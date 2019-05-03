Slack: Going Public As A Mid-Cap

Attempting to get any ballpark figures on the company’s possible post-IPO market cap, I estimate Slack could list with a market cap of around 2 to 4 billion.

Investment Thesis

Slack Technologies (SK) is an emerging fast-growing workplace communication platform which is soon going to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. As IPOs are generally known to carry a lot of opportunity but risks as well, I decided to model Slack’s shares to explore what can be the company’s reasonable after-IPO market cap and its development.

Corporate profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. is a popular workplace communication software enabling messaging, content sharing, polling and other communication bringing people together, facilitating work and communication. As of January 2019, the company had more than 600,000 organizations with 3 or more users (of which more than 88,000 were on a subscription plan), 10 million+ daily active users and representation in more than 150 countries. The majority of the company’s revenue has been derived primarily from the sale of subscriptions, under which customers typically pay on a monthly or annual basis with regard to the number of users that they have.

Slack’s story

Originally, Slack was created as an internal communication tool, springing from frustrations with email conversations which were not helping a small team - Stewart Butterfield (Canadian entrepreneur) and Cal Henderson (British computer programmer) - to stay on the same page and efficiently share data and other content on their go. According to the company’s S-1 filing, the co-founders needed a tool that would enable them to see the whole picture rather than a few excerpts of communication.

In an increasingly dynamic world, the fundamental business advantage is organizational agility – the ability for individuals, teams, and organizations to maintain alignment while continually transforming to meet evolving challenges. – Slack’s S-1 IPO filing

Key business metrics

As is the case of other SaaS companies, the main metric that is closely watched by most analysts in the field is the so-called net dollar retention rate. In brief, this performance measure tells us what percentage of revenue from the existing customers the company retained from the prior year, accounting for upgrades, downgrades, and churn. Any figure greater than 100 percent, therefore, indicates growth from the company’s customer base, which is a desirable trait, reflecting strong demand for the company’s product.

Source: Slack Technologies S-1 filing

Web traffic overview by the number of monthly visits and geography

According to Similarweb's statistics, Slack' website has recorded over 135 million visits last in March, which is a significant number. From a geographical perspective, about a third of the company’s visitors come from the United States, more than 7 percent from Japan, 5+ percent from India and a little less than 5 percent from the UK.

Source: Similarweb.com

At what price it makes sense to buy Slack?

In the light of revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of possible per share values of the company, I see Slack's IPO as attractive yet very risky. Based on my model assuming 62 percent annual revenue growth in 2019 decreasing by 10, 5 and 2.5 percent in each of the subsequent years, 525 million shares outstanding diluting at 5 percent annual rate and an average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 is forecasted to reach $12 USD. If the company’s shares get bought rather at 10x price-to-sales ratio and stay at that figure, the company’s long-run annualized return potential could be as much as 44 percent, assuming the company’s revenue growth will decrease gradually as suggested by the model. Should the post-IPO price-to-sales ratio stand at 5x and over the course of the next three years fall to 1x, the company's upside potential would evaporate.

Source: Author's own Excel model

The company-specific risks

The company is classified as an emerging growth company, has a limited operating history of net losses and anticipates increasing operating expenses in the future.

If the company fails to manage its fast-growth effectively, its operations and execution on the business plan may suffer.

If the company fails to introduce new features and meet continuously evolving customers’ needs, its financial condition may quickly deteriorate.

If any interruptions from third-party service and technology providers such as Amazon’s Web Services occur, the company’s operations may be adversely impacted.

Any unauthorized accesses to the company’s information systems, networks or data storages can negatively affect the company’s reputation and create additional liability and harm the company’s financial results.

A failure to comply with applicable laws may lead to damage to reputation, a loss of goodwill and an adverse effect on the company’s financial results.

Negative economic environment and market developments may cause a reduction in IT spending which may reduce demand for the company’s platform.

If the company fails to retain and foster its culture, hire new talents and develop relationships with relevant third parties, its operations may become impaired.

Despite the fact that over 60 percent of Slack’s total revenue comes from the United States, the company faces non-negligible foreign exchange risks which can negatively influence financial results.

An active, liquid and orderly market for the company’s common stocks may not develop or be sustained.

The bottom line

To sum up, Slack Technologies is one of the few IPOs this year that provides exposure to the rapidly expanding SaaS market. Even though not completely defined, still in the early growth and development stage, the company seems to have stabilized its annual net loss somewhere around $150 million. If Slack’s extraordinarily high revenue growth rate shows to be somewhat sustainable, I estimate the company’s post-IPO market cap to range anywhere from $2 to $4 billion (525M shares outstanding x $3.8 share price, 525M x $7.6), with a potential to grow to $7.2 to $14.4 billion in three and a half years. This would more or less correspond to Slack’s $28 billion total addressable opportunity referenced by a fellow contributor Gary Alexander. After all, I can even imagine that Slack can enter the public market with a price-to-sales ratio substantially above 10x, as several hyped technology companies recently did, but under that scenario, it would make no sense to make any long-term deal as all the company's upside would be ultimately contained in the share price.

