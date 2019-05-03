Why 'Netflix And Cancel' Could Be A New Streaming Reality

This “Netflix & Cancel” reputation may negatively impact the company’s ability to lure top talent, which it needs as it potentially stands to lose some of its biggest acquired content.

While the technique makes sense from a balance sheet perspective, given the rise in streaming competition it could also be sending a dangerous message to potential creatives and talent.

It’s been reported that Netflix is using a “less-is-more” approach to better its financial bottom line by cancelling programs before the bulk of the costs transfers to them.

“Diet” joins a laundry list of other Netflix series cancelled in either its second or third seasons, which has been noticed by investors and analysts.

Recently Netflix cancelled “Santa Clarita Diet,” sparking an outcry among fans and at the same time bringing to light an interesting trend.

Image Credit: Netflix

We’ve always heard things like “keep it simple” and “less is more,” but usually when it comes to entertainment, those phrases take a backseat to reality.

And then came Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

I also see the irony here as there is nothing simple about Netflix and its tidal wave of content that has inspired hundreds of monthly “what’s coming/going” columns. When you need a guide to tell you what’s coming and going, simplicity goes out the window. However Netflix internally has until now quietly doubled down on “less is more” and investors should be both thrilled and nervous.

First as always, some background.

Recently Netflix cancelled Santa Clarita Diet, an off-the-wall zombie comedy starting Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore. The series was insane, over-the-top and had no basis in reality - I loved every minute of it.

Apparently I wasn’t alone as the outcry was swift and many were disappointed by the news. The interesting part was this was an all too familiar occurrence as we’ve seen numerous times this year when Netflix parted ways with One Day An Time, Love and Travelers among others.

Despite being vastly different shows with vastly different demos, those series and Diet all share one key trait – they were cancelled after just three seasons. And they aren’t alone – Daredevil, Bloodline and A Series of Unfortunate Events are other examples and then you have another list of shows that were cancelled after just two seasons.

With so many examples spread out over a short period of time, it’s become a thing. So why have we gone from “Netflix & Chill” to “Netflix & Cancel?” And why does it matter to investors?

Well the answer will thrill those looking at balance sheets and annoy those looking to just get lost in a TV show. To give you a comparison, in the traditional TV model, when a new show is commissioned by a network, the studio behind the show pays most of the costs for the first few seasons and then after usually about four seasons, the bulk of the cost switches to the network and that’s typically when you see the hard decisions being made.

Streaming isn’t that different – except in streaming those seasons consist of vastly less episodes. So you’re going from 20+ episodes for a period of four years to maybe 30+ episodes over less than three years. Netflix is realizing that they can maximize their revenue by cutting ties before they have to pay the lion’s share of the cost.

It’s brilliant, but incredibly frustrating to consumers – and now there's a also a growing concern it may begin costing them talent and creatives as well.

It’s been reported (in a great piece you should read) that Netflix has figured out its “sweet spot” is right around two or three seasons - where they can get the most value out of a show before it becomes unprofitable. And while it’s hard to fault them for making what can be seen as a sound business decision, it’s also all coming out at a terrible time.

According to Business Insider, “Netflix accounts for over half of video-on-demand cancellations,” with all but one of its canceled shows (12 out of 13) since September being a “series with three seasons or fewer.”

How’s that stat look to a showrunner or talent looking for their next project?

As you may remember back when Netflix’s earnings were announced the other week, all eyes were on how much of a ding the company would take thanks to encroaching giants like Disney and Apple. While I stand by the fact it’s too early to tell, this won’t assuage those concerns for shareholders tied to future earnings.

We are at a time where Netflix is longer the only player in town and as I’ve said prior, being the biggest isn’t always the best. Where it gets trickier is since Netflix (for now) doesn’t release ratings info, both fans and creatives have little insight into why a show is being axed.

It’s that layer of transparency that ends up giving the traditional networks a lifeline they so desperately need. It’s also disheartening for audiences (in general) who are tired of being jerked around by networks who have itchy trigger finger to cancel their new “can’t miss shows.”

