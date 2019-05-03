Fully Assessing AGNC Investment's Results For Q1 2019 (Includes May-July 2019 Dividend Projection)

I will also discuss why there was growing pressure for AGNC to slightly-modestly decrease its dividend. My current price target and recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section.

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 3/31/2019 and discuss trends that have occurred during April 2019 impacting the sector.

In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections versus actual results. I will also provide a comparison between AGNC and four other sector peers regarding quarterly BV fluctuations.

On 4/24/2019, AGNC reported results for the first quarter of 2019. AGNC reported comprehensive income of $665 million and a non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2019 of $18.21 per common share.

Introduction/Recap:

On 4/24/2019, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the first quarter of 2019. AGNC reported net income of $265 million, other comprehensive income (“OCI”) of $400 million, comprehensive (total) income of $665 million, a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 3/31/2019 of $18.21 per common share, and a tangible BV as of 3/31/2019 of $17.23 per common share.

In PART 3 of my AGNC Q1 2019 income statement and EPS projection article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the first quarter of 2019: 1) net loss of ($9) million; 2) OCI of $390 million; and 3) comprehensive income of $381 million. In my prior AGNC Q1 2019 and 4/12/2019 BV projection article, I projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 3/31/2019 of $17.70 and $16.75 per common share, respectively.

While I correctly projected AGNC would report an increase in BV during the first quarter of 2019, the actual amount of the company’s increase was larger than I anticipated. This modest BV outperformance mainly stemmed from two key factors/decisions made by management which will be discussed, in detail, later in the article.

For readers mainly focused on dividend metrics, AGNC reported net spread and dollar roll income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization) of $279 million or $0.52 per common share for the first quarter of 2019. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report net spread and dollar roll income of $274 million or $0.51 per common share which was nearly an identical match. As discussed in PART 2 of my AGNC Q1 2019 income statement and EPS projection article, I stated this specific metric is the closest portrayal of AGNC’s “true earnings power” when it comes to dividend sustainability. I also stated AGNC was starting to see mounting pressure to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate during 2019 since this metric has declined over the prior several quarters. As such, AGNC’s recent announcement of a ($0.02) per common share monthly dividend reduction, starting in May 2019, was not that much of a surprise in my opinion.

mREIT Sector Q1 2019 Comparative BV Results:

Through 4/30/2019, four other mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public reported BV per share amounts as of 3/31/2019. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and four other mREIT companies during the first quarter of 2019 (in order of largest to smallest percentage increase/smallest to largest percentage decrease):

1) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2019 non-tangible and tangible BV increase of 3.8% and 4.0%, respectively (my projections provided above).

2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2019 BV increase of 2.1% and a 3/31/2019 BV of $21.29 per common share. My projection was a 3/31/2019 BV of $21.25 per common share ($0.04 per share variance; well within stated range).

3) Blackstone (BLK) Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q1 2019 BV increase of 0.4% and a 3/31/2019 BV of $27.32 per common share. My projection was a 3/31/2019 BV of $27.80 per common share ($0.48 per share variance; within stated range towards lower end).

4) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2019 BV increase of 0.4% and a 3/31/2019 BV of $9.43 per common share. My previous projection was a 3/31/2019 BV of $9.50 per common share ($0.07 per share variance; well within stated range).

5) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2019 BV decrease of (0.3%) and a 3/31/2019 BV of $6.82 per common share. My projection was a 3/31/2019 BV of $6.80 per common share ($0.02 per share variance; well within stated range).

