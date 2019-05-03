FormFactor Not Seeing A Sharp Turn Yet

If and when chip and chip equipment stocks start reflecting a more moderate recovery, this is a name to revisit.

Longer-term trends in chip design complexity and volume growth from autos, automation, IoT, and so on all support a basically bullish thesis on the underlying business.

First quarter results and second quarter guidance were both basically on track, but FormFactor's management commentary doesn't suggest a big V-shaped rebound in the chip sector is underway.

I liked FormFactor (FORM) around the start of the year, as this market-leading wafer-testing company is driven by chip production volumes, not semiconductor equipment capex budgets, and ongoing migrations to more complex chip designs and packaging. Since then, the whole chip market has done better than I’d expected on renewed enthusiasm that the cycle correction will be short and fairly shallow, and FormFactor shares are up more than a third since that last article even with a pretty nasty post-earnings fall.

While I do still like the basic story at FormFactor, I think there’s still too much bullishness around the chip recovery story. With mixed reads from probe companies like FormFactor and Micronics and my own concerns that the correction process could take a little longer, I’d be careful about jumping in right away on this post-earnings decline.

A Decent Quarter

FormFactor did fine with its first quarter numbers despite some fairly typical quarter-to-quarter volatility in customer ordering patterns.

Revenue rose 12% year over year, but slipped about 6% sequentially, and came in slightly above expectations. Overall, probe card revenue rose 14%, while system revenue rose 3%. Within cards, Foundry and Logic rose 23% yoy and fell 7%, while DRAM fell 5% yoy and 2% qoq, and NAND jumped 23% yoy but fell a similar amount qoq (high volatility in the small-for-FORM NAND business is normal).

In GAAP terms, gross margin improved 150bp yoy and slipped 10bp sequentially, with card margin down slightly (down 30bp qoq) and a big jump in system gross margin (up more than six points). Non-GAAP gross margin was flat sequentially and up less than a point from the year-ago level. While GAAP operating income more than doubled, non-GAAP operating income increased a more moderate 38% yoy, with three points of margin expansion.

It’s normal for FormFactor to see a fair bit of volatility in its customer mix from quarter to quarter, and that continued to be the case in the first quarter. While TSMC (TSM) was a 10%+ customer for the first time ever in the fourth quarter, the were sub-10% this quarter. Intel (INTC), which is typically FormFactor’s largest customer, grew its business with FormFactor 70% year over year this quarter, though revenue did shrink 9% qoq, while Samsung also shrunk on a quarterly basis (down 6%).

Mixed Guidance And Outlook Diminish The V-Shaped Recovery Hopes

FormFactor’s business doesn’t follow its customers’ business in lock-step, as customers will often order ahead of expected ramps, but the trends are typically broadly similar. Although FormFactor’s guidance for the second quarter basically bracketed expectations, maybe the Street didn’t like management’s commentary on the health/trends in the market.

VLSI Research is forecasting a 5% contraction in the probe card market in 2019, with memory being a significant part of that. For its part, FormFactor acknowledged weaker demand in the increasingly important auto semiconductor market and also pointed to weaker NAND demand. While some areas are picking up (RF demand is picking up ahead of 2H’19 smartphone launches), I’d say FormFactor’s commentary reinforces my basic view that the chip market, as a whole, isn’t snapping back as quickly as bulls wanted to believe it would.

Looking at competitor data helps, but only to a point. Micronics raised guidance for its March quarter on stronger probe card demand, but that was driven entirely by NAND – a business that has always been stronger for Micronics and is still a small business for FormFactor (less than 10% of probe card revenue) and one where it has low share (around 10% versus its 40%+ share in logic). What’s more, Micronics reiterated a call for weaker demand for logic probe cards, and JEM has likewise not had especially encouraging things to say about the outlook for probe card demand in 2019.

The Longer-Term Story Still Works

If FormFactor’s slide continues, this is a stock I will look at again, because I like the long-term story. It’s no secret that chip designs are becoming more and more complex. While that creates engineering challenges for companies like FormFactor and Micronics to develop probe cards that can quickly and accurately test those new chips, they’ve shown they’re up to the task and this increasing complexity is increasing the separation between the top players and everybody else.

Moreover, this is a business driven both by increasing complexity and increasing overall chip production volume growth. Chip content in autos is accelerating rapidly, and if 5G drives widespread of adoption of IoT, volumes will accelerate even further. While weaker handset demand is a headwind, growth opportunities like 5G infrastructure (basestations), servers, industrial automation, and so on should all support strong volume growth in the next decade.

The Outlook

I still expect long-term revenue growth from FormFactor in the neighborhood of 6% and double-digit FCF growth. I likewise expect mid-teens EBITDA margins in the near term, with potential to scale up into the high teens and possibly 20% over time.

All of that’s fine, but I don’t see as compelling of a valuation today. The shares look pricey on what would otherwise look to be a fair forward multiple on the basis of near-term EBTIDA margin potential, and discounted cash flow points to a high single-digit annualized expected return from here – not bad, I’ll grant, but I usually shoot for double-digit expected returns with a stock like FormFactor.

The Bottom Line

If semiconductors correct more meaningfully on more restrained rebound expectations and/or FormFactor overcorrects after this round of earnings/guidance, I’d definitely reconsider the name. For now, while I like the long-term volume and complexity story underpinning FormFactor’s growth, I feel that the share price already reflects a lot of that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.