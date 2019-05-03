VTI Returns To Most Competitive Total Market ETF Status

Vanguard’s Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is the ETF version of the largest equity mutual fund in terms of assets under management, VTSAX, and VTI is the third largest equity ETF. The fund uses an index investment approach that is designed to track the performance of the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index, which represents essentially all stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market. VTI was the standard for broad index investing, but many competitors have shown up in this space. VTI just lowered its fees to retain top tier status.

About VTI

VTI is composed of over 3,600 companies. VTI’s weighting of these holdings is based on key characteristics that include market capitalization and industry weightings, but also considers certain financial measures, such as P/E ratio and dividend yield. VTI is essentially the S&P 500 plus the other stocks, with about 80% of VTI being within the S&P 500. Moreover, the top holdings are the same, because of market weighting and the sheer mass of the largest companies, such that the top ten holdings of VTI and the S&P 500 should almost always be the same companies listed in the same order. See below (source: Vanguard) Much like the broader market, VTI may now and frequently suffer from some excessive concentration in popular sectors, but only in proportion to the market itself. It is currently most heavily concentrated in the technology and financial sectors, where tech makes up just over 20% of the fund and financials are just under 20 percent. Consumer services, healthcare and industrials each make up around 13% of the fund. These weightings do not appear alarming, and the fund remains rather well diversified across sectors.

The battle to the lowest fees

Where VTI bests most of its passive index ETF competition is on the issue of fees. There, Vanguard has slowly gone from handily beating the competition to now matching new entrants. Vanguard just reduced VTI’s expense ratio from 0.04% to 0.03%, and did the same for its S&P 500 ETF, VOO. These ultra-low and further reduced fees are likely to remain attractive to passive investors. Vanguard took these funds to the expenses set by its major competitors' similar products, State Street'sSPDR Total Stock Market ETF (SPTM) and BlackRock's iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT).

JPMorgan recently launched an ETF with an even lower expense ratio, charging an industry low 0.02% on its BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS). This ETF is less diverse than VTI and the other total market comps, where BBUS holds about 622 companies, which it asserts reflects about 85% of the U.S. market. This fund and its expenses are likely to gain attention over time.

The diversity accomplished by those holdings is likely sufficiently similar to the larger total market competitors. As management expenses and transaction costs continue to drop or become free, all the above funds are likely to continue to match or beat the lowest priced competitor.

All three of the above total market ETFs appear reasonable selections, as does BBUS, where their most common investor is likely to select based upon both management fees and trading commissions. At least one of the above are available commission free at most competitive online brokers, and many brokers also now offer their own proprietary comps that are also often commission free, but generally no lower than the above on expenses.

These total market ETFs will likely continue to play the game of management fee limbo, and continue to lower fees from this current industry standard, as they have for indexing sizable institutional assets and on some mutual fund options. Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street appear likely to continue to match one another, or any new competitor that accomplishes sufficient scale. With Vanguard just recently matching the old low and BBUS providing a new low, neither are likely to better those in the immediate future, so the next move will likely come from BlackRock or State Street.

Conclusion

Until the next salvo is fired, VTI appears to offer the most to investors looking for more diversification than the S&P 500, with the lowest possible fees. If VTI is not available commission free at your broker, then it is likely that either ITOT or SPTM are, and possibly BBUS, all of which appear to make excellent total U.S. market ETF choices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.