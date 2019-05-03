Martinrea International Inc.'s (MRETF) CEO Pat D'Eramo on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCPK:MRETF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Wildeboer - Executive Chairman

Pat D’Eramo - President and Chief Executive Officer

Fred Di Tosto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Neville - Scotia Capital Inc.

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital

Rob Wildeboer

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We always look forward to talking with our shareholders and we hope to inform you well and answer questions. We also note that we have many other stakeholders including many employees on the call and our remarks are addressed to them as well as we disseminate our financial results and commentary through our network.

With me this morning are Pat D’Eramo, Martinrea’s CEO and President; and our Chief Financial Officer, Fred Di Tosto. Today, we will be discussing Martinrea’s results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Pat, Fred and then I will make some comments and then we'll open the call for questions and we will endeavor to answer them.

Our press release with key financial information discussed on a fairly detailed basis has been released. Our MD&A and full financials have been filed on SEDAR and should be available. These reports provide a detailed overview of our company, our operations and strategy, and our industry and the risks we face. We are very open to discussing our remarks and we hope in the Q&A some highlights of the quarter, the state of the industry today, how we are addressing the challenges and progress in our operations. As always, we want you to see how we see the world.

As for our usual disclaimer, I refer you to the disclaimers in our press release and filed documents. Our public record which includes an annual information form and MD&A of operating results is available on SEDAR and you may look at the full disclosure record of the company there.

And now here's Pat.

Pat D’Eramo

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, all. As noted in our press release, our good story continues with Q1 adjusted net earnings per share coming in at $0.67. At the midrange of our $0.65 to $0.69 guidance range, Q1 performance represents our best quarterly net earnings per share results to date. As a matter of fact, if not for the significant unrealized FX gain from our reevaluation of our balance sheet recognized in Q1 of last year, net earnings on an absolute dollar basis would have been up year-over-year as well.

Our adjusted operating income margin came in at 8.2% for the first quarter a good start to our 2019 and 2020 targets. This is on production sales of $927 million as compared to our guidance range of $910 million to $950 million. As you know, we have committed to a margin increase over the next few years of an adjusted operating income margin of 8% or greater for 2019 and 9% or greater in 2020. These targets continue to be in our line of sight despite softening sales primarily in Europe and China.

As already noted, Q1 was a good start to the year and we expect Q2 adjusted EPS to be between $0.64 and $0.68. We expect adjusted operating income margin to be lower year-over-year in Q2 due to high volume of tooling sales. We should have seen this in Q1, but due to some delays in some key programs along with engineering changes in others, we will likely see larger tooling sales fall into Q2 and Q3.

As a reminder, we make low to no margin on tooling sales. Therefore, despite continuing good performance the increased tooling sales volume will dampen the operating margin percentage. We expect Q2 production sales to be between $870 million and $910 million. New business wins for Q1 as noted in our press release came in at approximately $55 million, representing annualized revenue at peak volume. This includes $40 million in a combination of lightweight structures and propulsion systems work on Ford's new small pickup truck to be assembled in Mexico. Approximately $10 million in additional product wins on the new Jeep Grand Cherokee and some additional work from Toyota and Nissan.

Quoting activity continues to be high in our commercial groups particularly in our lightweight structures, though our propulsion group is seeing healthy activity as well. Overall we continue to expect sales to remain strong in North America on truck and SUV as well as CUVs of some European programs namely with JLR due in part to Brexit is slowing.

China sales have also been lower than expected, but volumes for CAF have decreased significantly and volumes for JLR have not progressed as expected. Based on the volume headwinds with CAF we are currently contemplating a downsizing of our fluids plant in China. The plan has very high concentration of CAF business and their volumes are just not there to sustain the current cost structure. We will continue to promote our fluids business with other Chinese and China based customers.