Within the next section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the first quarter of 2019, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s trailing twelve-months (last four quarters) so readers can better compare and contrast each quarter’s results.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Q1 2019 Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $665 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $705 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a minor-modest outperformance in my opinion. As discussed in my AGNC income statement projection series (see links provided above), I projected AGNC’s average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio would slightly increase during the first quarter of 2019. However, in comparison, AGNC increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by an amount greater than I anticipated. I projected AGNC’s quarterly average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio would increase by $9.9 billion (based on par value). In comparison, AGNC increased the company’s quarterly average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by $12.6 billion. In addition, I projected AGNC’s weighted average coupon (“WAC”) would increase 3 basis points (“bps”) during the first quarter of 2019. In comparison, AGNC continued to deploy capital in higher-coupon, specified pools during the quarter and increased the company’s WAC by 7 bps. A larger quarterly on-balance sheet MBS average, along with a higher WAC, directly calculates to higher accrued interest income being recorded. When it comes to AGNC’s quarterly and estimated lifetime “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentages, both my projections were extremely close to AGNC’s actual reported percentages (under a 0.5% variance within both metrics).

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $490 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $541 million. As anticipated, the weighted average interest rate on AGNC’s repurchase loans slightly increased during the first quarter of 2019. AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s repurchase loans was 2.50% during the fourth quarter of 2018. This rate increased to 2.65% during the first quarter of 2019. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see links provided above). As a direct result of AGNC increasing the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by an amount greater than what I anticipated (discussed in the previous account), management also increased its average quarterly repurchase loan agreements by an amount greater than what I anticipated. A larger quarterly repurchase loan agreement average directly calculates to higher accrued interest expense being recorded. However, I would point out my projected net interest income of $175 million for the first quarter of 2019 was close to AGNC’s reported $164 million.

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account was a minor net realized gain of $10 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a minor net realized gain of $60 million. I believe this was only a minor outperformance due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 3/31/2019 ($95.3 billion).

Fourth, let us discuss one of the accounts that caused AGNC’s modest outperformance when compared to my expectations. My projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net loss of ($1.07) billion. In comparison, AGNC reported a net loss of ($1.00) billion. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, there is typically a larger variance when discussing AGNC’s derivatives portfolio. Even though a variance of $70 million variance within this account is not that large, let us further discuss AGNC’s derivatives portfolio.

I would point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently “to-be-announced” [TBA] MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined gross notional balance of ($71.9) billion as of 3/31/2019. While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

Simply put, a couple of the quarterly assumptions I used to project the change in valuations within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio “deviated” from the company’s actual risk management strategy. Within AGNC’s four material derivative sub-accounts, this net variance mainly consisted of a less severe valuation loss and more severe valuation loss within the company’s interest rate swaps and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. First, AGNC slightly decreased (proportionately speaking) the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps position during the quarter. In comparison, I projected AGNC would slightly increase the company’s net (short) position which ultimately led to a modestly less severe valuation loss versus my projection. Second, AGNC slightly decreased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the quarter. In comparison, I projected AGNC would modestly decrease the company’s net (short) position (since these types of derivatives are typically more “liquid”) which ultimately led to a slightly more severe valuation loss versus my projection.

I projected AGNC would report a net valuation gain (loss) of $100, ($740), ($37), and ($395) million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported a net valuation gain (loss) of $83, ($596), ($27), and ($456) million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. Further analysis regarding AGNC’s derivatives portfolio is provided later in the article.

Fifth, let us discuss AGNCs MBS/investment portfolio. When combining AGNC’s “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”) and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference“5b”) accounts together, I projected the company would report an unrealized net valuation gain of $1.29 billion regarding the company’s entire MBS/investment portfolio. In comparison, AGNC reported a combined unrealized net valuation gain of $1.46 billion. In my professional opinion, these accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 3/31/2019 ($95.3 billion), I believe having a $170 million variance within these combined accounts is not too large. If one were to include the $17 million underperformance within the company’s TBA MBS portfolio (discussed in the account above), this variance would further decrease to $153 million. This minor-modest MBS/investment outperformance is due to a combination of a slightly higher quarterly average securities balance versus my projection (discussed earlier) and a portfolio comprised of a slightly higher proportion of specified pools versus generic MBS. A detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s management fee income, compensation expense (formerly management fees), and operating expense accounts was $0, $12, and $10 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported management fee income, compensation expense, and operating expenses of $0, $10, and $9 million, respectively.

