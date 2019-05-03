Daimler AG: Performance Review And Way Forward

Nevertheless, DMLRY would launch new models of EVs in China and North America over the next 3-5 years to capture the growing opportunity in the EVs market.

Thesis

In this article, I have discussed the financial and operating performance of Daimler AG (OTCPK:DMLRY) during Q1 2019 together with the factors in its business environment that could affect its performance going forward. Since these factors have forced the company to deliver a strategic response, hence I have also included the company's response to these factors and evaluated their effectiveness.

Figure-1 (Source: Daimler)

Performance review

During Q1 2019, DMLRY sold 773,800 units (Q1 2018: 807,000 units) and recorded revenues of ~€ 39.7 BB. While Q1 revenues were in line with previous (that is, Q1 2018 revenues of ~€ 39.8 BB) the unit sales suffered in terms of a 4% Y/Y decline. Among DMLRY's four business segments, the company's 'Mercedes-Benz Cars' segment saw a massive decline (Figure-2) in unit sales (from 594,000 units in Q1 2018 to 555,000 units in Q1 2019). The lower Y/Y unit sales were due to the life cycle effects of existing models and the introduction of new models that could not achieve the desired sales targets.

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

Moreover, even though 'Daimler Trucks' and 'Mercedes-Benz Vans' segments saved the day by posting a respective 2% and 4% Y/Y increase in unit sales, however, these segments also suffered on account of weak earnings that principally emanated from high inventories, and issues with the company's supply chain.

On an aggregate basis, the company's EBIT took a 16% Y/Y hit, declining from € 3.3 BB in Q1 2018 to € 2.8 BB in Q1 2019. Similarly, the net income also shrunk by 9% Y/Y (from € 2.4 BB in Q1 2018 to € 2.1 BB in Q1 2019).

The mild Q1 2019 performance also troubled the company's senior management regarding the accomplishment of its full-year performance targets. It's interesting to note that DMLRY's management still expects slight growth in Y/Y unit sales, revenues and earnings for the full fiscal year 2019. It is relevant to quote DMLRY's Chairman Dr. Dieter Zetsche on the occasion,

We cannot and will not be satisfied with these-as expected- moderate start to the year. We now have to work hard to achieve our targets for 2019.

Way forward for Daimler

Having said that, the question is how hard does the company have to work to restore investor confidence? An interesting situation also arises when we see that DMLRY has recently decided to discontinue production of its SMART (read: Swatch Mercedes ART) cars in North America (mainly the US and Canada). The company was forced to take this decision as its SMART EVs (read: electric vehicles) repeatedly failed to generate the required sales volume in North America. Now the company plans to cease production and sales of these vehicles, in North America after June 2019.

Daimler's strategic response

Nevertheless, DMLRY also plans to launch the SMART EVs (read: electric vehicles) in China somewhere around FY 2022. Moreover, in order to explore the opportunities in the booming EV industry in the US and Canada, DMLRY plans to launch the EQC model (Figure-3) of electric vehicles next year (FY 2020).

Figure-3 (Source: MBUSA)

Simultaneously, DMLRY's SMART cars would help the company tap into the expanding Chinese EV markets and is likely to score unit sales that the company has so miserably failed to generate in North America.

On the surface, it might be argued that if DMLRY's SMART cars could not effectively penetrate the North American markets, the risk of failure in the Chinese markets may also be significant. However, I disagree with such opinion for two reasons. First, because DMLRY will partner with Chinese firm Zhiejang Geely Holding Group to fine tune the features of its SMART EVs to the needs of Chinese customers. Second, the fact that China is the largest market for EVs encourages new startups to launch their versions of EVs in this expanding regional market. This practice was also highlighted in the recent Shanghai Auto Show where newly established automakers such as Xpeng also presented their concept cars that will be launched in China over the next 3-5 years' horizon. My point is, if new startups could penetrate the Chinese EV market, then an experienced automaker like Daimler would certainly be able to capture a fair share of the market given the expertise and resources at its disposal (discussed in the following section).

Daimler's strategic alliance with BMW

Earlier this year, DMLRY entered into a strategic alliance with BMW Motors (OTCPK:BMWYY) for sharing costs of development of 'self-driving' cars. In my view, this alliance represents a significant milestone that would enable the company to witness business growth in future; since traditional EVs would eventually be replaced by self-driving EVs. In order to retain its competitive edge in the long-term (say, the next 5-7 years), DMLRY's recent alliance would prove to be a just-in-time response to this opportunity and would also enable the company to pool the funds required to conduct research and development on new models.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that DMLRY's Q1 2019 was a mild quarter in terms of unit sales and earnings. Nevertheless, management is hopeful about its ability to deliver an impressive FY 2019. As we have seen in the discussion, DMLRY's business suffered on account of lower unit sales from some of its business segments and individual vehicle models, but the company plans to handle such issues strategically. Moreover, DMLRY's cost-sharing alliance with BMW would yield favorably for the company in that it would enable the company to utilize the emerging opportunity in the 'self-driving vehicles' space.

