-company arrangements to see how we can better explain that to the government. In terms of timing of the settlement, we are looking to finalize the total amount settled which we expect it to be $10 million in the near-term within the next week or two. And then we would expect that that payment would take place over the next 12 months. The initial lump sum amount to be determined followed by settlement payments for the next 12 months.

Wayne Lam

Okay. And then has there been any discussion about a change to the current corporate tax rate or royalty structure?

Navin Dyal

Not -- no changes to our current tax rate which we have 25% as our corporation tax rate and our royalty rate is 5%. So there has been no discussion about changes to that. Back in 2013, we had opened up a convention -- mining convention had increased the royalty rate from 3% to 5% to be in line with other countries in West Africa.

Paul Chawrun

Wayne, just as a follow-up to that, the three countries that we operate in have modernized their mining code in '14, '15, and '16, and there really were no material changes in any of the three jurisdictions. It was a little bit more favorable to the government, but not materially so. So, we have got brand new mining codes in all three jurisdictions. But we are grandfathered in the mining original codes, so we feel quite comfortable in the region. It's mining friendly jurisdiction and they are open for business.

Wayne Lam

Okay. And then just wondering on Burkina Faso, if you could update on the situation in terms of security within the country and if there has been any impact with the recent change in government?

Richard Young

Well, it's something that we are very focused on as a management team. The bulk of the incidents have happened in the north and the east, and we are approximately 5 - 600 km away. Nonetheless, we are heavily focused. We have intelligence networks. There has been no impact on our operations. And as far have we seen any improvements since the change in government, it's a little too early to tell. That being said, we are being very proactive. And we have actually increased our management. And we are trying to stay ahead of the game despite the fact that we are in a very different area of the country.

Wayne Lam

Okay, got it. Thanks. And then just one last one from me on Wahgnion, it looks like things are progressing pretty well with the construction. Just on the reclassification of the Golden Hill tranche, is that for contingency purposes? Or, do you intend on having a drawdown on that fund to completion?

Richard Young

It is for contingency purposes. With the faster ramp up of Wahgnion, the increase in operating spend to get ready for production, we want to make sure that we have enough cash available to support that. So, we were able to agree to a repurposing of the Golden Hill facility in the short term until September of this year which takes us through to potentially commissioning. At this point, it's difficult to say. It depends on the timing of the spend. How quickly the spend happens at Wahgnion before we know whether or not we need to draw on that, but it is available for us.

Wayne Lam

Okay, thanks. That's all from me.

Richard Young

Thanks, Wayne.

Craig Stanley

Thank you. Good morning everyone, and thanks for taking my call. Do you expect that Wahgnion just spend roughly the same amount in Q2 that you've spent in Q1?

Navin Dyal

Yes, I'll answer that. This is Navin. Yes, we have $176 million spent to-date. So we've got basically two quarters, two-and-a-half quarters left before we potentially would see production from Wahgnion. So, our total construction capital that we had in the last 43-101 report after some cost was $250 million, call it, $250 million. So, we would expect similar levels of spend to the first quarter just to take us up to that number over the second and third quarters, you know, whatever is remaining to be left on the construction project.

Craig Stanley

And what you're saying then is with that spending and cash receipts from Sabodala, the existing the remaining notes, you can draw down from the Wahgnion facility should be enough and then if need be, you could tap the Golden Hill facility?

Navin Dyal

Yes, that's the thing. It's like, so we have production happening in the fourth, essentially in the fourth quarter from Wahgnion 30,000 to 40,000 ounces, leading up to that you have operating costs to get ready, so, we don't start seeing the revenues until the fourth quarter. So what we want to be able to do is ensure that we have adequate liquidity prior to, seeing that first pour from Wahgnion to ensure that we can cover our costs. And then in the fourth quarter, we're generating free cash flows from Wahgnion potentially, and that's where that's repurchasing and the Golden Hill facility really helps us as well as the advances.

Craig Stanley

And then, just going over to Afema, any timing on when we might get some [indiscernible] in this challenging golden market, high grade exploration results could really get people focused on this company?

Richard Young

Craig, that's a good comment. Those tour results are -- we're still waiting for the assay results. What we were doing was testing the structure. So it was not an infill program, but we've extended the structure, we feel more encouraged about the project and the opportunity than we did a year ago when we completed the deal. We're very excited for it, but it's still very early days. We've filed a report with the government as we were required to do under our revised amended mining license. And at this point, the economics are marginal, but we do expect as we continue to drill as well as continue with the network and we are looking at alternative processing methods beyond heap leach that could make this a very good project in the future, but we're expecting grades to be roughly about a gram-and-a-half in the oxides and that's typically what we're seeing on a Afema 1. Afema 2 could be much larger.

Craig Stanley

Right. Okay, thank you.

Richard Young

You're welcome.

Richard Young

Thank you very much, Operator. Our number one focus is I think you've heard from today's call is complete construction of Wahgnion and prepare for a smooth commissioning and ramp up to full production. At Golden Hill, our goal is to move the project into the feasibility stage of development this year. At Sabodala, we expect to generate solid free cash flows to help fund our organic growth initiatives, and move the resettlement and livelihood restoration program of the Sabodala Village to complete that in the first-half of next year, in order to allow us to resume expiration [indiscernible] our largest and most prospective deposit on our mine license. In Côte d'Ivoire, we believe it offers our next leg of growth beyond Golden Hill. So we'll continue to advance both of Afema and the Miminvest properties.

Our first quarter activities have resulted -- across our portfolio have set us up for a fourth consecutive year of record production, but more importantly, they bring the company closer becoming a multi-jurisdictional gold producer, capable of reproducing between 300,000 and 350,000 ounces of annual gold production next year, which we expect will lead to higher EBITDA, earnings, and free cash flow.

That wraps things up for today. So, thank you, Operator, and we can now close the call.