Goodwill sales have also dropped, however at the same time we've improved the operations and have concluded that based on revenue expectations in the near-term we will restructure the business with a workforce reduction to keep costs in line with sales. The one-time restructuring cost of between $5 million and $10 million will improve our competitiveness in this sometimes difficult market. We still believe Brazil has potential as the market has shown in the past and we will invest where appropriate, but we will continue to be prudent.

We have a substantial amount of launches and new program management activity. 41 of our 47 facilities have launches or new business equipment installations currently. Some facilities have up to 11 or more launches in 2019. Our larger ongoing launches and programs in lightweight structures include the GM Silverado a very large program which continues to launch well, now focused on the Mexican volume which formerly launched in January. This will be followed by the heavy duty in Michigan in large SUVs in 2020.

We are also preparing for the launch of the new Ford Escape later this year, another large program for us with our go early approach to launches this is clearly yielding significant benefits to date. Our aluminum plant in China continues to launch nut bolts and control arms for JLR in the final phase of the same project for JLR on the Evoque crossover has also ramped up during this first quarter, although overall volumes for this platform have been lower than expected so far in 2019.

On the propulsion systems side, engine launches in both Europe and North America for Volvo, Ford, and JLR continue as planned, as well as a boatload of fuel, brake, and filler launches for GM, Ford, FCA and JLR this year including a significant amount of fluids content on the new GM Silverado.

Our work in lean continues to provide both operational improvements as well as a better way of thinking relative to our work at all levels of the organization. We have just add another top executive responsible for lean in our aluminum and fluids operations, one that I have known for many years who has 14 years of Toyota experience on the global OMCD team.

Accelerating 2.0 strategy continues to move faster down the path to assure we meet the commitments we've made to our people, our customers, our investors, as well as our communities. We continue to work to grow our technologies in lightweight structures and propulsion systems including new energy vehicles. We began with a new tech center in Auburn Hills, Michigan where we've now been for over a year. We continue to focus on key R&D leadership to grow that effort.

As I've said previously, we're very pleased with some of the new products and product designs which we have expected to come to market in the next few years. With the new commercial group's lightweight structures and propulsion systems I'm confident we can continue to see strong growth past 2020.

Last, I want to thank the Martinrea team again for their outstanding efforts allowing us to progress so well, the Martinrea way.

With that, I'll pass it to Fred.

Fred Di Tosto

Thanks Pat and good morning. As Pat has already noted, the first quarter was another strong quarter for us in line with expectations. Overall the year is off to a good start. We are very happy with the overall progress we're making as an organization. We are delivering solid results in a volatile global volume environment.

First quarter total sales came in at just over $1 billion representing 6.1% increase over the first quarter 2018. Production sales for the quarter were $927 million in the midrange of our previously announced sales guidance range of $910 million to $950 million up year-over-year from $893 million reported in Q1 2018 despite some of the volume headwinds we are facing in the overall market and particularly in our Rest of the World operating segment as Pat has already noted.

The higher year-over-year production sales largely reflects positive foreign exchange translation plus the launch of new programs partially offset by lower year-over-year production volumes in North America on certain light vehicle platforms, namely the Ford Escape and Jeep Wrangler, in China largely with the Ford but also with GM and Jaguar Land Rover and in Europe namely with Jaguar Land Rover.

Generally speaking, overall production in North America were approximate 18% [ph] of our business resides continued to be quite strong with lower passenger car volumes being generally offset by higher volumes in CUVs, SUVs and trucks. Looking forward we continue to expect total sales to be up year-over-year for the full year 2019. In addition to Q1 results this positive forward-looking sales trend is also reflected in our Q2 2019 guidance, which will cause our production sales to be in the range of $870 million and $910 million as Pat has already noted, up year-over-year from $857 million of production sales in the same period of 2018. Again, this despite from volume headwinds we are facing.

Adjusted earnings per share in Q1 on a basic and diluted basis were $0.67 per share also at the midpoint of our published earnings guidance range. $0.67 of adjusted earnings per share represents a record quarter for us from EPS perspective aided by lower share count from the recent share repurchases.

