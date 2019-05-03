Visa: The Bearish Case At The All-Time High

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is up 22% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 and the DOW 30 index, each up 17% and 13%, respectively. Visa has benefited from the global trend of electronic payments while embracing new technologies, acquiring a number of smaller payment processor to firmly enter the Fin-Tech space. The strong points of the company are undeniable, including a solid balance sheet and industry leadership position. My concern, however, turns to valuation and implied growth opportunities. I see signs of slowing growth that are at odds with the enthusiasm implied in the current stock price. As the stock now trades near its all-time high of $165, the question investors should be asking themselves is how much is already priced in. This article describes some of the weakness in the Visa growth story that could begin to push the stock price lower.

Stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Q2 Earnings Recap

Visa last reported fiscal Q2 earnings April 24, with results slightly ahead of expectations. GAAP EPS of $1.31 beat by $0.07, while quarterly revenue of $5.49bn was $30 million better than expectations. Management provided full year financial outlook with net revenue growth guidance in the "low double-digits" while looking for operational expense growth in the "mid-single digit" on a GAAP basis.

2019 Visa Management Outlook. Source: Fiscal Q2 earnings press release

Management EPS guidance of "high end of mid-teens on an adjusted non-GAAP basis" is in line with consensus market expectations of EPS for the year at $5.364, up 16% y/y. Overall, the financial position is solid with cash and investment position of $11.7 billion against $16bn in financial long-term debt. The debt-to-equity ratio ended the quarter at 0.5x. The story here is market consensus expectations of higher earnings with EPS growth of ~16% for each of the next 3 years. I'm skeptical of these estimates and see downside potential. The following points are what I view as a bearish case.

Data by YCharts

The Bearish Case

There's no secret to the optimism bulls see in this stock. Visa is one of the most profitable mega-cap companies in the world (based on a net profit margin of 54%), with a solid business position and long-term structural tailwinds supporting a global transition to electronic payments. Here's the thing; I believe in efficient markets, and for me, the moves in a stock price are based on expectations. There's something about Visa, in particular, that gives me the sense of a stock that is priced to perfection. 'Everyone' already knows the strength of its financials, so it's no mystery that shares have been bid up to a new all-time high. The point of this article is to show that there are enough reasons to turn bearish here. At the margin, the growth story is already slowing, and investors buying Visa here will likely need a remarkably better-than-expected execution going forward to realize outsized capital returns. I believe the next move is lower.

The following points highlight my bearish view:

Slowing/decelerating operational numbers and revenue growth

My main basis for taking a bearish view on Visa is what I view are emerging weaknesses in the underlying "key business drivers". Namely, the real deceleration of growth between payment volumes, cross-border volumes (which actually declined in nominal terms in Q2), along with slowing transaction processing is concerning.

Q2 key business drivers: Source: Fiscal Q2 earnings press release

The potential that these areas underperform management targets and market expectations could have a negative impact on the stock price, regardless of how strong the balance sheet looks or if EPS growth remains positive. Q2 number of processed transactions of 32.5 billion up 11% y/y showed the slowest growth since at least the integration of Visa Europe in 2016 and down 70bps compared to Q2 last year. Separately, payments volume up 8% during Q2 is down from 11% last year. Cross-border volumes declined 2% in nominal terms. I see a risk that there's more downside to these figures.

Visa Process Transactions Volume. Source Visa 10-Q/ table by author

Quarterly year-over-year revenue growth of 8.3% in Q2 has also trended lower in recent years. There is nothing inherently wrong with 8% revenue growth, but in the context of a behemoth financial services company that is tied to the ebb-and-flow of global consumer spending dynamics, there is little reason to expect these numbers to magically charge higher organically in the foreseeable future. New Visa services and products can only incrementally support top-line growth beyond cyclical trends.

Data by YCharts

Margin pressure

Operating margin for the last twelve months at 62.97% is also the lowest in 5 years. Intense competition in the payments industry, including potentially more aggressive client incentives, could pressure margins further.

