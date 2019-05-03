UniFirst Is Still Too Expensive To Clean My Laundry

UniFirst (UNF) is one of the largest providers of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a wide range of uniforms and protective clothing. In recent times, the company also tries to diversify away from its core business. It now also provides restroom and cleaning supplies and first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies. Over the last couple of years, I was not interested in the company because of the big premium on its shares. Currently, the company trades at a P/E ratio of 18.69 using earnings of FY18. In this article, I will first go over UniFirst's operating segments and financial statements. I will then go over the risks that come with investing in UniFirst.

Source: google images

Operating segments

Segment Revenue Percentage total revenue US & Canadian Rental and Cleaning 1,48 billion 87% Specialty Garments 118 million 6.9% First Aid 54 million 3.1% Total Revenue 1,7 billion 100%

The table above represents UniFirst's core operating segments. I decided to leave out the MFG segment because this segment represents intercompany revenue. Therefore, it does not affect the company's bottom-line. I also decided to leave out the corporate segment because the revenues generated from this segment represent sales made directly from the company's distribution center. The products sold by this operating segment are the same products rented and sold by the U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning reporting segment. Therefore, these sales do not result into significant diversification away from the company's main operating segment.

This specialty garments segment contains items that are used primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications. The company provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The first aid operating segment contains sales of first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies. This segment also contains revenue form maintenance of these safety supplies.

International operations

UniFirst also operates outside of the United States. In FY18, international revenue accounted for 8.1% of total revenue. Because operating results of international subsidiaries are translated into U.S. dollars, movements in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar affect operating results. In FY18, currency movements had a positive effect on consolidated revenues.

Risks & Opportunities

The primary risk of investing in UniFirst is the possibility of a slowdown in the U.S. economic growth. While it is true that management tries to diversify to others countries, the company is still very dependent on its home market. The company's performance is heavily tied to the performance of the U.S. economy. If growth declines, this could affect the overall demand for uniforms, which will significantly impact UniFirst's earning.

Opportunities lay in the specialty garments and first aid segments. The first aid segment is currently still very small. This can change, however, if the company can convince already existing customers to also buy their first aid products. Earnings of the specialty garments segment can fluctuate a lot. Revenue is affected by shut-downs, outages and clean-ups of the nuclear facilities the company services. Currently, there are 54 nuclear reactors under construction. If UniFirst can secure these facilities as customers, the specialty garments segment can really grow out to be a key segment for the company's bottom-line.

Growth

Source: annual report UniFirst, 2018.

The company grows both organically and through acquisitions. The table above shows the amount of businesses acquired and the size of these businesses. In its annual report, management stated that it will be harder to find attractively valued acquisitions targets. This is because UniFirst competes with industry competitors for acquisitions, which has the effect of increasing the price for acquisitions and reducing the number of acquisition candidates available. If the company pays higher prices for businesses they acquire, returns on investment and profitability will be reduced. The table represented above, shows that the number of acquisitions increased in FY18, but that the size of the acquired companies was lower than in the previous years. While it is not favorable that it is hard to find acquisition targets, it is good to see that management keeps return on investments and profitability as key requirement before pursuing a deal. I trust management and believe that they will strive for shareholder value and not for personal prestige.

Balance sheet and Cash Flow statement

On August 26th, 2017, UniFirst had total assets worth of $1.819 billion. $350 million, or 19,2 percent, of total assets consisted of cash and cash equivalents. Although sitting on this much cash has benefits, I think 19% is too much. Management seemed to agree with me and in its FY18 report, the company posted cash and cash equivalents of $271 million, or 14,7 percent of total assets. Looking at the cash flow statement, I found out that most of the decline in the cash balance can be attributed to share repurchases. I think this was a great move from management and it shows why I trust them. As stated before, management explained that it was challenging to find fairly valued acquisition targets. Instead of overpaying, management decided to use the cash to buy back shares, which will result into lower total dividend payments. With 271 million left in cash, the company has enough to survive an economic downturn, while still being able to acquire attractively valued businesses.

UniFirst does not only have lots of cash, but also has almost no long-term liabilities. On August 26th, 2018, the company had $106 million in long-term liabilities. With $1,464 billion in total shareholders' equity, this represents a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Its biggest competitor, Cintas (CTAS), had a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Because UniFirst has a lot of cash and almost no long-term liabilities, I am convinced that the company will perform well in both an economic downturn and in a rising interest rate environment.

Valuation and Guidance

As I mentioned before, the company currently has a P/E ratio of 18.69 when using earnings from FY18. Using the middle of management's FY19 guidance, the forward P/E ratio comes at 23.08. The forward P/E ratio is higher than the current P/E ratio because management expects margins to decrease. The main reason for this is wage increases. Wage expenses equal around 40% of UniFirst's total expenses. Another reason for the decrease in expected earnings per share is that in FY18, the company had an effective tax rate of 12.5%, while in FY19 the effective tax rate is expected to be 26%. The effective tax rate was low because of a one-time tax reform in 2018.

Management expects top-line growth to be between 2.5% and 3.5% for its core laundry operations. Furthermore, the company expects full-year revenues for FY19 to be between $1.765 billion and $1.785 billion. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $6.65 and $7.05. The middle of this guidance would represent a decrease in earnings per share compared to FY18's $6.91.

I would like to emphasize that the increase in P/E ratio, and the decrease in earnings per share, are almost completely the result of the difference in effective tax rate. I made a quick calculation in excel, in which I applied the effective tax rate of FY19 to UniFirst's earnings of FY18. Doing this creates a situation in which both years have the same effective tax rate. This situation shows that earnings would have growth with 17.26% there would not have been a one-time tax reform. To make things clear, this means that if the company would not have benefited from the one-time tax reform, earning would have grown by 17.26% year-over-year.

Conclusion

UniFirst's valuation is down to more attractive levels. The company's performance is highly correlated to the performance of the U.S. economy. Management tries to diversify, but earnings are still very dependent on the company's largest segment. The company's balance sheet is very clean and with enough cash on hand I think the company can survive a recession. While the stock is currently not overvalued, I will not pulling the trigger. I am currently looking for recession-proof stocks to lower my portfolio's volatility. UniFirst's earnings will fall a lot in a recession because employment rates decline. Therefore, I am waiting for a better entry point. I am planning to start a position when the company hits a forward P/E ratio of 20. This would represent a share price of $137.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.