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor to provide this type of projection analysis/insight via “free to the public” articles). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. With that being said, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC modestly increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while basically maintaining its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the first quarter of 2019. As such, even when accounting for AGNC’s preferred stock equity raises during the quarter, the company’s non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage increased from 8.5x as of 12/31/2018 to 8.9x as of 3/31/2019 (capital raises decrease leverage if a company’s total investment balance remains unchanged). As stated earlier, this ultimately led to AGNC reporting accrued interest income and expense slightly-modestly higher versus my projections.

To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s combined on- and off-balance sheet agency MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2019, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2019 Versus 12/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 3/31/2019 versus 12/31/2018, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.1), ($0.3), $0.2, ($0.2), less than ($0.1), $0, and $0 billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($0.4) billion (rounded). AGNC had a combined net par value decrease in the company’s 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings of less than ($0.1) billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.2), $7.8, ($1.3), $2.9, less than ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $9.2 billion.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. This strategy also partially offsets the recent notable rise in borrowing costs. However, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with lower coupons “enhance” the amount of valuation gains in a decreasing interest rate environment; mainly due to reduced CPR percentages. As shown in Table 2, AGNC notably increased the company’s 30-year fixed-rate holdings with a 3.5% and 4.5% coupon while decreasing its exposure to the 4.0% coupon. From charting past trends, this was a bit of an unusual pattern readers should be aware of. Now let us analyze AGNC’s derivatives portfolio as of 3/31/2019.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the first quarter of 2019, AGNC modestly reduced the company’s elevated hedging coverage ratio. Since AGNC continued to increase the company’s investment portfolio, this means management more aggressively reduced its combined net (short) derivatives position during this quarter. As discussed earlier, this ultimately led to a less severe valuation loss within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio versus my expectations. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the first quarter of 2019, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2019 Versus 12/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 94% as of 12/31/2018. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio decreased to 77% as of 3/31/2019. This was a fairly sizable decrease for just one quarter. When I projected AGNC’s quarterly valuation fluctuation within the company’s derivatives portfolio, I assumed management would have decreased its hedging coverage ratio to approximately 85%-90% as of 3/31/2019; mainly through a modest reduction to its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position. My reasoning for a reduced hedging coverage ratio was that the risk of higher mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields quickly abated during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018 which continued during the first quarter of 2019.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses in a rising interest rate environment. However, this particular strategy is detrimental to BV in a declining interest rate environment which is exactly what occurred during March 2019. Of course, other factors are at play but I am keeping it brief/simple for purposes of this discussion.

AGNC decreased the company’s net (short) position in interest rate payer swaps, payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities during the first quarter of 2019 by a fairly similar percentage (proportionately speaking). As stated earlier in the article, I assumed AGNC would basically maintain-slightly increase the company’s interest swap payer swaps while modestly decreasing its U.S. Treasury securities position. Since AGNC’s U.S. Treasury Securities continued to have a modestly-notably higher amount of negative duration (interest rate sensitivity), it would have been more advantageous for management to have reduced this specific position versus say the company’s interest rate payer swaps during the first quarter of 2019. This was the main reason why AGNC only benefited by $72 million in regards to the company’s entire derivatives portfolio when compared to my expectations (U.S. Treasury Securities had a more severe valuation loss versus interest rate payer swaps).

In addition, the weighted average tenor/maturity of AGNC’s derivatives portfolio slightly decreased from 6.0 years as of 12/31/2018 to 5.5 years as of 3/31/2019. If there was no activity within a derivatives portfolio during any given quarter, the portfolio’s weighted average tenor/maturity would decrease by (0.25) years. As such, one can come to the conclusion AGNC slightly reduced some longer-dated hedges during the quarter which also attributed to the company’s less severe valuation decrease when compared to my projection.

Conclusions Drawn:

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $381 million during the first quarter of 2019. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $665 million. When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $18.21 and $17.23 per common share versus my projection of $17.70 and $16.75 per common share, respectively. I believe both reported BVs were a modest outperformance when compared to my expectations.

