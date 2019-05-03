PTY: Caution Is Warranted

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund has been on a tear since Q4 and has reclaimed a six-month high in terms of share price. Positively, PTY has benefited from a gain in the high-yield debt sector, as low defaults and low new issuance has helped the underlying assets gain in value. With these trends expected to stay in place, further upside is certainly possible from here.

However, there are also reasons to be cautious. While the outlook for high-yield debt is generally positive, PTY is trading at a premium price, above 22% of its NAV. This means current investors are pricing in strong performance and, if that does not materialize, the potential drop could be large. Furthermore, PTY has seen its income production falter in the short term, which is never what debt investors want to see. While the fund has a solid track record of paying its stated distribution and also paid out a special distribution back in December, this is still an important metric to monitor very closely. With the Fed keeping rates on hold so far in 2019, there remain important tailwinds for funds like PTY, but investors need to be aware of the risks that are present as well.

Background

First, a little about PTY. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as a secondary objective". The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations, corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the U.S. government securities, municipal securities, and mortgage-backed securities. PTY is currently trading at $17.87/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.13/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.73%.

I recommended PTY during my December review, which turned out to be a very timely call. In fact, PTY is up over 21% since that time, after accounting for distributions, which is a very strong short-term gain. Given this gain, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if it still makes sense to own going forward, or if it is time to take some profits at these levels. While I see very real reasons why the fund could continue to trend higher, I also see plenty of downside risk, so I am recommending caution at these levels, for the reasons I will outline below.

Valuation - Not A Bargain

A primary reason for my bullishness back in December was due to the fund's valuation, which was low on a relative basis. While the fund still had a premium around 8%, PTY has a track record of trading at a much more expensive price, and I felt the value was too tempting to ignore. In hindsight, this was correct, and PTY has rebounded sharply this year. While good news for current investors, the downside is this has made the fund much more expensive to buy-in to now. In fact, PTY is now trading noticeably higher than its average for the year and is near the upper-end of its short-term trading range. To illustrate, I compiled some key metrics, shown in the chart below:

Metric Premium Current Premium 22.4% Premium in December Review 7.6% Highest 1-yr Premium 29.3% Lowest 1-yr Premium 0.8% Average Premium - 2019 18.3% NAV Gain - 2019 5.7%

As you can see, PTY could no longer be considered a "value", by most measures. While its trading history shows the fund could certainly move higher, there is plenty of downside potential based on this same history. This makes me inherently cautious at these levels and leery of recommending putting new money to work at this time.

However, it is worth noting that PTY's underlying performance is quite strong, which is a nice potential tailwind. While the fund's NAV is flat over the past year, its NAV is up almost 6% since 2019 began. This illustrates that the fund is holding the right types of investments in our current market climate and does provide me with confidence that the fund's longer term outlook is positive. However, primarily due to its valuation, I would recommend staying patient here and buying in PTY when a better opportunity will likely present itself.

Income Production: Short-Term Weakness

A second point of concern for me with respect to PTY is current income production. While PTY has a great history of paying out a high distribution level, PIMCO's recent distribution cuts should remind investors to always critically examine the income streams of high yield funds. While I do not forecast any danger to PTY's distribution right now, especially given its December special distribution, the current weakness is something to highlight.

On this point, let us take a look at the April UNII report from PIMCO, which illustrates the current income figures for PTY below:

As you can see, this report is quite mixed. The short-term coverage ratio of 68% is certainly an eyebrow raiser, and this is a metric I will need to see improvement over the next few months. Furthermore, this is taking its toll on the UNII balance. While the figure is still positive at $.03/share, this is down from $.10/share two months ago. Clearly, the short-term income is dropping and that is always something to carefully monitor.

On the bright side, as I mentioned, PTY has a strong track record of paying is stated distributions, so I am not too worried, yet. While the UNII balance is shrinking, it is still positive, which provides some temporary safety. Concurrently, the fiscal year-to-date coverage ratio is over 100%, which is clearly a strong figure. Therefore, I view this report as mixed and something to monitor, but it does not present a reason to buy or sell the fund. However, with a 22% premium, I would want to see an income report that is resoundingly more positive than this.

Positive Catalysts for High Yield

I now want to shift my attention to the underlying holdings in PTY, which present a more positive picture than some of the other metrics I discussed. Specifically, I am going to focus on the high-yield credit sector, which makes up almost a quarter of PTY's total portfolio, illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this sector's performance is vital to PTY's overall performance, so an examination of its outlook is important. On this front, there is plenty of good news. While I discussed my overall concerns with buying PTY right now, there is an argument to be made for continuing to be exposed to high-yield credit, for two primary reasons (in my view).

One, defaults remain at very low levels and there are signs that defaults could continue their downward trend throughout 2019. Based on data compiled by Moody's analytics, bonds that are rated at the lowest rating (below BB) are now making up a very low percentage of overall high yield bonds outstanding, as illustrated in the graph below:

As you can see, this helps makes the overall high yield market less inherently risky and has helped drive down the overall default rate to low levels, both in isolation and on a historical comparison. Furthermore, Moody's is anticipating the default rate to continue to drop, down to just over 2% by year-end. While just a prediction, this expectation could provide a nice tailwind for high-yield going forward.

Two, high-yield issuance has been on the decline, and this has forced down the total number high-yield bonds outstanding, which has declined by roughly 10% from the 2016 peak of $1.344 trillion. In fact, 2018 saw a steep drop in overall issuance, which is illustrated in the graph below:

This helps explain the positive underlying performance of PTY's NAV, which I mentioned earlier. With the amount of debt outstanding dropping, that can make the outstanding debt more valuable, assuming demand stays the same (or increases). With PTY's NAV up sharply this year, that appears to indeed be the case that is playing out.

My takeaway here is that this is all positive for high-yield, certainly for the short-term. With interest rate expectations remaining quite dovish, investors are likely going to continue to reach for yield. These underlying fundamentals should provide some price support for funds like PTY, although I continue to reiterate my caution based on the fund's price and income production metrics. However, these trends also tell me that PTY will look very attractive if and when a pullback does occur.

Bottom-line

PTY has delivered an impressive return since my last recommendation, and the outlook for the high-yield credit market provides some nice price support. With a high income stream and bullish momentum, PTY could look like a resounding buy. However, I would exercise caution here. The fund is about 3X more expensive than it was when I reviewed it in December and it is nearing its short-term highs in terms of premium to NAV. Furthermore, its income production has been on the decline, something that always catches my eye. With the run-up we have seen, both in equities and high-yield, I would not be surprised to see a bit of a pullback soon, and high premium funds are often the hardest hit when that occurs. Therefore, I would suggest potential investors remain patient with respect to PTY and look to buy when a better opportunity presents itself.

