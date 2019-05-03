Market Volatility Bulletin: Strong Jobs Report Sends SPX Back Toward All-Time High Territory

Spot VIX really took the strong jobs report data hard, down nearly 10% on the day.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:51PM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) wasted no time in celebrating the strong jobs report for the month of April; the S&P 500 is once again bordering on all-time high territory.

Spot VIX sank by a whopping 10% on the positive price action.

Thoughts on Volatility

Ms. Sonders reminds us that markets are not about taking the temperature of the present, but rather gaging expectations about the future. Unemployment frequently hits cyclical lows reasonably soon before recessions kick in; in fact the unemployment rate is often classified by economists as a lagging economic indicator.

That is not at all to say that the economy is headed over the edge. I think it fair to claim that the general direction of the data over the last couple months has been trending positively for the US. Stocks look to be confident, and volatility indicators are pushing into the sleepy zone. So these forward-looking instruments are communicating an optimistic stance.

USTs (IEF, TLT, AGG) have certainly fallen quite a bit since the inception of the year. Usually that's not a great sign of economic strength. Still, at least the yields are positive, so that's encouraging!

I think negative yields enforced by a behemoth central bank should act as a reminder that in some very real senses, we do continue to exist is an inorganic financial market environment.

Risk assets arguably should trade at a premium to historical averages when they compete directly against negative-yielding instruments. I'm curious to the degree readers perceive that we still live in a T.I.N.A. market.

In what currency?

Given the levels (and more importantly the projections for) the US debt, inflation looks to be a considerable risk over the next couple decades, coinciding with prime earning years for the Millennial generation.

I sincerely hope this largest cohort in US history is able to achieve record levels of real wealth. Technological progress and buying when despair reigns supreme during periods of crisis are likely the best hopes this generation has for meeting this lofty self-imposed goal (that and hard work, of course!)

My belief is that the younger generation is most likely to flourish on the back half of a vol-led washout to financial assets. I am dubious that the path provided by financial markets to Millennials will look much at all like the one trodden by Boomers.

Term Structure

The HV20 hovers at a paltry 6: difficult for spot VIX to get much traction in this kind of environment without either a panic or an exogenous shock (naturally, those two causes can overlap).

The front end of the VX futures fell notably since Thursday's session. If stocks can get some follow through to the upside, or even just languish in this region, the path will be set for the entire term structure to dump lower.

Should that eventuality transpire, one has the perfect set-up for a more or less perpetually steep contango shape on the front end of the futures curve.

Front-end futures are more answerable to the vicissitudes of spot VIX, whereas contracts toward the back of the curve have to bear in mind that longer-term average levels of VIX are important in terms of considering the range of possible movements.

In keeping with the drop in M1 and M2, short-vol positions (SVXY, ZIV) are taking a victory lap after the mini-scare associated with Chair Powell's communication this past Wednesday.

CBOE: VIX9D

VIX9D measures a nine-day (rather than 30-day) basket of options on the SPX. The shortened period causes this index to act even more erratically than does spot.

Leading up into the jobs number, VIX9D hit the highest print in about a month, cresting just over 16. What a difference a day can make! The index is down 18.5% as we finish off the week, down to 11.38.

VIX9D looks to be clearing the way for lower lows in the volatility term structure. Today provides evidence that this metric can flash lower or higher on a whim, but for now traders should respect the fact that it is hurrying back to the low end of its range.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Mr. Peterson pointed out yesterday that while I was quoting investment material relating to VXXB, the original VXX ticker is back in business!

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.