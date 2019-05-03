Ferrexpo: Are You Willing To Deal With Uncertainty?

The violent sell-off caused by the uncertainty surrounding the recent accounting investigation has pushed Ferrexpo’s valuation to a very attractive level.

While supply tightness has persisted after the Brumadinho dam disaster, seasonal demand is now picking up.

Investment case

We believe that iron ore prices will remain buoyant for longer due to the combination of persisting supply constraints and the recent pick-up in Chinese seasonal demand.

While no pure-play ETF exists to get exposure to iron ore prices, we propose Ferrexpo (OTCPK:FEEXF), a Swiss-based mining company, with its iron-ore mining capabilities in Ukraine, as a potentially very attractive opportunity to assert upside exposure to iron ore prices.

While Ferrexpo has a significant exposure to iron ore, it has recently sold off massively following an accounting investigation to trade at a very discounted valuation. If the storm passes - and we think it will - Ferrexpo is likely to pare all its recent losses and move further higher as it benefits from a solid iron price environment.

Significant rally in iron ore prices so far this year

Iron ore prices have surged by roughly 30% since the start of the year, trading close to their highest level since 2014.

The iron ore market was hit by a significant supply disruption caused by the Vale’s dam accident in January, which put around 50 million tonnes of iron ore off-line – 3% of global production.

Although some market participants expected a temporary spike in prices, iron prices have continued to move higher, principally due to further supply disruptions, which were weather-related. Most notably, the tropical cyclone Veronica prompted major players like BHP and RIO to revise downward their 2019 production guidance. The chart from Barclays sums it up well:

Although Vale’s Brotucu mine, (capacity of 30 million tonnes per year - 8% of the company’s iron ore output) has restarted after a closure of 75 days, the company has left its 2019 production guidance from March 28 unchanged because heavy rains in March and April impacted more than envisaged production at the Northern System.

This tight supply environment has been conducive to buoyant iron ore prices.

Expect further upside thanks to stronger seasonal demand

Looking ahead, we expect iron ore prices to continue to push higher because seasonal demand is picking up. Our channel-checks show that restocking activity has gained traction of late, especially ahead of the China’s Labour Day (May 1-3), due to stronger construction activities and therefore stronger crude steel output (main source of iron ore demand).

China’s policy easing and credit relations since year-start has resulted in a notable improvement in the property sector in March, according to the NBS.

According to the NBS, property starts rose 18.1% YoY in March (vs + 6.0% YoY in Jan-Feb) while property sold rose 1.8% YoY in March (vs -3.6% YoY in Jan-Feb).

We expect the improvement in the property sector to continue in the coming months, which should driven crude steel production higher, and therefore iron ore demand firmer.

Against this tight fundamental backdrop (supply constraints + firmer seasonal demand), we believe that iron prices will hit the psychological level of $100 per tonne by H1 2019.

FEEXF: Our preferred play to benefit from buoyant iron ore prices

To assert upside exposure to iron ore, no pure-play ETF is currently available. However, a number of mining companies are exposed to the commodity, including KIO (OTCPK:KUMBF), FXPO (OTCPK:FEEXF) and FMG (OTC:FMGGF). The chart from HSBC below shows the iron ore exposure across the major players.

FEEXF is our preferred play at this juncture.

The 30% sell-off in the company’s share on Friday April 26, triggered by Deloitte’s resignation from its office as statutory auditor with immediate effect, is in our view overdone.

The resignation was due to the difference in conclusions of an auditor and the Board as part of an independent review committee set up by the Company to investigate “discrepancies” in payments to a Ukrainian charity fund Blooming Land.

While Ferrexpo’s Board unanimously held the view that Ferrexpo’s CEO and majority shareholder Kostyantin Zhevago “does not have significant influence or control over Blooming Land,” Deloitte shared a different opinion, indicating that “we did not consider that we had obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence to conclude whether the Group CEO did not hold significant influence, held significant influence or excercised control.”

FEEXF’s Chairman Steve Lucas shares his take in a recent Bloomberg interview:

“No one likes to fall out with their auditors, but we just had a fundamental difference. We’re talking about a third party here and we had no ability to compel Blooming Land to provide Deloitte with the information they were looking for.”

While there is presently no definitive timeline about the conclusion of the independent review initiated by the company, Steve Lucas indicated “no more than one or two months.”

We expect FEEXF to pass the storm and realign with its sound fundamentals when uncertainty surrounding this incomplete investigation abates. At any rate, we believe that the current reward to risk ratio for being long Ferrexpo is skewed in our favour. While we admit that the risk is elevated at this stage, the reward could be even bigger.

Ferrexpo plc is a Swiss-based mining company, with its iron-ore mining capabilities in Ukraine. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and it is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

FY 2018 results, which were delayed by the accounting investigation, came in stronger than expected.

Source: JPM

EBITDA of $503 million was 3% above market consensus (Bloomberg).

Underlying EPS of $0.57 per share was 4% above consensus.

Operating cash flow came in at $293 million, ~8% above the consensus.

We think that FEEXF’s valuation is highly discounted vs. its peers, its balance sheet is healthy, and the company is able to focus less on deleveraging.

The company has a 2019 production guidance of 10.6 million tonnes, unchanged from 2018. But FEEXF seeks to hit a production of 12 million tonne in 2020.

Against this, we believe that a positive conclusion of the current accounting investigation will result in a solid rebound in FEEXF, which fundamentally will benefit from buoyant iron ore prices.

