Boeing Recovers Without A 737 Return-To-Service Date

Boeing's long-term future will not be impaired. Boeing is worth the $422 per share price before the Ethiopian crash. The cost of the 737 Max grounding is minor.

The return to service is expected between mid-July and mid-August. However, it is dependent on international regulators so the grounding could extend out.

A $1 billion charge was made to the program expense to cover the cost of software updates to the existing fleet and the cost of manufacturing at a lower rate.

Return to service of the Boeing (BA) 737 Max has been delayed again. This is dependent on regulatory approvals outside the US, rather than the technical status. On May 23, the FAA will meet with international regulatory agencies to discuss the progress of the 737 Max software changes to the MACS system. Boeing has told its airline customers that it anticipates Max restart by mid-July. However, this may be delayed into August and beyond. It is a strong buy.

Boeing stock price

Source: Finbox.io.

Financials

Boeing financials were relatively strong, given the 737 Max grounding. Commercial revenues were down, but Defense and Space were up, and Global Services revenues were up 17%. The wide body deliveries were good. The 787 is being delivered at the higher 14 plane per month rate which produced a $ 1.0 billion reduction in deferred production costs.

Boeing’s first quarter financial results are summarized below.

Cause of Crashes

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing’s CEO, stated that no technical problems caused the crashes. He described the crashes as a series of events with a common link. Erroneous data that entered the flight control system and pilots taking actions or not taking actions such as turning off MACS resulted in the crashes. He described improvements to MACS system as enhancements. This description is sure to be challenged.

The MACS system was designed to provide a 0.6-degree deflection of the horizontal stabilizer. The pilots could easily override this adjustment. Flight tests indicated that in order to get the performance desired, the stabilizer had to be moved 2.5degrees. At that level, a pilot could not override MACS and so the plane could crash if the system could not be turned off.

Muilenburg’s comments were directed at minimizing legal liability. However, no plane should be designed that creates a dangerous situation for the pilot. In this case, because the system force was considered so light at the 0.6-degree deflection, the pilots could easily override it. They were not trained to deal with the problem.

Image source: Boeing.

Software Fix

Pilots who have tried the new MACS system in simulators have rated it excellent. The new MACS system takes data from two sensors, then compares the results, and indicates if there is a disagreement between the sensors. The stabilizer deflection has been cut in half so the pilot can override the system. The MACS system will not re-engage after the pilot takes control.

Return to Service

The FAA’s authority has been damaged by these crashes. Media coverage has been very negative, which is to be expected. The New York Times, for example, has blasted the 737 as an old design lacking safety features and attacked Boeing’s manufacturing quality. Coverage outside the U.S. is even more extreme. Regulators have to demonstrate that they are taking a critical look at all the 737 Max issues.

From a technical standpoint, the 737 Max should be returned to service in May. From a political standpoint, Mid July to Mid-August is the likely case and it will get tangled up in questions of training, the need for simulators, and other factors driven by the need for regulators to show how diligent they are. The grounding could last well beyond August.

Production Schedule

Boeing had been producing 737s at the rate of 52 per month. In mid-April, production was cut to forty-two per month. Suppliers are to produce at 52 per month so that production can rapidly increase to make up for the lower production while the 737 is grounded. In addition, they have a large number of 737 Max planes parked so deliveries could jump with their return to service.

Cost of 737 Max Grounding

Boeing set the cost of the revised software, lower production rate, and supplier problems at $1.0 billion. This cost will be added to the program and spread out for the lifetime of the Max. The cost of missed deliveries will be approximately $1.5 billion per month. However, this will be recovered when the grounding is lifted and stored aircraft are delivered. The largest ongoing cost is the compensation for the airplanes that cannot be used. Ken Herbert, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, believes that the grounding cost Boeing $2.2 billion dollars and $1.2 billion for every month additional the grounding continues. These are rough estimates. Boeing will develop a definitive number when it has a firm date or return of service and when it reissues annual guidance. My bottom line is the cost is probably going to be within $3 to $5 billion.

Longer Term Issues

Boeing image will be hurt but it will recover following the return to service. It will lose orders but not very many. If an airline switches to Airbus, they would face a long delay because Airbus has a seven-year backlog. The new NMA is still likely to be launched this year. Launch at the Paris air show in June is less likely while the grounding continues.

Conclusions

The loss from the grounding could be around $3 to $4 billion if the grounding lasts until Mid-July. Most of that will be compensation to the Airlines who parked their Max aircraft. The lost deliveries will be largely made up in late 2019 and early 2020. A stock is valued on the future stream of earnings. Boeing’s earnings in the next few years will be largely unaffected. Boeing should return to the level of $422 per share soon after the grounding is lifted and it will continue to move up from there. It is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.