Now our net earnings for the quarter on an absolute dollar basis did decrease slightly year-over-year. However, that is somewhat misleading as Q1 2018 benefitted from a large unrealized FX gain from the revaluation of our balance sheet as highlighted in our release last year. If you take generalized FX out of the equation, net earnings for Q1 would have been up year-over-year as Pat noted. We did have one adjustment to earnings during the quarter related to a loss in the warrants we hold on our NanoXplore investment which is further explained in our MD&A.

We also adopted the new lease accounting standards IFRS 16 during the quarter. You will see some adjustments to our financial statements as a result. The adjustments as further explained in our financial statements and MD&A include the recognition of lease liabilities and right of use assets on our balance sheet.

From an earnings perspective, generally speaking, the new standard does not have a significant impact on our overall operating results with a decrease in operating rent expense being replaced with the depreciation expense on right of use assets and increased finance expense. However, the new standard does impact adjusted EBITDA due to the recognition of depression on right of use assets in lieu of operating rent expense. The adoption of IFRS 16 contributed approximately 7% of the year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA during the quarter, just something to keep in mind when you review our results.

Overall operating income margin for Q1 was 8.2%, again a good start to the year. Upfront costs related to the preparation of upcoming new programs and related new business in the process of being launched weighted on the Q1 margin as was expected. This is expected to continue to be a factor in Q2 as well. Further, our Rest of World operating segment had an operating loss of close to $3 million in the quarter due to the customer volume headwinds Pat already outlined compared to operating income of $1.1 million in Q1 last year. As you can see, this segment is weighing on our overall margin progression despite being relatively small in terms of our overall book of business and footprint.

Pat has already touched upon our intention to adjust my lower-than-expected sales. Despite some of these challenges and as Pat already noted, we continue to feel good about our operating income margin targets for 2019 and 2020. As such, there is no change in our margin outlook. We continue to expect an overall adjusted operating income margin of at or better than 8% for 2019 and at or better than 9% for 2020.

Rob will spend some time discussing our thinking around capital allocation, so I won't spend much time on the topic, other than to reinforce the notion that we are committed to a strong balance sheet which at the current time in our eyes represents a leverage ratio of around 1.5 times net debt to EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16. The recent increases in net debt and our leverage ratio due to our share repurchase program increased dividends, investments made in NanoXplore, and an increase in tooling related working capital is supported by an improving free cash flow profile starting in the back half of 2019 and ending into 2020.

With that, and I'll turn it back over to Rob.

Rob Wildeboer

Thanks Fred. Some comments on capital, our industry, and a few other things. In the last several calls and releases we talked about our use of capital and let me give you a very brief update on that. As you can see from our recent press releases, we've won a lot of new business since the beginning of 2018, with new product awards approaching $1 billion. This includes the awards just one of the past few weeks. That's a lot of new business. Some of it is on new models some of it is conquest business. Of course we continue to win repeat business too.

In terms of capital allocation, investments we've been making in our business have been bearing fruit and further we will continue to invest in our own business. This will be our priority. There is clearly tremendous value to it. Note that organic growth is over in increasingly broad range of customers over many geographies especially outside Canada and overall broad range of vehicles, ICE, electric, hybrid, opportunities abound. That is our primary focus as the use of cash.

Many people ask us about M&A opportunities and we see a lot of what I would call noise. We're clearly not averse to M&A activity. After all we've done it many times in our past. We applied build or buy scenario and what was cheaper and faster to buy than build we did so, especially given the fact there were cheap assets available, although with a lot of fixing to do. We've been fixing very well as our margin improvement attests. I believe our margins are now at or above many of our competitors.

