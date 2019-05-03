Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector

Citizens Financial Group's (CFG) stock has gained by more than 20% this year. This article will demonstrate why the stock could continue rising this year. The catalysts of this will be its relatively low valuation, attractive dividend yield, a strong balance sheet, a strong management team, and the presumed role of consolidation in the regional banks sector.

About CFG

CFG is the 13th largest American bank with more than $161.3 billion in assets, more than $123 billion in customer deposits, 1,100 branches, and more than 2,900 ATMs. The bank's core regions are in Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, and Providence. Its products are tailored towards retail and commercial customers. The consumer segment is responsible for 51% of the loans, while the commercial banking segment is responsible for the rest. As with other banks, the company derives most of its income from interest it charges its customers on the loans taken. Other non-interest income comes from services like transaction fees, monthly account charges, and insufficient funds fees. CFG was spun off from Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) in 2014.

Stock Performance

In the past one year, the banking sector in the US has been under pressure as investors continue to be wary about low interest rates, US and China trade war, fears of a recession, low interest rates, and the inversion of the yield curve. This has seen the performance of the S&P banks Select Industry Index underperform that of the overall S&P 500.

Source: YCharts

In the same period, CFG stock price has lost more than 15%, which is a worse performance than that of the S&P 500 and the banking index. Year-to-date, the stock has pared some of the last year's losses and has gained by 20.9%, which is slightly above the banking index 20.5%.

This recovery is attributed to number of factors. First, the Federal Reserve has announced that it intends to leave rates on hold for the rest of the year. While this is bearish for banking stocks because of the weak interest income, it is positive for the broader economy. Second, early this year, BB&T (NYSE:BBT) and SunTrust (NYSE:STI) announced a $66 billion plan to merge. As such, investors believe that the acquisition will spur more M&A in the regional banks sector. Third, the bank has exceeded the analysts' expectations in the past two releases and reaffirmed its guidance for the year. Fourth, the overall market has performed well, with the S&P 500 index gaining by more than 17% as investors bank on a China-US trade agreement. Finally, as a regional and domestic bank, it has been relatively unaffected by the continued weakness in the global economy. In the first quarter, the US economy expanded by 3.2%, which was a positive thing for the bank.

For this analysis, CFG will be compared by other regional banks like BB&T, Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), and SunTrust Banks. The table below shows the key components of this peer group.

Company Total Assets ($B) Market Cap ($B) Dividend Yield (Forward) PE Ratio (Forward) Profit Margin YTD Performance Citizens Financial Group 161 16 3.56% 8.6 27% 21% BB&T 227 38 3.19% 10.99 27% 17% Fifth Third 146 21 3.10% 9.15 28% 20.7% Huntington Bancshares 108 14 4.08% 9.57 31% 15.2% Keycorp Financial 141 17 3.93% 8.88 27% 16.9% PNC 392 61 2.79% 11.16 29% 16.4% SunTrust Banks 220 28 2.92% 10.15 24% 28% Average 199 27 3.36% 8.48 27 19.3%

Source: Author using Ycharts Data

Financial Performance

In 2018, the company had revenues of more than $6.12 billion. This was higher than the previous year's $5.7 billion. Investors expect it to generate revenues of more than $6.3 billion this year. In the year, the consumer banking revenues rose to $4.037 billion from the previous $3.55 billion. The net income for the segment was $767 million. The commercial segment had revenues of $2.042 billion, up from the previous $1.949 billion. The net income was $927 million, reflecting the higher margin in the segment. Part of the reason for increased revenues was the increase in customer deposits through initiatives like Citizens Access, which has more than $4.6 billion in assets.

Opportunities

Investors in the regional banks sector - including Citizens - hope that the consolidation activity started by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust will spur more activity in the sector. Historically, a single M&A activity in a sector tends to lead to more activities. If this happens, there is a likelihood that Citizens could be an acquisition target. This is because of its strong balance sheet, which has more than $24 billion in cash and equivalents, relatively lower valuation, and the opportunity for an acquirer to boost its ROA and ROE. As shown below, the bank's ROE and ROA of 8.87% and 1.12%, respectively, are relatively lower than those of all FDIC-insured banks.

Source: FDIC

Second, the bank's initiatives to increase its digital presence appear to be working. In July 2018, the bank launched Citizens Access, an online-only banking platform. In March this year, the service has grown to have more than $4.6 billion in assets. In addition to this, the company is piloting a new online-only service aimed at the commercial clients. Again, this product will help improve the company's deposits.

Third, the Federal Reserve has announced its intention of leaving interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year. While this will have a negative effect on the interest income, it will help provide a boost to the overall economy and probably reduce the chances of a recession.

Fourth, as a regional bank with no international operations, the bank has been protected from the external shocks. This is because, while the US economy is growing, that of the international market has been weakening. The slowdown has been mostly in Europe and in the emerging markets.

Finally, the fears that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will take a considerable market share in the consumer lending industry with the partnership of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). This is because a majority of Citizens' credit to consumers goes to residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and automobile loans, services that Apple will not offer.

Challenge

The biggest challenge for the company is that the housing and automobile sectors appear to be slowing down. The most-recent mortgage data showed that mortgage applications declined by 7.3%. This was after declining by 3.5% and 5.3% in the previous weeks. At the same time, the auto industry has continued to decline this year. In March, numbers showed that the auto sales had declined to an 18-month low. Therefore, since most of the bank's interest income comes from the housing and auto sector, it presents a challenge for the company.

Conclusion

Even with the expected slowdown in the housing and auto sectors, investors expect the bank to have its EPS to grow by 8.82% to $3.874 this year. At the same time, the revenue is expected to grow by 6.59% to $6.532 billion.

The catalysts for growth in the near term will likely be the approval of the BB&T and SunTrust merger, which could lead to more activities in the regional banks. In addition, the management has been actively improving the balance sheet by reducing the debt load. At the same time, they have been reducing the outstanding share count through stock buybacks. They have also increased the dividend. In response, the forward PE ratio has risen from a low of 7.1 to the current 8.77, which is still lower than the historical average. The PE ratio, coupled by the fact that it is trading below the book value of $20 billion, makes the company relatively undervalued. Also, the company's dividend yield is above that of the peer group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.