Hornbeck Offshore Provides Reasons For Cautious Optimism

Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) has recently reported its first-quarter results and held a conference call. The situation in the company is very interesting, so let's get straight to key results and comments.

Q1 2019 results

Hornbeck Offshore reported revenues of $54 million, in line with Q4 2018 revenues. GAAP net loss was $36 million, or $0.97 per share. The company has many times stressed that its earnings are volatile due to stock-based compensation (and the volatility of the stock), but I'd argue that at this point, actual earnings numbers do not matter at all for the big picture. The key factors are negotiations with creditors, market situation and cash flow generating ability, which is crucial to service debt.

First-quarter results did not show revenue improvement in comparison with Q4 2018 results as the first quarter is also seasonally weak and also because dayrates failed to show improvement. However, the next two quarters will be better due to seasonality and general market upside.

Market situation

The company sounds increasingly optimistic on future perspectives:

"[…] by the end of the first quarter, utilization had picked p across all of our active vessel types and sizes in each of the geographic markets in which we operate […] The number of FIDs in 2019 is projected to be at the highest level since 2013, assuming oil prices remain at or above current levels […] The recovery should begin to take shape mid-this year […] there should be approximately 15 to 16 incremental floaters working or available to work in the Greater Gulf of Mexico region by the end of the year".

I fully agree with this view. Recent fleet status reports from offshore drillers show signs of life in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Guyana, Mexico, Brazil. Given the general challenging state of the industry, tangible improvements will need some time to present themselves, but the trend is certainly to the upside.

During the conference call, Hornbeck Offshore mentioned a very interesting situation, which shows that supply might be actually tighter than it appears due to various constraints. The HOS Achiever DP-3 flotel had 30 days of downtime since early April because the global manufacturer of the component part that it needed had only one technician in Brazil who was busy with other assignments. Given the fact that Hornbeck estimates that it takes about $3 million to unstack a vessel and that crews and other specialists may not be readily available, we should not expect an avalanche of supply from the sidelines in the near to medium term, which is good for the market.

The key things to watch on the market side are actual demand and dayrates. Currently, dayrates have not been improving, which is, of course, not good for Hornbeck Offshore. The company needs tangible improvements on both the utilization and dayrate side during summer months to improve its position in current negotiations with lenders.

Debt situation

The company has made a series of transactions aimed at capturing discount on existing debt and pushing maturities further into the future. As the result of these efforts, the maturity schedule looks as follows:

Unsecured debt $700 million:

$26 million due in September 2019 $224 million due in April 2020 $450 million due in March 2021

Secured debt $471 million:

$350 million due in 2023 $121 million due in 2025

It's too early to even think about the secured debt. All the company's efforts are concentrated on trying to get through the maturity wall in 2020-2021. The company is currently in dialogue with holders of 2020-2021 debt and sounded rather optimistic:

"[…] we have recently had constructive dialogue with representatives of the Ad Hoc Group of our 2020 and 2021 senior noteholder and are continuing discussions to explore a variety of ways to open a path for greater strategic opportunities".

On this front, the absence of bad news is already good news, but I think that the stock will need more than this to have a material upside momentum.

At its current state, the company has funds until March 31, 2020, but no means to repay the $224 million due in April 2020. Without a tangible increase in dayrates and utilization, Hornbeck will likely fail to find any solution that would please debtholders that will not lead to dire consequences for the common equity. The good news is that the market is indeed shaping up for a better second half of 2019 and a stronger 2020.

Stock price perspectives

Recently, the stock market has been very harsh to offshore drilling-related stocks. Hornbeck Offshore already trades at very low levels which "saved" it from rapid downside momentum. At this point, I do not see near-term catalysts for additional downside. The management is doing all the right things and tries to save the equity, which is a big positive differentiator for Hornbeck Offshore. The market is moving in the right direction. The pace of this move, and the absence of tangible upside in dayrates, are material obstacles. So far, there has been no negative action from debtholders, some of whom have previously argued that a debt exchange transaction was not permissible under governing indentures. Several months have passed, there's no news on this front, and the logical conclusion is that these debtholders do not have an upper hand in this dispute.

Make no mistake, Hornbeck Offshore is facing a very challenging situation despite the fact that the market is progressing in the right direction. However, the current stock price allows for a speculative bet on the successful "kick the can down the road" exercise - assuming proper position sizing and risk management techniques. For those of us seeking momentum, it is not there yet, although I'd watch the stock very closely if it reaches the whereabouts of the ~$1.50 level. This is a very interesting story to follow and there's surely more to come, so stay tuned!

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.