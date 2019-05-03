Teladoc Posts Encouraging Results, But Real Value May Be Realized Through Medicare Advantage

The key to the success (or otherwise) for Teladoc is its ability to secure lucrative deals with health plan providers and insurers, which would provide a huge membership base and consistent revenues, especially now that the government has approved virtual health for Medicare Advantage plans.

Although Teladoc may be overvalued, its shares remain a solid opportunity to back a company with a first mover advantage in a potentially high-growth sector.

The bulk of Teladoc’s growth has been driven by acquisition -- the right way for the company to position itself for success.

Much has been made of the impact telemedicine will have on modern healthcare, but investors can expect to wait a while longer for large gains.

Q1 2019 results narrowly beat expectations. EPS is still negative, but CEO remains bullish, and results are well received. TDOC stock is up marginally.

Right now, Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) represents amateur investors’ only chance to buy a chunk of the emerging telemedicine market. Teladoc, a provider of on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone, is competing in this emerging market, which is already becoming a crowded space, occupied by the likes of well-funded startups MD Live and American Well. Only Teladoc, however is a listed entity, having IPO’d all the way back in June 2015.

Despite the obvious advantages of telehealth; convenience, elimination of travel time, and cost savings being three major ones, the industry has not quite taken off in the way some analysts predicted. If you search for them, you can find all kinds of predictions suggesting that the telemedicine market will grow at a CAGR of 15-25% between now and 2023, which is encouraging, but also subjective and speculative.

Nobody quite knows if populations will embrace telehealth - perhaps we will all eventually conclude that we prefer seeing doctors in person, or that diagnoses made virtually are not precise enough.

On the other hand, telemedicine companies have just been handed a huge boost by Congress, which has approved a budget for virtual health consultations for any American who is enrolled into the increasingly popular Medicare Advantage health insurance plan.

Latest Results Show Encouraging Uplift In Visits and PMPM fees - The Main Way Teladoc Makes Money

The bulk of Teladoc’s $128.6m Q119 revenues, around 82%, are driven by its 26.7m members - a figure which the company reported in its most recent set of results Q119, has risen 28% year on year. Teladoc operates a per member, per month (PMPM) pricing model, and revenue from these subscription access fees topped $100m for the quarter. $106m, to be precise, an increase of 48% compared to one year previous. One-off visit fee revenue reached $22.6m - a 26% year on year increase. International subscription fee revenue accounted for around 25m of total subscription revenue.

It’s clear then, that the arrangements Teladoc makes with its 12,000+ clients, of whom more than 40% are Fortune 500 companies, to provide subscription fee access are key to its prospects of success. Most important of all are likely to be Teladoc’s health plan clients, of which it currently has over 35, according to a January 2019 investor presentation.

PMPM subscriptions have grown at a CAGR of 24%, driven by an aggressive sales and marketing strategy which is currently a significant strain on resources. A gross margin of 65% (Q119 figure) seems impressive, but only includes cost of revenue. Then you have to subtract, from the $84m of gross profit, the costs of sales ($16.2m), advertising ($26.4m), technology and development ($16m), and general and administrative ($36m), amongst others. Add all these costs up and you have a net loss of $22.9m, resulting in net loss per share of -$0.43 - worse than the previous year’s -$0.39.

What’s Driving Membership Growth - More Emphasis On Mental Health?

Teladoc doesn’t break down its membership figures, or say where the bulk of its visits come from. Although in Q119 the company says it received more than 1 million visits across paid visits and members - an impressive number - CEO Jason Gorevic, during the earnings call made the following comment:

Among our clinical specialties, behavioral health continues to be a strong driver of growth, with continued momentum in both our DTC and B2B channels. As a result of this strong adoption, we expect behavioral health total revenue growth to exceed 50% for the full-year. Additionally, as we enter mental health awareness month in May, I'm particularly gratified by the fact that total behavioral health visit volume in the quarter increased by over 100% versus last year, a strong testament to the value of this much needed service.

A while back, in these pages an article was published suggesting that Teladoc’s impressive visit and membership numbers were being somewhat artificially driven by a 2015 acquisition, BetterHelp. BetterHelp is a mental health counselling app that may have used controversial marketing techniques, including paying YouTubers to promote its service, to aggressively drive sign ups to its service - resulting in high levels of Churn.

The article suggested that “BetterHelp could be contributing as much as 70% of organic subscription revenue growth to Teladoc.”

If true, that could be a worry for investors, as, coupled with the exorbitantly high price Teladoc seems to have to pay to acquire new customers, BetterHelp is a niche service, that does not necessarily address the core telemedicine market. It’s great that Teladoc is winning in the mental health space, but will success in mental health allow the company to successfully pitch use cases to Medicare Advantage health plan provider clients - and reach America's elderly population (where the really big money will be made, in my view)?

I would argue it is hard to know whether Teladoc’s numbers are sufficiently diversified across all forms of the health spectrum, but I do agree with the company’s position that the more people are given the possibility to try a virtual doctor, be it for mental or physical health, the more they will use the service. In other words, if Teladoc can survive in the short term and go on to win big health plan contracts, the growth could be exponential, and the share price will grow and grow, making the price at the time of writing ($58) well worth paying based on future earning potential.

