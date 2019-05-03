WestRock - A Smart Value Play

In the packaging industry, the bottom of the market cycle is likely upon us - an opportune time indeed to buy a great company at a considerable discount.

Rising margins in its corrugated operations, continued synergies from KapStone, further expansion in its profitable Brazil segment, and long-term macroeconomic trends will give the impetus to drive its stock upward.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Garret Nourse as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

By virtue of global trade tensions, the adverse effect of wet weather on the prices of virgin fiber, and excess containerboard inventory from recently-acquired KapStone, WestRock (WRK) has lost roughly half of its market value in the past six months. Metrics gauging WestRock's valuation and leverage are attractive compared to its competitors; moreover, a discounted cash flow analysis and a reverse-engineered DCF employing even the most conservative assumptions imply that WestRock trades at a considerable discount to its intrinsic value. Margins in its corrugated segment are rising at a faster rate than competitors, which is conducive to continued bottom-line growth. Further, synergies from KapStone, imminent expansion in Brazil, and favorable long-term macro-economic trends will, in my belief, give the impetus to drive its stock price upward.

I will delve into valuation more comprehensively later in the article, but as a prelude I would like touch on it briefly here. A reverse-engineered discounted cash flow analysis starts with the current stock price and works backward to calculate the amount of cash a company must produce to justify that price. Employing a reverse-engineered DCF for WestRock, using a weighted average cost of capital of 9.84% and an EV/EBITDA exit multiple of 4.0x (both conservative assumptions relative to consensus estimates), the market expects WestRock to generate a mere $2,363 million in unlevered free cash flows over the next five years.

To put that into perspective, on a normalized basis, the market expects free cash flows to decrease by an average of 13.8% annually over the next five years. This is an unreasonably bearish outlook especially considering that WestRock's operating income has been growing auspiciously since 2016, and consensus estimates peg the packaging industry growing at 3.0% annually through 2030, according to a Market Study Report. The reverse DCF is an intriguing mathematical tool that, in my view, sheds light on how severely the market is mispricing WestRock.

Source: CSC logistics

Furthermore, in a capital-intensive industry, WestRock's fully integrated operations enable it to command several intriguing economic moats and barriers to new entrants. The fixed costs for pulping, converting that fiber to paper, and subsequently steaming and fluting the paper into cardboard are high, providing a key competitive advantage to WestRock-who performs all three of these cycles at the same mill, circumventing any would-be middlemen. Additionally, WestRock is the only packaging behemoth with viable, geographically diversified operations. Its recycled fiber initiatives and strategic geographical advantages act as a hedge against commodity and raw material prices.

Business Overview

In March of 2015, RockTenn and MeadWestvaco merged to form WestRock. In only a few years, the WestRock Company has become one of the largest paper recyclers and producers of corrugating medium (containerboard) in North America. WestRock has fully integrated mills across North America, Brazil, and India, and operates in three segments: corrugated packaging, consumer packaging, and land and development-which account for 55%, 44%, and 1% of their revenues, respectively. The consumer packaging segment creates folding and beverage cartons, displays, interior partitions, inserts and labels. The cardboard (corrugated board) production process begins at a pulp mill, where timber is cooked and ground into cellulose fibers.

Source: Created by the author from Alexander Equipment, Pixels, and Alibaba.

Next, the virgin or recycled fiber is sent to a paper mill where it is formed, pressed, and steamed to make kraft paper. Finally, at a corrugating plant, the kraft paper is fed through a corrugator and pressed with hot steam to shape the flute - which creates an air cushion between the liners, strengthening the board. The machine then cuts and separates the boards, and with glue, comprised mainly of water and starch, creates the cardboard-which in turn is formed into boxes. WestRock performs all three steps at the same mill (i.e., fully integrated), which provides it with a significant competitive advantage.

Market View and Variant View

WestRock is trading near lows of the summer of 2016 (a tumultuous year for shipping and packaging), despite its recent organic and M&A growth. The price decline is primarily attributed to virgin fiber cost inflation resulting from abnormally wet weather, global trade tensions, and excess inventory from KapStone. Pulp & Paper weekly also published price increases that had a negative impact on investor sentiment for the entire packaging market. However, less than half of WestRock's virgin fiber supply is directly or indirectly tied to the indices mentioned in the publication.

