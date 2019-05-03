The Long 400%+ Case For AMC Entertainment Holdings

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Being And Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

We believe AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) is undervalued, as an unjust fear of being displaced by streaming services - such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - is suppressing the company valuation. This undervaluation masks its strong competitive position, its upside earnings growth potential - primarily from gross margin expansion (pricing and product mix) - and multiple expansion potential.

We will structure this article in six sections. The first two will address the perceived Netflix/HBO threat, which we argue is more likely to be an opportunity, rather than a huge threat. We then discuss the strong competitive position of AMC, followed by the numerous operational levers (some of which are already under implementation). We discuss Silver Lake's involvement and end with the current valuation, risks and the upside potential.

We make investments in securities where a) there is a significant undervaluation to intrinsic value and where b) intrinsic value can be increased through operational and strategic levers and c) where there is an active owner that help drive the increase in intrinsic value. As such this case, AMC, is an excellent example of what we are looking for.

Now to the main messages:

The overall cinema market is growing steadily in mature markets (faster in emerging markets) ... it is certainly not falling of a cliff.

The movie industry has set record Box Offices in 2018, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2009, etc. Attendance numbers have been flattening out since 2011 while prices have been increasing by 3% per year, resulting in a net revenue growth of +2% per year for the industry as a whole. Furthermore, looking closer at the attendance numbers, there is no evidence that Netflix/HBO et al. have had any meaningful impact on attendance - i.e., there is no deceleration in attendance numbers.

Below are the U.S. box office record statistics from AMC's latest investor day presentation, clearly showing that the market in dollar terms is actually growing, not falling (as an important side note the market has been almost counter cyclical).

Attendance levels have stabilized since 2011, and, more importantly there is no clear impact from the launch of streaming services.

(You can replicate the statistics presented above at Box Office Mojo.)

In summary, the overall revenue (or attendance) impact from streaming services such as Netflix/HBO on the cinema industry is not visible, we do not see a deceleration of attendance numbers. In fact, revenues continue to grow year after year, with about +2% per year ... it is not falling off a cliff.

Netflix/HBO could very well be a huge opportunity.

So what can we say about Netflix/HBO et al., and their impact on the movie industry? Below is an excerpt from our memo on AMC, it lists a few observations regarding the streaming services, and draw some potential implications:

In essence, streaming service companies are forced to produce it's own content (as streaming as such is easy to replicate). But unlike Hollywood, the recurring revenue model of, e.g., HBO, allows it to plan, and develop content in faster, cheaper and more efficient way, resulting in massive amounts of content being produced (in the U.S., since 2005, the amount of movies made have more than doubled, and production of series have of course experienced massive growth). Today, the streaming services monetize this massive amount of content by gaining new subscribers and keeping its existing subscribers (reducing churn).

But there could be third way, which would not result in any incremental cost to the streaming services, but could have a significant revenue (with 100% profit contribution) impact, namely to stream the content at the cinemas. There are several ways in which this could be done without diluting the value from the subscription service. For example, by reducing ticket prices for subscribers, or by just allowing existing subscribers to buy tickets. Or by being very selective on which movies/series are played at the Cinemas.

In the long run, we believe the streaming service who will allow its users to see their content at the cinemas will add significant value to its subscribers. Imagine if Netflix managed to shift 10% of all "Bird Box" viewers to the cinemas, or if HBO would showcase the final season of "Game of Thrones" at the cinemas. Furthermore, as Netflix/HBO does not have any incremental cost for showcasing its content at the cinema, prices could be set significantly lower, with potentially high impact on attendance as a consequence.

The cinema operators like AMC on the other hand, ever more consolidated with oligopoly/monopoly position in all its markets, and a distribution model, that unlike streaming, is quite expensive to replicate (see more of that below), have a stronger hand, as more content is available, offered by larger number of studios. It increases the purchasing power of the cinema operators. This might explain why Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime recently tried to acquire Landmark Cinemas.

The larger cinema operators, AMC included, are taking market share, have monopoly/oligopoly position in all its key markets, and have high barriers to entry.

