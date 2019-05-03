Aurora Cannabis: Don't Listen To The Haters - Why It'll Dominate The Industry Over The Long Term

I've been hitting it hard lately concerning Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and the perception it needs to make a deal with a large company in order to move to the next level. The reason why is the market is wrong on this in regard to Aurora, even though I expect there to be a number of significant partnerships entered into this year, albeit with very different terms than its competitors have made.

These will indeed trigger a significant boost in its share price, especially when accompanied by its rapidly growing revenue, and the company's guidance that it'll become cash-flow positive in 2019.

In this article we'll look at a recent interview with Cam Battley, where he clearly lays out the partnership strategy of Aurora, and why the company hasn't simply copied the actions of its peers.

Cam Battley on its partnership strategy

In a recent interview with Marketwatch, Battley was asked hadn't entered into deals with large companies in the way its competitors had. Here's how he responded:

Battley: We've talked to everybody who have done deals already. We are taking a different approach. We started to get counsel from a very sage source [hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz] in the United States several months ago, which was in view of some other companies handing control to a larger entity in a mature industry, like Constellation or Altria. In those cases, they've got board control of those companies and they're on the path to majority ownership. So [Peltz] said "don't do that" and here's why: If you sell out now, it's going to mean selling your shareholders short because the value of your company is rising every quarter. There's no need to do that. The opportunity exists to create strategic partnerships across more than one vertical. You don't have to become a tobacco company. You don't have to become a distiller. You can partner on a strategic level with multiple companies across multiple verticals and remain independent. The key to that is separating in your mind the concepts of strategic partnership and capital raise. There's no need to assume that those two things go together. If you have sufficient capital, especially if you're moving into a cash-flow-positive situation as we are in 2019, there's no need to necessarily combine those two concepts.

The first thing I want to comment on there is Battley's focus on who controls the company. He cites as examples Constellation and Altria, where they've taken control of the boards of companies that invested in, and will eventually obtain majority ownership.

The problems there, as I've mentioned in the recent past, is this will be a hindrance in my opinion, as mature players in fading industries are scrambling to find alternative revenue sources that can grow their top and bottom lines. The companies that infuse cash into will become nothing more than a subsidiary of the larger company - whether acquired outright or they take a majority interest in the company. This will be a positive in general for the short term, but over the long term I don't see this as a good business model. Neither does Aurora leadership.

Breaking it down

Since this is the first time that I've seen Aurora management be so clear on its partnership strategy, I want to break it down so it's fully understood.

First, as I've been saying for a while, it's obvious Aurora could have easily entered into a number of deals with deep-pocketed companies; being the visible leader in production, global footprint, medical cannabis, management team, and clinical trials, among other areas of the industry.

Its organic growth and strategic acquisitions in important add-on pieces that will drive efficiencies and growth for many years, combined with the above, makes Aurora the most desirable company to do business with in the sector, as it is extremely important to have a predictable, quality supplier in a market where demand is soaring. This is why it has been obvious to me the company has decided to go a different direction than its peers. As seen above, Battley has confirmed that.

One thing I wasn't aware of was the role hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz played in the process. From what Battley said, it suggests the company was close to following the path of its peers before Peltz counseled them to go in a different direction. It was the right advice, as will be proven over the long haul.

Peltz was correct when he pointed out he was selling shareholders short if the company were to sell out to a larger company. His point was not only correct in relationship to the value of the company rising quarter after quarter, but that will continue to be the case for a long time into the future. For that reason Aurora doesn't have the need to give up control in order to grow.

Also important is Peltz noted that Aurora can enter into strategic partnerships "across more than one vertical." In my last article on Aurora I pointed out that it's inevitable that there will be an announcement of a major partner in 2019, but added that it would be likely that it would be with more than one company. The advice given by Peltz suggests this is almost certainly how the company will move ahead. Peltz also mentioned the importance of remaining independent. I totally agree with that.

Separating partnerships from capital raise

In the interview Battley offered up the key to understanding the company in regard to partnerships, maintaining independence, and capital raise. Every investor interested in Aurora needs to know this because many pundits, analysts and financial writers are absolutely clueless about it. They continue to harp on the need for Aurora to give up control in order to raise capital. Even here Peltz resists that idea because the company will become cash flow positive in 2019, eliminating the need to enter into that type of deal.

What all this means if the company will enter into strategic partnerships, but they'll be of the kind that are more beneficial to shareholders. In other words, as I've mentioned a number of times in the past, Aurora is looking for partnerships outside of raising capital. The general market doesn't get this yet, I hope readers do. The assumption the two go together is why many following Aurora draw the wrong conclusions and don't understand the company.

Again, there will be more partnerships made in 2019 by Aurora, and they will include some major players I believe. What investors need to know is they probably aren't going to be made for the purpose of raising capital. When Aurora goes cash flow positive, it should be rewarded by the market because of the quality management team maintaining their independence while growing the top and bottom lines of the company in the years ahead.

All that said, Peltz can exercise warrants in the company that would give him a meaningful position. The difference there is he is obviously aligned fully with the direction the company is taking, and management is comfortable with the idea he isn't interested in interfering with the process, but rather is taking on the role of adviser to offer guidance when needed. Bigger companies aren't willing in most cases, or able, to do the same.

When analyzing Aurora, take seriously the direct comments by Battley that the company is in fact separating strategic partnerships from capital raise, which means the terms of the deals will be different than those major competitors like Canopy Growth have entered into.

Conclusion

Aurora Cannabis is a complex company because of the numerous deals it has already made with a wide variety of companies, or with those it has acquired outright. It's also hard to understand at times because it has chosen to go in a different direction than its peers.

Even so, this is what has attracted me to the company in the first place, and why I continue to believe it'll vastly outperform its peers long into the future. Not only that, it's likely to do so in the near term as well.

By outperform, understand I'm not referring to the temporary movements of its share price. That will go up over time, but I'm talking about the pieces Aurora already has in place that will drive growth and positive cash flow in the near and long term.

I fully support the direction Aurora is taking in relationship to partnerships and capital raise, and see that as a major competitive advantage going forward, rather than the negative that people not knowing what they're talking about, spin it as.

Aurora isn't unable to make major deals in the similar vein of its competitors, it refuses to do so if it doesn't increase shareholder value in the long term. The company is in the enviable position of not needing to, as shareholders will find out will be a major benefit in the years ahead.

As the earnings results will show over the next couple of years, Aurora is going to outperform its competitors by a wide margin as the companies stand today. It will do so not only because of its partnership strategy, but because of its market-leading technical expertise, where its facilities produce quantity and quality cannabis that can be counted on to be delivered by end-users.

For these reasons and others, Aurora is going to outperform its peers, and once the market starts to understand the benefit of not selling to large companies and giving up control for short-term capital raise, shareholders will be even further rewarded.

