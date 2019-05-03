Sonim Technologies Proposes Terms For $50 Million IPO

SONM has grown more rapidly than the industry, produced strong financial and operational results, and is profitable.

Sonim Technologies wants to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Sonim Technologies (SONM) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company designs and sells ruggedized mobile communication devices and software for ‘task workers’ in high impact work environments.

Given SONM’s growth trajectory, other positive operating and financial metrics, and profitability, the IPO appears to be a solid offering within the proposed range.

Company & Technology

San Mateo, California-based Sonim was founded in 1999 as NaviSpin.com to manufacture and market ruggedized Android-based mobile phones and accessories designed for the industrial enterprise and public sectors.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Robert Plaschke, who has been with the firm since 2002 was previously Entrepreneur in Residence at venture capital firm Sutter Hill Ventures.

Sonim’s offerings include rugged mobile phones that can connect to both public and private wireless networks, industrial-grade accessories, as well as cloud-based software and application services.

The company’s technology combines the functionality of single-purpose electronic devices, such as barcode scanners, location-tracking devices and sensors into one Android-powered device with access to apps on the Google Play Store.

Some of the company’s main end consumers are typically in the construction, hospitality, energy and utility, logistics, and manufacturing sectors.

Below is a demonstration video of Sonim’s rugged phone durability:

Source: Sonim

The company has developed and integrated dozens of application programming interfaces [APIs] specific for its phones and has partnered with over 800 app developers to create a purpose-built experience.

Management states that as of January 2019, Sonim was the only private mobile phone company to have a stocked ruggedized product with three of the four largest U.S. wireless carriers - AT&T, Sprint and Verizon.

Investors in Sonim Technologies included B. Riley Financial, Azini Capital Partners, Apax Partners, e.ventures, 3i Group, Accel, and SIAR Capital, among others.

Customer Acquisition

The company primarily markets its products through AT&T, Sprint and Verizon in the US as well as Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility in Canada.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been decreasing as revenue has increased markedly, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 9.01% 2017 12.47%

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a very strong 3.8x in the most recent year.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the global rugged smartphone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2021 with a year-over-year increase of 1.92% for 2017.

The number of devices sold annually is projected to grow by 0.68 million units by 2021.

The main factor driving market growth is the growing need for mobile devices that can withstand accidental drops and other extreme conditions.

The North American region is projected to account for half of the rugged smartphone market revenue during the forecast period, as can be seen by the graphic below:

Major director competitors that provide or are developing rugged cellphone or related products include:

Bullitt Mobile

Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCY)

Samsung Electronics (SMSN.IL)

Harris Corporation (HRS)

JVC KENWOOD (6632.T)

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Datalogic (DAL.ME)

Honeywell (HON)

The company’s offerings combine multiple single-use device functions into one Android-powered rugged mobile phone that gives the end user many applications to choose from.

Financial Performance

SONM’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased topline revenue and gross profit

Stable gross margin

A swing to positive EBITDA and cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $135,665,000 129.8% 2017 $59,031,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $48,089,000 136.8% 2017 $20,311,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 35.45% 2017 34.41% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $2,031,000 1.5% 2017 -$8,385,000 -14.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $3,861,000 2017 -$8,906,000

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $13 million in cash and $62.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $3.1 million.

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

SONM intends to sell 3.57 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $273.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 18.31%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, expanded sales and marketing activities, increased research and development expenditures and funding our growth strategies. We expect to use some of the net proceeds from this offering to satisfy anticipated tax withholding and remittance obligations related to the RSA Settlement in connection with this offering. Based on approximately 384,000 RSAs that are expected to be granted and to vest immediately prior to the closing of this offering, and based on the assumed initial public offering price of $14.00 per share (the midpoint of the price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus), we estimate that these tax withholding obligations upon the RSA Settlement would be approximately $2.7 million in the aggregate.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Oppenheimer & Co., Lake Street, and National Securities Corporation.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $273,134,554 Enterprise Value $273,294,554 Price / Sales 2.01 EV / Revenue 2.01 EV / EBITDA 134.56 Earnings Per Share -$0.44 Total Debt To Equity 12.13 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 18.31% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $14.00 Net Free Cash Flow $3,074,000 Revenue Growth Rate 129.82%

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 9, 2019.

