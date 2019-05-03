Wereldhave's 11% Dividend Yield Is A Great Opportunity

I'm usually not a big fan of retail real estate and doing over half of my non-food shopping online, I have for years failed to understand why many mall REITs trade at sub 5% dividend yields. Despite my bearishness on the asset type, I feel that Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) has been punished enough and a cash flow yield approaching 12% is simply too generous.

Portfolio

The portfolio of Wereldhave mainly consists of shopping centers in medium-sized cities in the Benelux. Coincidentally, one asset is located in the city of Eindhoven, where I spent most of my childhood. The shopping center WoensXL was the place to go in my area for shopping, and it truly has a good catchment area. Also, the shopping center has lots of parking space, is very well-maintained, and has a large variety of stores. The problem is that it is located outside the city center; not really high street retail and will have difficulties expanding its catchment area in the face of declining brick and mortar retail. Most shopping centers of Wereldhave are smaller than WoensXL and are oftentimes located in smaller cities as well. Convenience shopping centers are at risk and require quite some maintenance to remain competitive, this is something that Wereldhave understands, which is partly why it has structurally lowered the dividend payout ratio last year.

Source: WoensXL.

One metric about retail property I like a lot is like-for-like sales by tenants. The primary competitiveness of a retail property owner is the sales a tenant can generate by renting the property versus a baseline. In my view, there is a certain return on investment an average retailer makes by doing his/her job sufficiently, and anything above and beyond that is thanks to the property and this makes the land and infrastructure valuable. A healthy situation, of course, is when both tenant sales and rent go up. When tenant sales are down while rent is up, that is worrisome.

Source: Wereldhave.

Using the chart above, the company tries to show that the problems are concentrated in France. They blame weak sales on the yellow vests protests, but this is just part of the story as the trend has been ongoing for longer. Due to the weak tenant sales, we should take the positive like-for-like rental growth of 2018 with a pinch of salt.

Latest developments

The company is plagued by bankruptcies of its tenants. This year alone, two notable Dutch tenants went belly up: a toy store chain and a teen apparel retailer. Both expect (some of their) operations to continue under new ownership, but it shows how challenging the landscape is and that conversations about rent increases are tough, even in this favorable economic climate.

Finland asset sale

Late 2018, Wereldhave sold its only shopping center in Finland for gross proceeds of EUR 516m. Unfortunately, the company lost money on the sale that was 8.5% below book (~564m). On top of that, the company booked a negative revaluation result of EUR 18m in H1 2018, had to invest EUR 22m in the property, and incurred another EUR 13m in miscellaneous transaction costs in the same year. Reconciling this, the company lost EUR 101m versus book value at the start of the year or almost 17% (15% excl. transaction costs) of what should have been book value had no revaluation taken place. We should not forget that leverage exacerbates losses like these. Post-sale, the firm LTV was 37.5% and adjusting for that (the lenders are fully repaid), the Finland loss is 24% of its NAV.

Current valuation

Despite it being just one transaction in an area far from most of its other assets, one might be tempted to take the 24% NAV loss in Finland and apply it to the whole portfolio and expect it would look bad. However, the good news is that Wereldhave trades at around EUR 23, a staggering 48% discount to its Q1 NAV of EUR 43.83 per share. The market price, therefore, implies that liquidating the portfolio today would result in losses twice as bad compared to those suffered in Finland. Perhaps selling the assets and returning the proceeds to shareholders is the best course of action. Interestingly, investors have asked management at the last AGM if they considered liquidating to unlock value. Management said that it is not in the interests of shareholders because there are few transactions in retail real estate and selling the assets at good prices would be difficult.

Observing the share price charts below, it looks like investors have already given up as the share price has started drifting away from NAV over the past two years.

Source: Wall Street Journal.

Source: Wereldhave 2018 Annual Report.

This rather discounted valuation is the result of quite some negative momentum, most notably a dividend cut announced in February 2018. Judging by the current ~11% dividend yield, investors are probably expecting another dividend cut somewhere along the way. The company expects a direct result of close to EUR 2.80 p/s for 2019. Direct result is a proxy for net result excluding revaluations and shouldn't be too dissimilar to FFO. I like how the direct result covers the dividend, but I also think that Wereldhave needs to keep its investments in property elevated for the next years. The dividend of EUR 2.52 p/s is perhaps a stretch.

Strictly looking at NAV is one way to look at a portfolio, it is better to also take into account the capitalization rate of the portfolio (net rental income/gross asset value). For the company as a whole, I calculated this to be 5.2% in 2018. The Finland portfolio was sold at a net initial yield of 5.1%, quite in-line with the overall portfolio. It should be noted that the Finnish shopping center performed a bit but not that much better than the Belgian and Dutch portfolios and that it was located in the capital of Finland.

A nice comparable for Wereldhave is Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), which admittedly has a better quality portfolio and trades at 22% discount to NAV. A slightly better comparable peer is Mercialys (OTC:MEIYF), which is trading at a 45% discount to NAV but has the added headache of its very important anchor tenant, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCPK:CGUIF) being in trouble. It should be noted that Mercialys has a slightly higher LTV than Wereldhave, while that of Klépierre is slightly lower.

Fair Value

The question remains what fair value of Wereldhave is. My rule of thumb approach is to assign a capitalization rate to the assets and subtract debt. I don't think the shopping centers will show any rent or value growth over the next years, despite the goldilocks type situation for real estate in Europe with positive GDP, inflation near 2% and record low market interest rates. I think a capitalization rate of 6.5% is reasonable considering the portfolio. The calculation is shown in the table below.

All figures in EUR mln except per share amounts. I took into account EUR 12m non-controlling interests. Source: author's own calculations.

I think the stock is an attractive value play at EUR 23, despite the obvious issues with the real estate type and Wereldhave's portfolio in particular. Even if the dividend is cut by 20%, investors will still have a dividend yield of over 8.5%. I think this is one of those opportunities where everyone sees what is wrong with the company and the pessimism is more than priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WRDEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.