We actually did acquire a plant in Mississippi in the last several weeks from a troubled supplier, Variform. The cost was normal and revenues not large, but we helped out a customer, Nissan and we are retaining the business with a chance to grow it. The kind of deal we like to do. Today, we are certainly willing to look at opportunities, but we feel it is very important to be disciplined and divide prudently as we did here. At the same time, I note that we have invested in and will invest in technologies or products that support our business. We increased our investment in NanoXplore in the first quarter and we are excited about that as we have stated publicly a few times now.

In terms of our debt levels, we like and have a strong balance sheet. This is helpful not just from a funding perspective, but our customers frankly like companies with financial strength. They know we are there for the long-term. Believe me, this industry has long memories and customers still don't like overleveraged suppliers. So we will maintain a strong balance sheet even as we fund our internal growth and make strategic investments. Having said that, we used some funds in the quarter to make some investments as Fred noted.

In terms of returning capital to shareholders, as you'll recall we increased our dividend last year and that has represented some increased return. As well, we filed for a normal course issuer bid bid at the end of August to purchase up to 5% of our outstanding common shares or just over 4.3 million shares and we completed that in the first quarter spending approximately $26 million in the quarter. We promised we would buy back some shares as a good investment of capital while still funding our growth taking advantage of investment opportunities and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

We kept our promise actually faster than we planned motivated in part by the lower share prices we saw a few months ago. Over the next several months we will focus on making the needed investments to fund our growth. Our intention at this time is the subject to all the points I just made, we will consider renewing our normal course issuer bid in August. The benefit of course to shareholders is less dilution of earnings and increased earnings per share number and over time support for higher share prices.

In terms of the industry, volumes for the most part were fairly flat or down across our markets and at times have robust year-over-year growth may be over for now at least in some areas. It is great to see 2019 off to a great start and what we believe will be another record year for Martinrea. We believe that our story in 2019 and 2020 will be a very good one on both on absolute and relative basis.

We are seeing some softness in automotive markets and are doing well overall despite the headwinds. Pat went through the regions in which we operate. With volume headwinds we are seeing some supplier stress in the overall market making some assets available. We will buy assets when the values are compelling. In addition to the usual industry challenges we continue to deal with some broader issues. For example, in the area of trade we're pleased with the signing and hopefully of pending ratification of the USMCA as the updated form of NAFTA is generally termed. But as for the date of that who knows?

We were very busy with a variety of governments and industry participants in the negotiations and we believe the signed agreement is a good one with some potential opportunities for North American suppliers such as ourselves because of the North American rules of origin provisions. We had to deal with the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs by the United States and the retaliatory tariffs imposed by Canada. We are advocating for the removal in 2019, but we do note that the direct impact to us either initially or because of really sought and obtained is minimal.

We believe we have had the opportunity to be part of the conversation and that in the final analysis we will end up with a very healthy North American automotive and automotive parts industry, whether and when this deal is ratified or not. In terms of broader tariffs and trade discussions involving United States, China and others, we believe there will eventually be a resolution that works for the industry. Martinrea has a small presence in China, but there is opportunity there if the risks can be addressed.

On a positive note, challenges present opportunities to nimble, entrepreneurial, lean, and resilient companies with great people and we believe we have shown an ability to take advantage of opportunities over the years. The recent Variform plant acquisition is a great example. We get stronger through meeting challenges well.

We thank our stakeholders for their support. We will continue to do our best for you in 2019 and beyond. The future is there for us to seize.

Now it's time for questions. We see we have shareholders, analysts, and competitors on the phone, so we may have to be a little careful with our answers, but we will answer what we can. Thank you all for calling.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Mark Neville from Scotiabank. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Mark Neville

Hey, good morning guys.

Rob Wildeboer

Good morning, Mark.

Mark Neville

I just want to clarify a couple of things that Pat said about the Rest of the World. So you have made a decision to restructure in Brazil and sort of studying China or sort of waiting a little bit, is that what you said so?

