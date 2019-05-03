Teekay Corporation Salvages Debt Refinancing By Turning To Plan-B

Given the $100 million cash infusion from the sale of Teekay Offshore Partners, expect the company to abstain from utilizing its newly instated equity distribution agreement for the time being.

While terms and circumstances of the refinancing leave much to be desired, a big overhang on the shares has been finally removed. Investors should start to look forward again.

Last week, I provided my assessment of Teekay Corporation's (TK) or "Teekay" proposed debt refinancing which has caused a lively debate among investors.

Photo: Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO - Source: www.aukevisser.nl

As it turned out, the company's original proposal likely ran into troubles with investors as Teekay surprisingly announced the sale of its remaining interests in Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) to Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) for $100 million in cash and subsequently amended the offering terms:

Reduced principal amount by $50 million to $250 million with expected net proceeds of $240.4 million.

Shortened duration by two years to 2022, now ahead of the company's $125 million 5% convertible notes due in January 2023.

Despite the strong underlying collateral package and the Teekay Offshore Partners transaction substantially improving the company's liquidity profile, buyers still demanded an eye-catchingly high interest rate of 9.25% but as already stated in last week's article, the ugly refinancing terms simply reflect the current reality in today's shipping and offshore energy markets.

Photo: Petrojarl Banff FPSO - Source: MarineTraffic.com

One could certainly complain about the very high interest rate for a small, B2-rated secured bond offering, the company being forced to sell its interests in Teekay Offshore close to all-time lows and Brookfield as part of the transaction essentially getting millions of warrants and the remaining 49% general partner interest for free and the upcoming material impairment charge as a result of the sale but, at least in my view, investors would be better served to focus on the positive aspects of the transaction:

with the long-standing debt refinancing overhang finally removed, the company faces no debt maturities for next three years and will be able to execute patiently against its stated target to dispose of its remaining operating assets.

the future absence of further potential distractions from issues at Teekay Offshore Partners

with the proceeds from the Teekay Offshore Partners sale, utilizing the recently established equity distribution agreement with Citibank has become highly unlikely now.

In combination, these aspects should largely remove the uncertainty caused by the original offering terms and particularly the unexpected equity distribution agreement.

Bottom Line

While certainly painful, the company did what had do be done and finally succeeded to remove the long-standing debt refinancing overhang from its stock.

Moreover, the overall investment thesis mostly centering around Teekay LNG Partners' (TGP) massive contract backlog and, to a lesser extent, a recovery in the shares of Teekay Tankers (TNK) remains largely unchanged.

That said, the company won't capture potential future upside in Teekay Offshore Partners anymore but this had become a much smaller part of the overall story ever since the required bailout by Brookfield Business Partners in 2017.

Investors should leave the somewhat rugged refinancing process behind and look forward to Teekay management finally starting to execute against its stated goals and hopefully developing a new, comprehensive roadmap for investors, particularly with regards to the company's incentive distribution rights in its most promising holding, Teekay LNG Partners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.