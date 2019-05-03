Pretium's Q1 Results Don't Surprise, But The Technical Picture Looks Interesting

Pretium Resources (PVG) released its Q1 2019 production and financial results. After the April 3 news release, the expectations were not too high. The news release stated:

As the mine continues to sequence through a lower grade area of the Valley of the Kings, all stopes above cut-off grade of approximately 5.0 grams per tonne gold are being mined as they become available for production. Accordingly, gold grade is expected to average approximately 10.4 grams per tonne over the course of 2019; both grade and tonnes are expected to be higher in the second half of the year.

In my last article focused on Pretium Resources, I estimated the mill feed grade to be in the 7-8 g/t range. Fortunately, I was wrong. The Q1 feed grade equaled 8.7 g/t. It is better than my expectations; however, it is the lowest grade recorded over the last five quarters, the disastrous Q1 2018 included. And although the grades probably won't be too much better in Q2, they should improve in Q3 and Q4. Another good news is that the recoveries are still very good, close to 97%. And the mill throughput rate has experienced its third consecutive quarter of growth. In Q1 2019, it climbed to 3,279 tpd, which represents a 13% improvement quarter-over-quarter.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

However, the good recoveries and throughput rates were unable to compensate for the low gold grades. As a result, the gold production was only 79,180 toz, which is an 18% decline compared to Q4 2018. Moreover, it is only slightly better than 75,689 toz gold produced in the very weak Q1 2018. As the production volumes have declined, the unit production costs have grown. Total cash costs climbed to $686/toz, which means a 12.5% growth since last quarter. AISC grew by 10.7% to $868/toz, and total cost of sales increased by 9.8% to $908/toz. However, along with the expected H2 2019 production growth, unit costs are expected to decline.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

Lower production volumes also had a negative impact on the financial results of Pretium Resources. The Q1 revenues equaled only $103.1 million. Compared to Q4 2018, revenues declined only by 5%, as the negative impacts of lower gold production were partially compensated by a higher gold price. However, since its peak in late February, the gold price is declining slowly, which doesn't indicate anything positive for the Q2 results. Pretium was able to generate earnings from mine operations of $29.2 million (19% less than in Q4), net earnings of $4.2 million (50% more than in Q4), and adjusted earnings of $16.5 million (18% less than in Q4). Operating cash flow equaled $39.9 million, which is only slightly less than $42.9 million generated in Q4.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

Pretium states that it is on track to meet the 2019 production guidance of 390,000-420,000 toz gold at an AISC of $775-875/toz. Also the ramp-up to the 3,800 tpd throughput rate seems to be on track. Mine development is approaching the rate of 1,000 meters per month, and the mill operated at 3,279 tpd on average in Q1.

If everything goes well, the Q3 and probably especially Q4 results should be quite good. However, before we get there, we must endure one more quarter of weak results. It is also questionable how the market will react to the resignation of Pretium's founder and executive chairman, Robert Quartermain. It means that barring a meaningful gold price growth, Pretium's shares can hardly expect any fundamental support. On the other hand, the technical picture looks really interesting.

In early April, after Pretium failed to break the upper boundary of its long-term trading range, the share price started to fall. Right now, it is approaching the lower boundary of the trading range. If it doesn't hold, it is hard to predict where the share price could find its bottom. However, weak Q1 results were widely expected, which may mean that they won't be able to send the share price below the critical level of approximately $6.9. Moreover, also the RSI is almost at the oversold levels, which could mean that a reversal is near. If the support level holds, it is possible to expect the share price to bounce back up, with a resistance level around $8.5.

Conclusion

Pretium's Q1 2019 financial results are not too good, as the low gold grades led to low production volumes and weak financial results. However, weak results were expected by the market, and they were also reflected in the share price. And although Pretium Resources didn't shine in Q1, it was still able to generate a tiny profit and a non-negligible operating cash flow of $40 million. At the current prices, Pretium's shares look interesting. Although there is no fundamental reason to expect a share price growth in the near term, as the Q2 results should be weak as well, the technical picture indicates that there is a good probability for an approximately 20% upwards movement. It all depends on the strength of the support level in the $6.9 area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PVG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.