Pat D’Eramo

Yes, so in Brazil based on the operation improvements and what we see or foresee is the sales, we can do a workforce reduction so we decided to go forward and do that. We expect that the fall between $5 million and $10 million, probably closer to $5 million overall said and done. So we will start that or actually have started that very recently. Relative to China specifically in our fluids business we are studying what we feel CAF is really going to do relative to volume and whether it makes sense to do something similar there. So we haven’t concluded on that yet, we've been in talks with them somewhat. But I would say by the end of the next quarter we will be able to tell you where we're at.

Mark Neville

Okay, so about a quarter, okay if you make the decision, okay now that's – that makes sense. Just if you do the restructuring if it's necessary, I'm just curious how quickly do you think the Rest of the World could get back to call it breakeven results?

Pat D’Eramo

Well, I think in the case of our aluminum business still China that we have a lot of future launches with Chinese in China on key vehicles that with Geely for example, that are electric, those will launch in the next year and a half or so, and I think that's when you'll really start to see the aluminum plant sustain itself better. Now JLR as the volumes come back that will happen earlier, but currently their volumes are pretty low. But our focus has been as we've said in the previous calls again we're going to focus more on Chinese local automotive makers that are focused on electric vehicles in their case or some type of new energy vehicle.

As far as the fluids plant goes, we are continuing activity. We've got sales Geely and other local suppliers or excuse me, customers that we're working with, now we're just not real sure where CAF is going to go. So it’s really kind of targeted at that specific volume. What that means is it will shrink the plant or consolidate with our aluminum plant is unclear.

Mark Neville

Okay, kind of the 2019 sales guidance just to be clear, you said are up, was that production sales or total sales?

Rob Wildeboer

That would be both, production and toolings, we are as Pat noted expecting higher than normal level of toolings that's going to be up year-over-year, but also production sales as well.

Mark Neville

Okay.

Rob Wildeboer

We were up about 4% in Q1, our Q2 guidance suggests a similar level on the back half again expected our view here as well, so…

Pat D’Eramo

We had expected those tooling sales to hit this quarter as we had talked about previously, but there’s been a lot of engineering changes and some program delays on some key programs that pushed those out, so more in Q2 and possibly even some in Q3.

Rob Wildeboer

So, just to anticipate overall question, the volumes in North America is seen to be trending down somewhat to the 5%, maybe that will be for the year, that’s still a very good level of overall volume. And in terms of our volumes because we’ve won extra work, that more than compensates for the industry’s slowdown which is a different story than perhaps a number of other people have.

And with respect to the Rest of the World, I mean it’s about 2% to 3% of our business, let’s put that in context. We’ve always said that you’ve got to be careful in the context of growing in China our aluminum operations have a lot of backlog and I think that a lot of people are fine with the China slow down overall is a problem, but there’s also a problem with some particular customers such as seeing a bigger tail offs in some others. And so in that sense I think you’re seeing a lot of suppliers take a look at their China operations and they’re seeing some challenges.

And then with respect to Europe, once again our year-over-year production revenues are up, but part of that, seeing a European slowdown or suppliers have talked about and industry players have talked about, but because we've won work we’ve tempered that overall economic decline.

Pat D’Eramo

Yes, I guess to that point, it was a tougher Q1 macro, you had a good quarter, I think your Q2 guidance looks pretty good. The 2019 margin guidance, I mean you’re basically there, but when I look to 2020 there’s still another 100 basis points I guess in the guidance to bridge. If we’re talking about 4% or 5% volume decline in 2019 and 2020, I’m just curious as to how much risk do you see to the emerging guide for next year, again assuming we'll similar sort of declines through next year and a half call.

Rob Wildeboer

Yes, it really boils down to what platforms get affected and as you know we’re heavy in the CUV, SUV, truck, we’ve won some good electric vehicle work recently and assuming those vehicles will be affected less and certainly they have been so far. But I think if that turns certainly that would put pressure on us, but the anticipation right now is, those vehicles are selling well and they’ll continue to for some time.