I see Netflix's point - their data shows after a certain level they don't get much return for additional episodes. Yet at least for me, while I still have a whole season of Diet left to watch – what motivation do I (and others) have to watch it now knowing it doesn’t have a proper ending? Why should I invest five more hours into a show only to be left with unanswered questions?

And that’s not only on Netflix, that’s an industry problem as well. Many traditional shows aren’t finding audiences to begin with because viewers are gun-shy about getting hooked out of fear it will be yanked off the air in a week. Still this is a bigger problem for streaming services and the creatives behind them because you’re playing with a significantly smaller episode count and perceived value is vastly different for each side.

Remember with a traditional four season run you net out around 100 episodes, which is typically the benchmark you need for syndication…so even if your show is cancelled you still get royalties. Syndication doesn’t really exist in the Netflix universe…at least not to the same level.

And before I go any further, I’m aware House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Grace & Frankie, Stranger Things and one or two others have been past the three season mark – but I have one word for you with the majority of those – Emmy.

Emmy recognition changes everything and those shows are repeatedly nominated which is a big check mark on Netflix’s list. I also want to be clear here because some people misconstrued my comments the other week – I’ve never under-stated Netflix’s success with Emmys, I was simply pointing out that Hulu and Amazon beat them to the punch in the top categories and that has to be a thorn in their side. You can get 100 nominations, but if you consistently lose the most important ones – and lose to your biggest rivals – it stings.

It’s also important to mention that Cards, Orange, Schmidt and Frankie are from the FIRST rounds of Netflix originals (aka legacy series) when they weren’t churning out new series faster than the Internet trolls churn out negative comments on a message board.

As the other expression goes – “that was then, this is now” and now they aren’t as reliant on one or two marquee series because everything they debut has the potential to be a marquee series, but if those projects don’t get an audience or don’t get nominations - they are out. One Day at a Time is a perfect example because it clearly didn’t have the viewership and when the Emmys snubbed it – repeatedly – Netflix had seen enough.

Yet most of these series never get that chance and in many cases (as we’ve seen with linear content), it takes Emmy voters a LONG time to finally come around to a show. Either way according to one analyst that short leash sends a dangerous message.

"The VoD services seem determined to drive subscriber growth through a continuous pipeline of new content, but this comes at the cost of missing out on long-running franchises like NBC’s 'Law & Order' that keep customers coming back year after year, reducing churn," said Fred Black, an Ampere analyst.

It also could lead to customers leaving Netflix for other options including Disney’s new service which is already expected to eat into the market according to Streaming Observer. The group recently suggested as many as 9 million subscribers could cut Netflix for Disney+.

While this should be cause for alarm for investors, you do have to give Netflix credit here for again changing the usual model – a model they’ve already been steadily evolving for years. Again, there’s no reason for a network to keep a show on the air if it is under-performing, but usually an executive can point to numbers and use that as a built-in excuse.

Netflix doesn’t have that luxury – yet.

What’s even more interesting is that Netflix’s strategy here isn’t flawed economically – in fact it’s very balance sheet friendly. The problem is because it is Netflix doing it that they are getting this level of media coverage and that’s not entirely fair.

Yet that’s the position Netflix’s put themselves into with its “our way of the highway” type approach to business. And while that’s never been a problem in the past, with Apple, Disney and the like now entering the space and Hulu/Amazon holding their ground it could start impacting their future plans.

With this influx of new competition and reports Netflix could be on the verge losing its library of acquired syndicated hits like The Office (one of its most watched shows), this is coming at a perilous period for the steamer and could eventually lead to sweeping changes, especially if it begins to hit them where it hurts…content creators.

While this means nothing to a Ryan Murphy type talent, because he’s made a career out of self-contained anthology programming with rotating stars, it will impact others who are looking to create the next Game of Thrones or the like.

Now of course it could also go the other way and other streamers could begin to look at the same rationale and decide that will work better for them. It may honestly come to that as Netflix has made billions off this approach and they've been the standard in the industry for years. Either way it's something that all sides will be keeping tabs on going forward.

In this space, it’s now the little things that will be shifting the balance of power, regardless of it has mattered before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.