In a market that is experiencing a somewhat steady +2% growth, the large operators are taking share from the smaller operators, organically and through acquisitions. AMC for example, have been growing faster than the market organically in 2017 (-2% vs. the market at -3%, AMC grew with 3% 2018) and has almost doubled its cinema count since 2017 (through the acquisition of Carmike, Odeon and Nordic Cinema Group). Today, it is the only larger cinema operator with significant presence in the U.S. and Europe, and it has a dominant position in all its key markets (oligopoly or almost monopoly in virtually all markets). The dominant position not only makes AMC the go-to partner if one wants to exhibit content world wide, but it also ensures steady gross margins on ticket sales.

There are numerous and significant operational and strategic levers.

The truth is that there are so many things going on at AMC that it is hard to decide where to start. I will begin with the investments made lately, i.e., the doubling of the number of screens through acquisitions and the massive capex investment made in new recliner seats during the last years in the U.S.

We start with the investments made in recliner seats. The CFO stated (during its January TMT West Conference), that the company has undergone its biggest capex cycle in more than a decade. The key benefit of recliner seats is a better experience, and also more room for food and beverage. Food and beverage commands an 80% gross margins, which means that the impact of one dollar extra spent on Food and Beverage has a significant impact on bottom line.

Our estimations show that the ROIC on the recliner seats are about 30%, which was confirmed in the latest investor day:

The CFO has stated that these investments in recliner seats are behind them in the U.S., and it is now time to reap the benefits of these investments. This brings us to the acquisitions of Odeon, Cinemark and Nordic Cinema. There are very interesting differences between these chains/regions. For example, in the Nordics, with high cost for unskilled labor, the number of employees is significantly lower than in the U.S. This has been achieved through online/mobile ticket sales/ticketing and automatic ticket machines. In the U.S., the food consumption per screen is dramatically higher than in Europe, probably in part due to the recliner seat investments.

We believe that there are numerous ways to share best practices between the different regions, labor cost optimization in the U.S. and food penetration in Europe to name two examples. For example, if AMC where to increase its Food and Beverage penetration to Cinemark levels (i.e., to 35% from 30%, see exhibit below), it would have a 3 pp impact on EBITDA margin, or a 20% increase in EBITDA. We have also looked at the difference between the U.S. and Europe, and the increase in Food Penetration to Cinemark's levels could actually be made by increase AMC's European Food and Beverage penetration to AMC's U.S. Food and Beverages penetration levels.

Below is an apples to apples comparison (made by us in our memo, linked to aboe) between AMC and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) with more details. (Note that EBITDAR is a better comparison as Cinemark owns more of its screens.)

Now, this is just one quantifiable operational lever. There are more. We already mentioned labor costs in the U.S.

Another huge lever is Revenue Management. The leadership of AMC has an airplane background. The pricing of today's cinema tickets is a joke. One could differentiate much more between theaters, seats, time of day, day of week, expected demand etc.

An interesting observation, when comparing AMC and Cinemark, at the per screen level, is that Cinemark has lower ticket price on average, which allows them to increase attendance per screen. Attendance drives high margin food and beverage consumption and utilization (which drives operating leverage on all fixed costs, G&A and rent included). Note: This alludes to our comment about Netflix/HBO et al., who could help drive ticket prices lower.

Below is excerpt from our investment memo showing the per screen difference between AMC and Cinemark, isolated to the U.S. (2018 figures, can be found in the SEC filings).

Another set of interesting levers are new business models. We already mentioned potential collaborations with Netflix, HBO, and others. But AMC has also launched its own new business model, through the A-list subscription. We originally anticipated that this would be revenue and EBITDA neutral, but have a non negligible impact on valuation, as recurring revenue is much more valuable than ticket sales that are hit-driven. It turns out that it is EBITDA positive, and more positive than management had expected (according to the latest investor's day presentation).

We do not believe the full client base will converge to the subscription model, but with a closer collaboration with Netflix/HBO et al., the proportion of recurring revenue could very well increase over time (the same way Spotify has recurring revenues it then shares with its suppliers, but with a much much more competitive position). This could take some time, but we believe that is the direction. To reiterate: We have not included any impact from A-list on our EBITDA projections.