Pat D’Eramo

Yes and the overall level we've said will probably be slightly less than flat, I think that consensus is in the marketplace for a lot of folks. We’re seeing margins steady and improving while a lot of people are seeing margins decline and I think we are consistent to what we said we were going to do, we’ve said it in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and now it’s 2019 and we’ve got to put the bucks in the net.

If there is a precipitous decline in volume because of externalities or everyone talks about the 2008 scenario, of courses it is harder to maintain margin when volumes are off 20% in the industry. But we don’t see that and we’re being as open as we can and obviously we’re spending a lot of time working with the customers, with IHS, [ph] awards and so forth. I mean, this is where we see the industry. We think we’re fairly consistent with what most of our confers in the industry are saying.

Mark Neville

Okay, agreed. Then maybe just one last one for Fred on IFRS all that numbers, I just want to make sure I got them, EBITDA up about $8 million year-over-year from IFRS and just wasn’t clear was there any earnings impact, EPS?

Fred Di Tosto

No, so, generally speaking in Q1 and then go forward basis IFRS 16 one had a big impact on our net results, operating results given the fact that you're replacing lower rents with higher depreciation and finance expense, all the impact comes into play as EBITDA and you’re numbers are about right.

Mark Neville

Okay. Thanks guys.

Fred Di Tosto

Thank you.

Rob Wildeboer

Thank you.

Peter Sklar

Pat, when you look at your segmented businesses the North American operations are just doing particularly well. You know from a very high level like what is your sense that’s been going on there? Is it the ongoing lean programs that have been implemented over the last number of years or is it favorable platform exposure or smooth launch like what are kind of the key factors that are behind that strong performance?

Pat D’Eramo

I would say up through this past year being 2018, the majority of it was a combination of the lean activity and in much better launch than we had had in some previous years. Go forward starting late 2018-19 there’s a good mix of better product with better margins along with other products there with poor or no margin dropping off. So between now and 2020 it’s probably half and half mix of lean activity, continuing to launch well and the other half being better margin product.

Rob Wildeboer

I’ll put my plug-in for culture. I think that we emphasize culture a lot in this company. I think our people are doing a great job. I think we have a - we treat our people extremely well and we empower them and we have a lean aspect toward culture and entrepreneurial we said it would make a difference, it is making a difference and that’s, and that we think is part of our sustainable competitive advantage going forward.

Peter Sklar

Okay, and then my next question is, just wondering if you have any views, North American sales production are tailing off a little bit, inventories, dealership inventories were record highs and what’s interesting though is that the OEMs are really not incentivizing the vehicles. If you look you know, your average incentive per vehicle is still in decline. So just wondering if you have any thoughts of how that’s going to, like how that’s going to play out, are they going to cut production or are they going to increase the incentives to clean up some of this imbalance? I’m just wondering in your discussions with the OEMs of that kind of issue has ever come up and if you have any views?

Rob Wildeboer

What we’ve seen so far are 2-week shutdowns here and there from different plants to balance our inventory and there’s also of course some inventory build-up, especially with truck is this the spring selling season. So I think there’s some anticipation of that burning off based on the time of year. But a lot of other products so far we're not seeing incentives nearly as much as we’re seeing 2 weeks here and balance out their inventory now. You know, just from my experience, I think you’re going to start to see incentives at some point before you’ll see them drop off. But I think they are all tired of the incentives game that they’ve had to play for so long so they’re trying to avoid it as long as possible.

Peter Sklar

Okay, thanks very much for your comments.

Rob Wildeboer

Thank you, Peter.

Rob Wildeboer

Wow, that's the shortest Q&A we’ve ever had. Don’t know if we answered all the questions. So far it’s a slow morning. If any of you have any further questions or would like to discuss any issues concerning our company, please feel free to contact any of us at 416-749-0314. We are always available. We love talking to our shareholders. Have a fantastic day.