This modest outperformance was mainly due to two key factors/trends. First, AGNC continued to modestly increase the company’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio. The amount of this increase was greater than I anticipated. Second, a sentiment I “echoed” in last quarter’s assessment article, AGNC modestly reduced the company’s derivatives portfolio/hedging coverage ratio as the risk of rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields continued to decline during the first quarter of 2019 (especially March 2019). AGNC decreased the company’s derivatives portfolio/hedging coverage ratio by an even greater amount versus my expectations. Simply put, both factors/trends were positive when it came to valuation fluctuations (hence BV).

I believe AGNC’s performance, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, will be above average when it comes to BV fluctuations. I also believe AGNC will outperform when compared to most hybrid and multipurpose mREIT peers.

However, during April 2019 there has been a more “muted” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations. As such, I am projecting most (if not all) of the mREIT sector likely experienced a relatively unchanged BV during April 2019 (say an increase/decrease within 2% of 3/31/2019 values).

When it comes to dividend metrics, AGNC reported net spread and dollar roll income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization) of $279 million or $0.52 per common share for the first quarter of 2019. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report net spread and dollar roll income of $274 million or $0.51 per common share which was nearly an identical match. I continue to believe this specific metric is the closest portrayal of AGNC’s true earnings power when it comes to dividend sustainability. Since this specific metric has seen a continued decline over the past several quarters (was $0.62 per common share for the second quarter of 2018), I also stated AGNC was starting to see mounting pressure to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate at some point during 2019. As such, in my opinion, AGNC’s recent disclosure of a ($0.02) per common share monthly dividend decrease was not that much of a surprise. Looking ahead, I believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for May-July 2019:

Dividend for May 2019: $0.16 Per Common Share (90% Probability)

Dividend for June 2019: $0.16 Per Common Share (85% Probability)

Dividend for July 2019: $0.16 Per Common Share (80% Probability)

Readers should understand a portion of AGNC’s 2019 dividend will still be classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution due to certain internal revenue code (“IRC”) taxation classifications. However, due to some recent expired capital loss carryforwards, I believe AGNC’s proportion of ROC distributions during 2019 will be less versus the past several years. Further discussion of this IRC topic is beyond the scope of this particular article. Readers should also to continue to pay attention to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) stance on future monetary policy (Federal [Fed] Funds Rate decisions).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 4/26/2019; $18.25 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two weeks ago). This CURRENT BV projection excludes accounting for AGNC’s April 2019 dividend of $0.18 per common share (ex-dividend was 4/29/2019).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for AGNC is approximately $18.70 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL.The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.35 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more “hawkish” tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the more recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent announcement of “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk).

Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, and 10/12/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, and $17.235 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.585 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO.PB. When combined, my TWO.PB position had a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. On 4/1/2019 and 4/2/2019, I sold my entire position in TWO.PB at a weighted average sales price of $25.635 per share. All TWO-B trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 10/26/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.388 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 12/20/2018, I increased my position in ORC at a weighted average price of $6.215 and $5.845 per share, respectively. When combined, my ORC position had a weighted average purchase price of $5.992 per share. On 1/25/2019, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $7.027 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.00 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.3% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 19.1%. These ORC trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $16.83 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MITT.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of April 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 92.5% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 40 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Final note

I am currently "teaming up" with Colorado Wealth Management to provide intra-quarter CURRENT BV per share projections on all 20 mREIT stocks I currently cover. This consists of weekly BV projections for all agency mREITs I cover (including AGNC) and monthly BV projections for all hybrid/multipurpose mREITs. I also provide some commentary/overall thoughts on most mREITs' quarterly earnings. These very informative (and “premium”) projections are provided through Colorado's existing S.A. Marketplace service. This service will not impact my real-time stock purchase and sale disclosures which I provide, for free, through the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, ARR, BXMT, CMO, MORL, NYMT, ORC, REM, or TWO.PB.