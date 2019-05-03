Hold Off On AK Steel

Relatively cheap stock, sitting closer to 52-week lows, yet we would not recommend entering at this point due to weak fundamentals.

AK Steel (AKS) is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure, and manufacturing, including electrical power and distributors and converters markets.

Currently, AKS is trading relatively close to its 52-week lows and looks relatively cheap according to P/E and P/S.

AKS reported their Q1 2019 earnings on April 29, 2019, however, we do not yet see this stock as a buy.

Net sales for Q1 2019 came at $1.7bn, up 2.3% from Q1 2018. This increase was made possible with the 6.4% increase in average selling prices from $1,045 to $1,112 per ton. As we can see from the below chart, steel prices have been rising for the past few periods.

Although Q1 2019 financials look weak relative to Q1 2018, this was not a bad quarter for the AKS.

A positive for AK Steel is that their core operating expenses margin (COGS + SGA/Net Sales) fell over the period from 92.9% to 90.8%. This is a sign the firm is improving their all-important core efficiencies.

However, AKS could not show an improvement in EBITDA, nor net income which both decreased by 25.3% and 81.9% respectively.

The biggest hit AKS took on the income statement was from their planned closure of the Ashland Works facility which, apart from the facility's hot dip galvanizing coating line, was idled in December 2015. The coating line will be utilized by other facilities. This reorganisation should lead to EBITDA savings of over $40m from 2020.

For now, AKS recorded a charge of $77.4m relating to termination of take or pay agreements and employee unemployment/benefit costs. AKS anticipates a cash charge of $15m in 2019, rising to $20m in 2020, before falling back to $15m in 2021, with the remaining c.$17m spread out over several years following 2021. If we exclude the expense for the Ashland closure, adj EBITDA comes to $160.9m in Q1 2019, up from $118.7m and EBITDA margins increase by 230bps.

Raw Material Costs

A key item to look out for over the next few quarters is AK Steel's cost base.

Iron ore is the main raw material required for their steel manufacturing operations. AKS purchased c. 6.5m tons of iron ore pellets in 2018 and expect to purchase approximately 6.4m tons in 2019.

Iron ore prices have increased over the last few months mainly due to Vale's (VALE) dam failure in Brazil that was reported to remove 92.8 MT from the market (see more on this in F-Stats recent Vale S.A analysis). In addition, weather-related issued (cyclones) in Australia affected shipments and production which also helped to increase prices. This should result in rising costs of goods sold over the next few quarters which will put pressure on the firm's EBITDA margins.

Shipments and Volumes

One key issue for AKS is their shipment volumes.

The automotive market is very important for AKS. Automotive made up 63% of net sales in 2018, down from 65% in 2017 and 66% in 2016. Likewise, Infrastructure and Manufacturing fell from 16% in 2017 and 2016 to 15% in 2018. The lower share of contributions to net sales is due to falling volumes to these markets. Flat-rolled steel shipments in 2017 were down 6% to 5.59 tons from 5.94 tons in 2016. The decrease was due to a 10% decline in shipments to the automotive market compared to 2016, primarily as a result of reduced North American light vehicle production.

Although volumes rose overall in 2018, we still see this downward trend continuing. Flat-rolled steel shipments were 5.68 tons, a 2% increase compared to 2017 shipments of 5.60 tons, however, this was purely down to higher demand from the Distributors and Converters market, which was partially offset by a 3% decline in shipments to the automotive market.

Shipments have continued to show weakness in 2019. In Q1, total shipments fell by 3% to 1.39m from 1.43m in Q1 2018. To understand these trends, it may help to take a look at the key drivers of their business which can be evaluated looking at three key markets.

Automotive outlook:

In the U.S., after approaching 17m units in 2018, S&P Global Ratings expects light vehicle sales to decline by c. 1% y-o-y in 2019 before stabilizing in the 16.5-16.9m unit range for 2020 and beyond.

A 1% decline from already high levels would not be too big a negative for AKS, however, we may see greater declines than that predicted by AK Steel given that automakers have kicked off Q1 with weak results. Overall, U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to decline in 2019 led by falling passenger car sales, with March sales dropping by an estimated 2.1%.

Residential Construction outlook:

In terms of construction, housing starts grew by c. 4% in 2018. AKS forecasted more growth in 2019 to 1.29m units from 1.26m (+ 2.4%).

However, housing starts fell by 12% in February and 0.3% in March 2019 as weakness in the single-family housing segment led to lower than expected results. This constitutes the biggest decline in over 2 years. The news is similar for building permits that fell 1.7% in March, the lowest it's been since October of 2018. Y-o-Y, housing starts went down 14.2% and building permits fell by 7.8%.

Non-Residential Construction outlook:

Non-residential spending increased by 4.8% year on year. However, we question the robustness of this growth. Private non-residential construction flat-lined during the past year, despite higher materials costs, suggesting that the construction activity has decreased in real terms over the past year, another negative for AKS shipments.

In our recent article on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), we mentioned how the 3.2% GDP growth, propelled by government infrastructure spending, could be a tailwind for the firm. AKS would also certainly benefit from higher infrastructure spending, however, more recent information suggests that the previously reported strong data may have been overzealous.

This week, the U.S. Commerce Department revised construction spending data lower for January and February (lower by 0.3% in February) and announced that spending had decreased by 0.8% Y-o-Y in March 2019. Lower construction spending and GDP growth cast some negativity over the metals market.

Continuing weakness in the residential and non-residential construction sectors will lower demand for steel, further impacting AK's shipments in the quarters to come. Having said this, investors can take some comfort from potential demand created by future construction plans such as the $2 Trillion infrastructure package. In addition, lower mortgage rates could help increase the rate of private construction projects which dropped 0.7% in March.

All this is to say, we see the firm relying more on the growth within their smallest segment, Distributors and Converters. This segment has increased contribution to net sales from 18% in 2016 of sales to 22% in 2018 and is the only segment contributing more to net sales y-o-y. The increase is reflective of the substantial increase in spot market pricing as well as an increase in volumes sold.

Takeaway

While we believe that AKS has performed broadly in line with expectations, we do not expect 2019 to be a year of significant growth for the firm and expect AKS to end 2019 towards the low end of guidance. Given the lower volumes seen across their Automotive and Infrastructure segments as they contend with a weakening market, the firm is highly dependent on strength in steel prices. Although the steel market currently appears strong, a meaningful fall in prices could be catastrophic for AKS. We expect AK Steel to post more robust growth in 2020 when they can start recognising the EBITDA savings from the Ashland Works facility closure. F-Stat will keep watching AK Steel but does not expect to get involved until Q4 2019.

