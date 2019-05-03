Canopy Growth: What A Steal With Its Acreage Deal

Canopy Growth (CGC) once again outdid its competitors by becoming the first major Canadian cannabis company to acquire a large MSO in the U.S. Its latest deal to acquire Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF), contingent on the U.S. legalizing cannabis federally, represents a great deal for Canopy. We maintain our position that Canopy represents the best way to play the cannabis sector and is a must-own for all investors.

Acreage Buy A Steal

We think Canopy's deal to acquire Acreage when the U.S. legalizes federally represents a great outcome for its shareholders. The deal is structured in a way that allows Canopy to lock in a price right now that is highly attractive. Acreage went public last November and raised $314 million at $25 per share. In this deal, Canopy agreed to pay $2.55 in cash and 0.5818 of Canopy shares for each Acreage share. Based on Canopy's closing share price of $42.85, the total consideration is worth $27.45 per share at the end of last week. Before the deal was leaked on Wednesday, Acreage closed at $20.47 on Tuesday, the day before the deal was leaked, so the offer price represented a 35% premium to the unaffected share price. However, considering that Acreage last raised money at $25 per share just six months ago, the offer price represents a great deal for Canopy in our opinion.

(Source: TSX)

Another important feature of this deal is that Canopy has acquired the call option to buy 100% of Acreage that is valid for 7.5 years. As long as the U.S. government legalizes cannabis federally, Canopy will pay the price it negotiated today no matter how much progress Acreage will make in the next few years. As a result, any future value created by Acreage from its execution will accrue to Canopy, instead of its own shareholders. In the meantime, Canopy will let Acreage's management team continue to run the company and stay away from breaking any listing rules from the stock exchanges. It is hard to imagine that Acreage would agree to sell off its future benefits without asking for a significant premium only six months after its RTO. Well, all we can say is that Canopy got a sweet deal.

First-Mover Again

When we began our cannabis coverage more than a year ago, we initiated Canopy while calling it the best way to play the cannabis sector. One of our arguments back then was that Canopy has proven itself as a first-mover in the cannabis sector through various achievements. Canopy was the first cannabis company to list on a major exchange in Canada and single-handedly legitimized cannabis industry by securing a $4 billion investment from beverage giant Constellation Brands (STZ). This time around, Canopy made the first move again by securing its entry into the attractive U.S. market.

The U.S. cannabis market is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the world. Compared to the Canadian market, we think the U.S. market is far more appealing and represents a must-have market for any cannabis company that has a global ambition. It is only natural that Canopy has been eyeing for entries into the U.S. market. The company launched its U.S. hemp strategy early this year after the U.S. legalized hemp federally through the 2018 Farm Bill. However, Canopy and other Canadian cannabis companies have not been able to invest in the U.S. due to listing rules. Because Canopy has to maintain its NYSE and TSX listings, it has to find an innovative solution which we think it has done with its Acreage deal.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In our view, Acreage is one of the top 6 MSOs in the U.S. despite its relatively small revenue base. We analyzed Acreage's 2018 Q4 recently in "Near-Term Growth Likely To Lag Behind Peers" and concluded that the stock is trading at appropriate valuations based on its average growth outlook and small revenues. Acreage reported $10.5 million of revenue last quarter which grew 91% from Q3 driven by new store openings. We think Acreage has the potential to become a meaningful consolidator in the U.S. market and the deal with Canopy actually allows Acreage to issue up to 58 million shares to pursue growth opportunities. Given Acreage's current share price, that would mean an additional $1.5 billion of capital available to be deployed by Acreage. It is possible that Canopy will use Acreage as its platform for further consolidation in the U.S. going forward.

(Investor Presentation)

Looking Ahead

The benefits to Canopy shareholders are loud and clear in this case. Canopy now has a ticket to the largest cannabis market in the world, and surprisingly, it doesn't need to pay a huge premium for it. We continue to be impressed by Canopy's execution and foresight. It has continued to lead the cannabis sector with its flawless execution and innovative deal-making. We think other Canadian cannabis companies could be looking to replicate similar transactions after Canopy pioneered a way for them to participate in the U.S. sector. We continue to rate Canopy a buy based on its moat in the global cannabis sector and its deal to buy Acreage provides additional upsides.