Silverlake has recently invested (at ~$19 per share) and will be pivotal in the discussions with Netflix and HBO.

Silverlake is one of the most renowned Private Equity firms with tech focus. It has board seat representation at AMC, and has probably already made an impact in the company (probably behind the higher FCF transparency and the refinancing of loans to name a few visible potential examples). We expect them to continue focusing on the mentioned levers: recliner seats, sharing of best practices, revenue management, new business models and the relationship with the streaming services.

The company is trading at around 7.5x EBITDA (after dilution).

Is 7.5x EBITDA low? Well, let's dig through the different potential reasons it might trade low.

Perception that the market is slowly disappearing. This is clearly wrong. It is still growing, and AMC is taking share. Add to that the operational and strategic levers, and there is more that speaks for EBITDA growing rather than falling, in the next three to five years.

Minimal amount of FCF. This has been true historically, but the cash has been used for high ROIC investments (recliner seats), and is in a good FCF shape today. The company has also made it difficult to separate maintenance capex from growth initiatives/investments historically. There are still some messy components (land lord contributions that support investments/change in deferred rent) but since the last quarter it is quite visible that the company will be producing (as growth investments come down) about $400m in FCF (after interest rates and maintenance capex). This is about 18% of market cap, a decent return as is. Nevertheless, we hope and expect the company to continue investing in 30% ROIC opportunities, if debt and FCF allows for this.

High leverage. This is true. The net debt figure stands at about 5x EBITDA. This is high, and creates some short term fragility (as already mentioned, in the medium term, we see continued market growth and some significant margin improvement). There are nevertheless some important short-term mitigants: the bullish outlook for the 2019 cinema slate (looks promising indeed, but we are not experts - who knew "Black Panther" would be such a huge success?) and a potential sale of Odeon if things would go heavily south. But as it looks today, the company is not struggling at all with its debt. In fact, the company recently made a successful refinancing.

The 400% return potential

We believe AMC could continue with at least an overall ticket sales growth of 2% CAGR, in line with historic overall market figures (i.e., no market share gain), yet faster Food and Beverage growth (7% CAGR), as penetration in Europe increases/effect of recliner seats continue, with the resulting gross margin expansion as product mix improves (thanks to Food and Beverage), and somewhat increased operating leverage (moves to pre-acquisition levels). We have not factored in any impact from A-list, nor labor force optimization, nor revenue management. In summary, we believe EBITDA margin could very well move from 15% to about 20% with overall sales growing at 3-4% per year. See below for a summary from our memo (note we are not using their adjusted EBITDA here below, to be conservative).

With approximately five times net debt to EBITDA today, and market cap of around 2.5 times EBITDA, assuming no change in EV/EBITDA multiple, the return resulting from this would be ~320%, assuming no dividends nor debt paydown along the way (to be conservative). See below (fully diluted numbers):

2018 2022 Return % EBITDA 849 1365 ND 4245 4245 Market cap 2123 8873 318% EV 6368 10238 EV/EBITDA 7,5 7,5

But what would AMC's EV/EBITDA multiple change to, if the Netflix/HBO threat is viewed more as an opportunity and not a threat? What if the recurring revenue model, actually picks up and becomes a meaningful share of its revenue profile? 10x EV/EBITDA? 12x EV/EBITDA? See below (again, this does not include any debt pay down/dividends):

2018 2022 Return % EBITDA 849 1365 ND 4245 4245 Market cap 2123 15015 607% EV 6368 16380 EV/EBITDA 7,5 12,0

Our 400% target is a mix of the above, which should capture risks to our EBITDA target, and EV/EBITDA assumptions.

Conclusion

We believe AMC is at an inflection point and we are taking a long position for a three to four year period. The gross margin expansion will be gradual over time, and when the fear of streaming services like Netflix turns into greed, the stock might surge quickly (when that happens is hard to predict). Still, there is room for some short-term (one-year) wins as 2019 might come in as yet another record year for AMC. We are nevertheless cautious in the short term as Q1 will be very weak (the box office was very weak, with very tough comps driven by "Black Panther" last year), although we believe most of this is already priced in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.