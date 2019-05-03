Dividend Aristocrats: April 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

The Dividend Aristocrats posted a 1.8% total return in April, repeating the print in March. On the year, the strategy is up 14.5% through April.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

We know that the Dividend Aristocrats outperform in down markets. In the six most recent down years for the S&P 500 (1990, 2000-2002, 2008, and 2018), the Dividend Aristocrat Index has outperformed the broad market in each year. If we had a longer dataset for this sub-index, this naturally defensive strategy that focuses on companies that have paid increasing dividends over long-time intervals would have outperformed in additional down years as well.

Over the trailing five years, from April 2014 through this past month, the Dividend Aristocrat Index (NOBL) has produced an identical return to the S&P 500 (SPY), including reinvested dividends. In the last five years of a historically extended, decade-long economic expansion, this defensive strategy has kept pace with the broader market. If you can get downside protection in risk-off environments and keep pace in rising markets, then you have a winning strategy.

Source: Bloomberg

Extend this investment horizon to include some risk-off environments and the Dividend Aristocrats strongly outperform. Over longer-time intervals, the Dividend Aristocrats have delivered investors a return profile like the one we have seen over the past two quarters - higher absolute returns, lower variability of returns, and lower drawdowns. Over a nearly thirty-year holding period, investors in the Dividend Aristocrat strategy would have generated a pre-tax return that is 2.15% higher per annum than the broad market gauge. Over this long holding period, that translates to a pot of money that would be nearly twice as big today.

Source: Bloomberg

While the Dividend Aristocrats have slightly lagged year-to-date, a 14%+ total return is very solid. As underperforming parts of the market have recovered in the broad rally, dividend paying stocks have largely kept pace overall - as they have for the past five years of this bull market. Market expectations for moderating monetary tightening from a Fed on pause has pushed some investors to seek yield in dividend-paying equities, which has benefited this strategy.

The table below lists the 57 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through April 30th.

We have had a few consecutive quarters of "student body left" and "student body right" with most market participants falling in the fourth quarter and rebounding strongly in the first quarter. April had a wider dispersion of returns around the mean return of +1.8% on the month. As earnings season has gotten further underway, we had a few names punished for poor earnings and weak forward guidance. The venerable 3M Co (MMM) had its worst single day return in 31 years. Walgreens (WBA) and Pentair (PNR) had even worst months in April, with both down low teens percentages.

These large scale declines have me working on an article that shows the forward performance of Dividend Aristocrats after single-day declines of greater than ten percent. Spoiler alert - these stocks have tended to bounce back. While I favor buying a diversified holding of all of these consistent dividend payers, lower single stock correlation could create interesting opportunities for dividend investors. I hope this periodic screen of the relative performance of the underlying constituents is useful to Seeking Alpha readers.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.