Data by YCharts

Visa does a good job of presenting relatively detailed operational performance figures each quarter. The table below demonstrates that nearly every metric between nominal and constant USD growth across most regions has slowed year over year. In my opinion, the exuberance in the Visa growth story is unwarranted. Playing around with the numbers, one of the trends I'm looking at is that the USD value of each payment transaction (payments volume over number of transactions) is declining on average. At a higher level, it also follows that firm-wide net revenues per transaction are also declining.

Visa Q2 LTM operational performance figures. Source: Visa IR

Anecdotally, it makes sense that more consumers/customers globally are using cards for more and more lower priced ticket items. Think of charging small items to your card like an everyday cup of coffee as being a growth driver in transactions numbers. The negative implication for Visa I see is that as the company relies on growth from lower income regions, these "micro transactions" are overall less valuable. My point is that Visa bulls (and payment processor industry bulls) get caught up in the vision of transactions volume growth potential while missing the point that the dollar value of those transactions does not have a linear relationship. A single consumer in a high-income country may be 100x more valuable than a new credit card holder in a developing market.

Rich valuation

The combination of the above trends in weaker operational growth hardly suggests the stock should command a historically rich valuation premium. Looking at some of the time series, the valuation multiples are skewed, considering the 2017/2016 financial impact of its integration of Visa Europe business. Nevertheless, a case can be made that Visa stock is as expensive as it's ever been, considering the typical market-based multiples like price to earnings, price to sales, price to free cash flow, price to earnings growth etc. The rising trend in multiples is in part based on the evolution of the payments industry evolving more and more into "fin-tech", but this explanation has its limits.

Visa valuation metrics. Source: YCharts subscription

Tight dividend yield

Visa's dividend currently yields 0.56% on a trailing 12-month basis, which is on the tighter end of its historical range since initiation back in 2008. Clearly, few investors are buying Visa for the dividend, but the company does have room as a dividend grower. Assuming the potential of a generous quarterly rate hike to $0.30 per share, a 25% increase in the rate that could be announced later this year, the best-case scenario is to forecast a forward yield rate of 0.7%, hardly a level to get excited about. The problem here is that Visa is in a delicate position between standing out as a slowing growth stock and not quite a value play. The stock could be pressured as investors demand a higher yield based on growth uncertainties.

Data by YCharts

As an analyst of tech stocks and growth stories, I believe it's fair to justify high valuation premiums when growth is accelerating or the outlook is improving. That's not the case here with Visa. When the investment case is a strong balance sheet and financial engineering to support EPS growth, I'm not buying it. There's no single number that is going to stand out and make VISA appear extremely overvalued, but it looks to me that upside is limited beyond simply the beta factor.

Macro headwinds (decelerating global growth/stronger USD)

In April, the International Monetary Fund released its update global growth forecasts cutting its outlook to the weakest since 2009. It's the third time the IMF has downgraded its outlook in six months. Notably, the global policy group downgraded significantly its outlook on Europe to just 1.3% growth, a region that represents about 20% of Visa's business. I believe Visa has significant global cyclical exposure that is not immune to a potential slowdown or separately negative impacts from a stronger Dollar. YTD, the US Dollar index is up about 3% which will negatively impact Visa results in nominal terms, ahead of management guidance for a 100bp impact. The potential for further Dollar strength and or a global growth weakness can be negative for Visa expectations and its stock price.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion/analysis

A stock like Visa at its current valuation needs to be nit-picked and scrutinized. The bearish case is about jumping on weaknesses at the margin. I believe the stock will trade lower as Visa transitions from high growth to not-quite a value play. Intense competition in the payments industry will pressure margins long term, while the global transition to electronic payments may be less profitable than bulls envision. Going forward, look for increased difficulties in reaching operational target. In the near term, I think the stock has at least 10% downside. My price target is $145 per share, representing 27x fiscal 2019 earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are short V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.