The U.S.-China trade war has, over the past six months, depressed investor sentiment in the shipping and packaging industries, sending WestRock's share price plummeting. Unlike many of its competitors, however, exports to China play an almost negligible part in WestRock's operations. In fact, over 65% of its exports go to Latin America, with roughly 20% to Europe. Slowing economic growth in Europe has had some tangible impact, but the actual effect of the trade war on WestRock itself is overblown.

Moreover, WestRock had no knowledge prior to the merger of how KapStone managed its inventory, and it was left with 100,000 tons of excess containerboard. However, management carefully concocted an inventory reduction plan that includes planned mill outages and slowdowns over the next three quarters to appropriately meet customer demand. This strategy was initially viewed in a negative light by investors, but in reality, it will enable WestRock to save on costs such as storage, space, labor, and transportation. It will also free up cash for them to pursue planned capital expenditures, and for these reasons I believe that, long term, inventory reduction will have a positive net impact on margins.

Also, I find it worth noting that insider and institutional trading has increased dramatically in the past three months, with key executives comfortable buying stock near the current market price.

Economic Moats and Barriers to New Entrants

The fixed costs for operating all three mills in the cardboard production process are high-the industry is capital intensive. It is extremely difficult for smaller companies to produce the same number of corrugated boxes at a similar lower price. WestRock's sheer size and fully-integrated operations thus provide a considerable barrier to new entrants. This becomes fairly evident when examining WestRock's margins and production volumes compared to smaller competitors like Ball Corp, Bemis, or Crown Holdings. High fixed costs make the packaging industry inherently oligarchical, dominated by three behemoths-International Paper (IP), the Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), and WestRock, all three of whom benefit from the same economic moat. Thus, it makes sense to delve deeper into a comparables analysis examining these three companies.

At face value, WestRock's margins seem much lower than both PKG and IP. However, WestRock is a much younger company and has only been a major player for a few years, while PKG and IP have for decades dominated the packaging industry. WestRock has also recently undertaken large capital expenditures which have temporarily weakened margins, but will likely prove beneficial in the long run. Additionally, WestRock's corrugated segment is its most profitable segment - its consumer packaging margins are much lower. Management recognizes this trend and has already taken steps to exploit opportunities in the corrugated segment both organically and inorganically.

In November 2018, WestRock acquired KapStone (corrugated only), which was previously a major thorn in its side. Further integration of KapStone, lower projected variable costs due to strategic mill slowdowns, and increasing margins from Brazil operations will, in my belief, drive corrugated margins upward in the next fiscal year. We have already seen this happen in the previous two years, as WestRock's margins have grown considerably more than IP and PKG as its business begins to mature.

Source: Created my the author using data from SEC Edgar.

Moreover, perhaps WestRock's most valuable advantage over its smaller competitors, and even PKG and IP, is its extensive recycling operations. WestRock has fully-integrated operations in this area as well-owning recycling facilities that collect, sort, grade, and bale recovered paper, old corrugated containers, office paper, and newspapers. These facilities are strategically located close to their mills, which helps promote availability of supply and reduced shipping and transportation costs. Neither PKG, IP, nor any other packaging competitor has recycling operations remotely as large-scale as the likes of WestRock. The Sustainable Packaging Coalition recently recognized and honored WestRock for its efforts in improving the recyclability of foodservice packaging. Its reputation as an ethical, environmentally sustainable business is an equally importance piece of the puzzle.

Geographical Exposure and Advantages

Varying climate and vegetation zones make for varying supply and demand of virgin fiber across the globe. In North America, mainly spruce and pine trees are used for packaging due to their long fibers. In Brazil Eucalyptus is the primary source of timber, and in India cedar is mainly used. Different weather patterns affect all of these regions in unique ways, and for a packaging company, having a global presence can help diversify risk with respect to cost inflation. Neither supply, demand, nor price is directly correlated in these three regions; however, the prices of spruce and pine timber in North America are highly correlated. Thus, intuitively, it is better for a packaging company to be able to source its virgin fibers from different locations.

Source: Created using data from World Rainforest and Americanforests.org

PKG operates only in the U.S., and thus is more prone to cost inflation of virgin fiber prices in North America. International Paper and WestRock, however, have operations spanning multiples continents-the largest for both in Brazil. Notably, International Paper posted a $23 million-dollar operating loss in its Brazil segment in 2018 while WestRock delivered an EBITDA margin of 27.7%. WestRock's Brazil operations are unique because they actually own and operate forestlands to source their timber as well-a completely integrated system. Management intents to take advantage of growing potential in Brazil and has dedicated significant capital expenditures to construct a world-class box plant in Porto Feliz, Sao Paulo and a new mill in Tres Barras.