Teladoc’s Aggressive Acquisition Strategy

In order to buy Teladoc stock, clearly, you have to be a believer in the potential of telemedicine. If you are, then you are also likely to be in agreement with Teladoc’s growth by acquisition strategy. As with the company’s sales and marketing strategy, the growth by acquisition strategy is expensive.

According to their most recent 10K, Teladoc acquired Advance Medical in May 2018, in a stock and shares deal worth $352m. Advance medical contributed $45m of revenues to Teladoc from May to December 2018. Best Doctors was acquired in July 2017 for $446m, in a mostly cash funded deal, and one year previous, Teladoc acquired HealthiestYou - this time the acquisition was share driven, and cost $145.3m.

If Teladoc were a stand alone company trying to grow organically by pitching a visit-fee only service, you would fear for its future. But by making strategic acquisitions, the most recent being MédecinDirect, a Paris, France based telehealth startup, the company is acquiring expertise, market share, and an international presence, from Europe, to South America, to Canada.

Plus, the company’s cash position is solid. In the Q119 earnings call Gabriel Capucci, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, summarised the balance sheet, thus:

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $479.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of approximately $1 million from the beginning of the year. Our total debt as of March 31, 2019 was $562.5 million, which consists of our two convertible note issuances. The 275 million 3% convertible notes that mature at the end of 2022 and 287.5 million 1.375% notes that mature during 2025.

Should Teladoc wish to make further acquisitions, they have the money to do so, it would seem. The company, being the only currently listed telemedicine play, has a strong competitive advantage here.

Medicare Advantage & United Partnership

As I mentioned earlier in this article, the decision by congress to allow the CMS to fund telehealth services via Medicare Advantage health plans could be huge for Teladoc and its fellow telehelath providers such as MD Live and American Well. According to Forbes Senior Contributor Bruce Jensen:

Currently, just under 35% of Medicare beneficiaries, or about 20 million Americans, are enrolled in MA plans . But Medicare Advantage enrollment is projected to rise to 38 million, or 50% market penetration, by the end of 2025.

This represents a major opportunity not only for Teladoc to partner with the firms providing Medicare Advantage plans, who will submit their bids to the CMS in June (although it may be 2020, or even 2021 before they decide to include telehealth provisions) but also to deliver telehealth services en masse to the elderly generation for the first time.

As also mentioned earlier, Teladoc’s management believe that once they have a taste for it, America’s rapidly growing elderly population will embrace virtual health, leading to substantial growth in visits. Teladoc’s cost of revenue is low, and the company can win big should such an eventuality take hold.

What’s more, health plan providers are big fans of telehealth because it has the potential to increase their own profit margins, which are currently tight, and likely to be squeezed further as they are forced to pass more of the rebates they secure with drug manufacturers on to customers. Keeping customers out of hospital and reducing the requirement for physical doctor visits is a key goal for these companies, as well as the government and the hospitals themselves, and Teladoc can help them to achieve that goal by making appointments virtual instead.

Teladoc has recently entered into a partnership with United Health, to roll out its service to United’s vast membership base. Although this has been a slow burner to date, this is precisely the kind of mature deal that should please investors. In my view, if they can make it work, this should turn out ot be a mutually profitable relationship. Another promising tie-up is with CVS Health, who are leveraging Teladoc’s technology as part of their Virtual Healthcare Minute Clinics.

What To Expect From The Share Price, And Whether To Buy, Or Sell

The response to Teladoc’s Q119 results and projections for the year ahead, which remain largely unchanged from the ones made at FY18, appears to have been positive. The share price gained nearly 2% yesterday, to reach $58.

Year on year revenue growth of 43%, and a 75% increase in visit numbers are encouraging, even if they should be tempered by Teladoc’s unwillingness to break down the numbers and show precisely where the visits and membership numbers are coming from.

But, as I have argued, it’s the way the company are positioning themselves to take advantage of the opportunities that are beginning to present themselves, and will continue to present themselves if, as is likely, telemedicine becomes “the next big thing” in healthcare, that should really excite investors.

Many will believe that growth in telehealth services is an inevitability, and Teladoc’s share price will look very attractive to them.

A recent Forbes article suggested that Teladoc’s reliance on adjusted EBITDA as a measure of success was misleading, and that the fact that executive pay was tied to revenue growth, meant that management were too focused on artificially driving revenue growth.

The article also suggested that, to justify its current share price, Teladoc will need to “grow revenue by 30% compounded annually for the next 13 years.”

Depending on whether you are a believer in the transformative power of telehealth or not, you may see that challenge as eminently achievable, or otherwise.

Personally, whilst I feel there may be some teething issues around growing membership numbers and visits organically, I believe the potential trumps the problems and that at current price, whilst it may be a touch overvalued, Teladoc is a stock well worth owning at the riskier end of a balanced technology portfolio, for the reasons outlined above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.