Alamos Gold: Q1 2019 Review And Way Forward

Thesis

In this article, I have analyzed the operational and financial performance of Alamos Gold (AGI) during the quarter ended 31st March 2019. I have also discussed the production guidance and outlook, together with AGI's development projects that would impact business growth. This discussion is combined with the recent trend in gold prices to analyze how AGI will perform going forward.

Figure-1 (Source: Alamos Gold)

Q1 2019 performance review

During Q1 2019, AGI generated revenues of $156.1 MM (Q1 2018: $173.1 MM) witnessing a ~10% Y/Y decline. The decline was primarily due to lower gold production Y/Y (from ~128,900 oz. in Q1 2018 to ~125,300 oz. in Q1 2019) and higher AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) that increased from $935/oz. in Q1 2018 to $937/oz. in Q1 2019.

Despite the Y/Y decline in top-line revenues, AGI witnessed improvement in bottom-line earnings, which grew from $0.6 MM in Q1 2018 to $16.8 MM in Q1 2019. This resulted in a favorable $0.04/share increase in quarterly EPS and created an expectation of continued profitability in the coming quarters.

(Note: I have discussed the opportunity for business growth in a later section of the analysis).

To analyze the operational performance of the company's four mines, I have assigned a rating to each mine against several operational performance metrics. Let's have a look at Table-1 for details.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

The table above shows that the Island Gold mine is the leading mining asset in terms of low-cost production, and also delivers a significant production volume. Since the mine was acquired only a year ago (in FY 2017), this mine has significant potential for increased Y/Y production.

Production guidance and outlook

As shown in Figure-2, full-year production guidance from AGI's YD (read: Young Davidson), ML (read: Mulatos), IG (read: Island Gold), and EC (read: El Chanate) mines is expected to lie within the respective ranges of ~180-190 Koz. (read: a thousand ounces), ~150-160 Koz., 135-145 Koz., and 15-25 Koz.

Figure-2 (Source: MD&A)

If we prorate the quarterly production (refer to Table-1) on full-year 2019, we can see that these mines may be expected to deliver annual gold production on the higher end of the guidance range. Have a look at Table-2 for details.

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Development projects that support growth outlook

In March 2019, AGI obtained the operating permit for its Kirazli project from the Turkish authorities. The company expects to incur ~$75 MM on project CAPEX during FY 2019 (and development works are already underway at the time of writing). In my view, the strong fundamentals of this project could make it the star performance among AGI's assets once Kirazli goes into production. On that note, Kirazli is expected to deliver initial production sometime in H2 2020. In its first full year of production (expected 2021) Kirazli would add ~100 Koz of gold production each year, thereby elevating AGI's full-year production from ~500 Koz to ~600 Koz. Moreover, since Kirazli is also anticipated to produce at a much lower AISC than AGI's other producing mines (at less than ~$400/oz.), I believe that AGI is likely to witness a noticeable reduction in average AISC and improvement in margins, going forward.

Moreover, as shown in Figure-3, AGI's Agi Dagi project could also prove to be another star performer. It could add more than ~177 Koz in annual gold production at an average AISC of ~$400/oz.

Figure-3 (Source: April Presentation)

Gold prices are a concern for AGI

As shown in Figure-4, AGI witnessed a Y/Y decline in gold prices during Q1 2019. Average gold prices realized by AGI dropped from $1,331/oz. in Q1 2018 to $1,304/oz. in Q1 2019.

Figure-4 (Source: MD&A)

However, the 1-year price chart of gold shows that gold has lost more value recently (Figure-5). If this trend continues then it would affect AGI's top-line revenues and will also impact its ability to generate healthy margins from its mining assets.

Figure-5 (Source: Infomine)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that AGI's Q1 2019 was a mild quarter in terms of both financial and operational performance metrics. However, as we have seen in the discussion, the company has mining assets that could significantly enhance its growth potential in the medium-to-long term. Even though this promising outlook is shrouded (to some extent) by the recent downward trend in gold prices, nevertheless, AGI is a promising investment in the gold mining space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.