Adjusted EBITDA in Brazil is projected to increase more than 125% for WestRock, and EBITDA margins to the mid-30s. The political environment has also stabilized, and, according to Brazilian authorities, economic tailwinds are ahead. Overall, WestRock has gained a foothold in Brazilian packaging markets, and further expansion should contribute to top-line growth as well as better margins across its entire spectrum of operations.

Valuation

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of WestRock is that it is inordinately undervalued by the market. Its EV/EBITDA of 3.36 and PE of 9.51 are the lowest in the industry, by a long shot. The second lowest EV/EBITDA multiple is IP at 5.77. Its Price/Book and forward P/E are also the lowest multiples in the industry. As previously noted, its profitability metrics as a whole are not as strong as PKG or IP; however, its corrugated segment margins are increasing exponentially and will serve as a key driver for better profitability in the coming quarters. Its return on assets is weak compared to its competitors, but this number is weighted down largely by the drastic increase in assets from the KapStone acquisition. ROA is trading below historical levels, but as KapStone becomes fully integrated into WestRock's operations this figure should improve.

With respect to leverage, PKG's balance sheet takes the top spot; however, WestRock is not far behind with the second-best debt/equity ratio among its competitors. This is significant especially considering that WestRock had to take on more debt to acquire KapStone. IP and WestRock are two very compelling companies for many of the same reasons, but IP's worst-in-industry debt/equity ratio of 4.18 is a red flag and likely a sign of over-leverage. In a cyclical industry like packaging, leverage is a key metric of financial viability and a firm's ability to weather unexpected storms.

Source: Created by the author using data from SEC Edgar and macrotrends. Please note that the above financial ratios have been calculated from a market price of $36.50.

Lastly, a discounted cash flow analysis for WestRock places its implied value per share roughly 40% above its current share price, whereas DCF implied values for PKG and IP are very close to current trading prices. The weighted average cost of capital for WestRock (11% E rm , 2.5% R f assumed) came out to be 9.84%. This was on the high (conservative) end of consensus analyst estimates as well as projections from the company itself. The perpetuity growth method yielded a terminal value that I believed was too high, so I employed the EV/EBITDA exit multiple approach using a conservative assumption of 4.0x.

Source: Model created by author using data from SEC Edgar.

The 15% projected increase in revenue in 2019 is largely due to KapStone, whose revenues exceeded $3 billion. Most estimates projected WestRock's revenues for 2019 to be even higher, around $20 billion. In keeping to conservative assumptions, I took the liberty of pricing in the impact of a potential recession, using historical performance as a guideline. Most other assumptions were merely taken from the low-end of company guidance. Below is the sensitivity analysis for my DCF, varying the weighted average cost of capital and EV/EBITDA multiple:

Source: Model created by author using data from SEC Edgar.

Macroeconomic Trends

The rise of e-commerce has already benefited WestRock with strong top-line growth, and its wide reach will allow it to exploit the continued growth of online transactions. As previously mentioned, the shipping industry is expected to grow annually at roughly 3% through 2030. Intuitively it follows that as more things are shipped, the world will need more cardboard and paper products to ship them in.

Emerging Markets

WestRock's successful ventures in Brazil and India do more than act as a hedge against virgin fiber prices. Economies in emerging markets have grown at a considerably higher rate than developed countries over the last twenty years, Brazil and India leading the pack. Per Bloomberg, Brazil specifically is projected to experience higher GDP levels than its peers, which bodes well for WestRock's expansion plans. Since demand in the packaging industry largely depends on consumerism and Gross Domestic Product, expansion in Brazil should prove immensely profitable for WestRock.

Conclusion and Risks

The packaging industry is highly correlated with GDP levels, which in it of itself presents a slew of risks. A potential recession would likely deal a devastating blow to WestRock and its counterparts (International Paper endured cataclysmal declines in operating income in both '08 and '16). Also, any future M&A activity by International Paper or the Packaging Corporation of America would pose an imminent threat to WestRock's profitability.

The market may also continue to undervalue WestRock; in the meantime, however, a reliable dividend with a nearly 5% yield provides for a fairly comfortable safety net. Because WestRock is essentially a commodity producer, its industry is inherently cyclical. Less common is traditionally steady compounding growth; however, accurately timing the market cycles can yield impressive returns. In WestRock's case, a thorough analysis of its underlying value, both on an absolute and relative basis, implies that the bottom of the cycle is likely upon us - an opportune time indeed to buy a great company at a considerable discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.